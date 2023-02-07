The short answer to our question of the day is yes... I mean who does it hurt by asking your already partner to be your Valentine?. I know this sounds dumb, but recent sources have stated that many women and men wish their partners would ask them. It's easy and could make that special someone feel all the more special on the day of love. I know, it sounds dumb, but there is some truth behind it.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO