Yardbarker
Rangers acquire Vladimir Tarasenko from Blues
The New York Rangers acquired forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola from the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. The Blues will receive forward Sammy Blais, prospect Hunter Skinner and two draft picks in exchange for Mikkola and Tarasenko, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Blues get a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024.
FOX Sports
Coyotes take on the Blackhawks following Chychrun's 2-goal performance
Arizona Coyotes (17-28-6, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-29-5, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Jakob Chychrun's two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Coyotes' 3-2 win. Chicago is 3-9-1 against the Central Division and 15-29-5 overall....
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (29-16-5) at Devils (33-13-4) | 4:00 p.m.
Kraken want to return to their game, execute and play with pace in rematch versus the Devils. Time: 4:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. When these two teams met four weeks ago, the Kraken gutted out a 4-3 overtime winner at Climate Pledge Arena thanks to a goal from Andre Burakovsky 1:10 into bonus time. Head coach Dave Hakstol knows tonight's matchup at the Prudential Center will be another challenge against a team that currently sits second in the Metropolitan division.
Detroit Red Wings Morning Skate Update: Lucas Raymond Injury
The Detroit Red Wings took to the ice for their morning skate today following a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames, but with the news that Lucas Raymond collided with Ben Chiarot and limped off the ice, Detroit fans may be in for some disappointment tomorrow. The Lucas Raymond Injury...
Yardbarker
Rangers News & Rumors: Panarin, Fox, Shesterkin, Jones & More
Artemi Panarin , Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin represented the New York Rangers at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 3 and 4. Zac Jones participated in the American Hockey League (AHL) All-Star Game on Monday, Feb. 6. Will Cuylle was called up for the first time in his career and more.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Be-Deviled
NEWARK, NJ -- Through the three times the Devils and Kraken have met, the home team has always come out with the victory. Unfortunately, that was the case again, tonight. In five-on-five play, the Kraken controlled the flow of the game. With the absence of Andre Burakovsky (lower body), the forward groupings responded positively, and Justin Schultz returned to play alongside Carson Soucy in an effective 16:08 of play.
NHL rumors: Red Wings’ Tyler Bertuzzi trade talks heating up
The Detroit Red Wings have a significant question to answer as it pertains to the future of Dylan Larkin. Their captain is a pending free agent, and the two sides are talking extension. However, could those talks force another pending free agent out of Detroit?. NHL insider David Pagnotta wrote...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Savage Garden
NEW YORK, NY - Buoyed by a big trade for Vladimir Tarasenko the Rangers were raring to go when they hit the ice to play the Seattle Kraken. The visitors had to endure some big punches early - including an opening score by Tarasenko himself - and New York build up a seemingly insurmountable 3-0 lead after 20 minutes of play.
NHL
Blais excited to be back with the Blues
That's the text Sammy Blais got from Robert Thomas on Thursday afternoon while he was shopping for a new dress shirt at a New York City shopping mall. Until then, Blais had not seen any of the trade rumors that were swirling online, but a quick look at Twitter told him he might be headed back to St. Louis.
FOX Sports
Flyers host the Predators after shootout victory
Nashville Predators (24-19-6, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-22-9, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Nashville Predators after the Flyers took down the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in a shootout. Philadelphia is 11-13-2 at home and 22-22-9 overall. The Flyers are 10th...
NHL
Dallas Stars recall forward Marián Studenič from Texas
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Marián Studenič from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Studenič, 24, shares second in goals (14) and fourth in points (14-16--30) in 43 games with...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Islanders
Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Islanders this season: Jan. 3 (6-2 L @ VAN) and Feb. 9 (away). Vancouver is 46-55-13-3 all-time against New York, including a 18-28-10-2 record on the road. The Canucks are 4-5-1in their last 10 games against the Islanders, including...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ RED WINGS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie in Detroit. A four-game road trip continues tonight with a stop in Detroit to face the Red Wings. Rasmus Andersson will not play tonight after being involved in a scooter accident last night. As a result, Dennis Gilbert has been recalled from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ SABRES
FLAMES (24-18-10) @ SABRES (26-20-4) Saturday at 10:30 a.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. GAME DAY FEATURES. STAT PACK. WANT TO WIN SOME CASH?!. Leading Scorers:. Flames:. Points - Elias Lindholm (46)
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Feb. 9, 2023
The Vegas Golden Knights (30-18-4) look to continue their strong return from the break as they visit the Minnesota Wild (27-19-4) on Thursday at 5 p.m. PT at Xcel Energy Center. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340. Watch Party: Lifeguard Arena in Henderson. NOTES. Saturday's game is...
NHL
Sabres owner Kim Pegula recovering from cardiac arrest, daughter writes
Buffalo Sabres co-owner and president Kim Pegula went into cardiac arrest in June and is still working through her recovery, according to her daughter, professional tennis player Jessica Pegula. Jessica Pegula revealed the medical situation in an essay in "The Players' Tribune" on Tuesday, adding that her mother continues to...
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Prevail Over Coyotes in OT
Caleb Jones sealed the win for Chicago over Arizona at the United Center Friday night. While Tuesday's overtime period against Anaheim ended in a loss, tonight the Blackhawks were able to come away with a two-point effort. Caleb Jones netted the game-winner, sending the team off on their Canada road...
NHL
NHL Pregame fan fest for Stadium Series game in Raleigh announced
NEW YORK - The National Hockey League (NHL®) has announced the attractions and hockey interactives planned for the Truly Hard Seltzer® NHL PreGame™, the official fan festival of the Saturday, Feb. 18 outdoor game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. Before the Hurricanes face the Capitals at 8 p.m. ET (broadcast on ABC and ESPN+ in the United States and on SN360, SN NOW and TVAS2 in Canada), the PreGame will entertain fans of all ages with fun hockey attractions at PNC Arena's East 1000 Parking Lot in Raleigh with dynamic activities from 2 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. ET.
NHL
Q&A: Forsling talks vacation, second-half push and more!
SUNRISE, Fla. - Gustav Forsling just keeps getting better. From waiver-wire pickup to top-pairing defenseman, the 26-year-old has been very effective at both ends of the ice this season for the Panthers, producing 30 points (seven goals, 23 assists), 69 blocks and 31 takeaways while averaging a career-high 23:45 of ice time per tilt.
NHL
On Campus: Snuggerud among NCAA players with NHL alumni fathers
Forward for No. 1 Minnesota in company with teammate Ryan Johnson, North Dakota wing Jackson Blake. If you want to be a college hockey player, it doesn't hurt to have a father who played at the highest level. This season, like in the past, several NCAA players have dads who...
