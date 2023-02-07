ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneseo, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWQC

Country Style Ice Cream moving locations

DAVENPORT, Iowa, and BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport ice cream shop will be relocating, but good news, the business will not be moving too far away. Country Style Ice Cream announced in a Facebook post on Thursday that the business will be relocating its Utica Ridge shop to Bettendorf, 3591 Tanglefoot Lane, this spring.
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

The Top 10 Best Places To Get Pizza In Davenport

Do you hear that? It's the sound of a can of worms opening up with this article. It's time to tackle the debate of who has the best pizza in Davenport. Why is this perfect timing? Because today is National Pizza Day. Whether you agree with it or not, these are truly the top 10 pizza places in Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA
nrgmediadixon.com

Hotel Space, Indoor Parking, Shops and a Rock Star Bar on top of a Building, All Things Mentioned as Part of Sterling Riverfront Master Plan

If things go according to plan, the Sterling Riverfront may someday be filled with not just the riverfront park, but repurposed buildings with a very active amount of businesses in each. During the recent Sterling City Council meeting, a study session was held. During the meeting, spokespersons from Gorman and...
STERLING, IL
97X

Should You Ask Your Significant Other To Be Your Valentine?

The short answer to our question of the day is yes... I mean who does it hurt by asking your already partner to be your Valentine?. I know this sounds dumb, but recent sources have stated that many women and men wish their partners would ask them. It's easy and could make that special someone feel all the more special on the day of love. I know, it sounds dumb, but there is some truth behind it.
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

Keep Your Fitness Journey Going At QC Fit Fest In East Moline

How's that New Year's Resolution going? Jumpstart it again at QC Fit Fest on February 18th and 19th. Quad City Fit Fest is for all who have some interest in health, fitness, or athletic performance. There will be over 40 vendors for you to enjoy that range from acupuncture to jiu-jitsu to lululemon and more.
EAST MOLINE, IL
97X

Hang With Goose At The Gun & Knife Show This Saturday!

Pope Creeks Shows presents The Gun and Knife Show this Saturday and Sunday at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island!. This is an indoor show featuring everything you need for your next outdoor adventure with thirty thousand square feet of vendors. It's the best place to buy, sell, and...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
97X

This Is How You Can Try The Most Popular Martinis In Iowa

There is one email I look forward to every year (except when someone tells me Shawn Loter is coming to announce MVF acts) that is when I get asked to judge the HAVlife Martini Shake Off. Why do I look forward to that? Besides trying the best martinis in the Quad Cities and getting liquored up for half of the day, it's all for a great cause for a great organization.
DAVENPORT, IA
espnquadcities.com

Tech N9ne Coming To The Rust Belt In East Moline

More live music is coming to the Quad Cities this spring. It was a little over a year ago that Tech N9ne brought his one-of-a-kind show to The Rust Belt in East Moline. And now he is back for another high-energy show. Tech N9ne will be joined by Joey Cool...
EAST MOLINE, IL
977wmoi.com

Clydesdales Return to American Home of Alexis

Alexis, Illinois is the American Home of the Clydesdale. In the late 1800s, the American Clydesdale first settled in Alexis, which became historically known across the world. Over the past 50 years, the gentle giants only existed as a memory until Alexis native Kyle Flowers, along with Sam Medhurst, formed F & M Clydesdales and decided to bring Clydesdales back to West Central Illinois. Flowers shares the history behind Alexis’ claim to fame of the American Clydesdales:
ALEXIS, IL
97X

Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing Its Doors In Davenport

Davenport is about to be without a Bed Bath & Beyond. The store where a lot of us shopped for college dorm stuff and created wedding registries will close it's Davenport location. But the timeline of that is unclear. A Bed Bath & Beyond employee confirmed to the Quad-City Times...
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

This Is Iowa’s Forgotten Island

Despite being in the Midwest, Iowa does have a few islands. One popular spot is Sabula, Iowa, Iowa's Island City. The spot we are looking at today is not nearly as popular but still gets some visitors. The reason this spot isn't as popular is due to the fact that...
SABULA, IA
97X

97X

Davenport, IA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://97x.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy