Healthline
Mental Health Spotlight: How Bipolar I Disorder Can Affect the Family
Mood symptoms in bipolar I disorder can make everyday interactions a challenge — for the person living with the condition and for their family members. But there are steps you can take to maintain your relationships. Family relationships can be complex for anyone. At times, you may experience natural...
‘We are letting young people down’: the secret psychiatrist on NHS mental health delays
In my role as an NHS psychiatrist I work on wards in an inpatient unit, as an on-call doctor, and I also treat adults and children who have been referred to me by A&E staff because I’m also part of a liaison psychiatry service – a mental health team attached to an emergency department.
Psychiatric Times
The Body Sighs for Mental Health
New research suggests the power of breath, sighing, and meditation. I have been sighing a lot lately as I review the mentally distressing social news about police brutality, genocide, mass murders, and the like. My wife has noticed that I sigh whenever I am deeply concerned about something. However, I did not expect to sigh about some new psychiatric research.
KevinMD.com
The unspoken contract between doctors and patients: Navigating mental illness in the jail setting
There exists an unspoken contract between doctors and patients. The patient tells the doctor what is wrong with as much detail as possible, and the doctor uses their knowledge and skills to make the patient feel better. However, this paradigm does not always work. I am a jailhouse psychiatrist, working...
Healthline
What Are the Stages of Bipolar Disorder?
Bipolar disorder can unfold in stages over time. Here’s what it might look like. Bipolar disorder is a mental health disorder characterized by severe shifts in mood and energy levels. Similar to other mental disorders, bipolar can come in stages. These stages aren’t always clearly defined, and they don’t...
Don't Mix Alcohol Abuse with Bipolar Illness
As a former mental health nurse and recovering alcoholic, I write a lot about alcohol use and mental health. To my mind, not enough has been done to educate the general public about the dangers of alcohol use combined with mental illness. In particular, serious mental illnesses like bipolar disorder may react very badly to excessive alcohol use. It's time we draw more attention to horrible combination of alcoholism and mental health issues. I have witnessed many people fall through the cracks in the health care system and I myself have struggled with severe depression and anxiety that resolved when I quit drinking. Without this discussion, many people who struggle with mental illness may be disproportionately harmed by combining alcohol with their mental illness.
News Channel Nebraska
The Four Borderline Personality Disorders
Originally Posted On: https://alterbehavioralhealth.com/mental-illness/the-four-borderline-personality-disorders/. When a person hears the term “borderline personality disorder (BPD),” confusion often follows. This term represents numerous disorders, each of which varies in severity and symptoms. Understanding the complexities of and distinctions between such mental health conditions can often be perplexing. Prevalence of Borderline...
2minutemedicine.com
Loneliness is associated with new onset mental health problems
1. In this systematic review and meta-analysis, loneliness at baseline was associated with new onset of depression. 2. Additionally, there was a positive association between loneliness and both anxiety and self-harm. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Research suggests that those with longstanding mental health disorders are at the highest risk...
psychreg.org
Drug Addiction and Mental Health: Understanding the Connection
Drug addiction and mental health problems often go hand in hand. Drug use can lead to mental health problems, and mental health problems can lead to drug addiction. People who struggle with mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety, or trauma, turn to drugs as a way to cope with their feelings and emotions. Unfortunately, this often leads to drug addiction, as the person may become physically and psychologically dependent on the drug to feel better.
Depression treatments haven't changed much in decades. Here are the promising new drugs that could be more precise, work faster, and help more people.
A new generation of treatments promises to help more people with depression.
psychreg.org
Blood Tests and Mental Illness: The Latest Research
Mental illnesses are complex conditions that affect a person’s thoughts, emotions, and behaviours. While the exact causes of many mental health disorders are still unknown, scientists are actively working to better understand the biological and environmental factors that contribute to their development. In recent years, researchers have begun to explore the potential of blood tests to diagnose and monitor mental illnesses, and the results of these studies are raising hope for a more precise and personalised approach to mental health care.
MedicalXpress
Musically active people have a slightly higher genetic risk for certain mental illnesses, study finds
Intuitively, people commonly believe that making music is good for their mental health. Music therapies also rely on a positive influence of music on mental health problems. However, compared to musically inactive people, musicians more often seem to suffer from depression and anxiety disorders. How can this be explained?. An...
Looking At The Percent of People With Mental Illnesses Associated With A Lack of Empathy
Previously, I have written a lot of different disorders associated with a lack of empathy and it got us at Mint Message thinking about what percentage of the population exists that lacks the ability to care that much about their fellow man. So, here in this article, I am going to look back at those previous stories and the peer-reviewed studies we looked at to write these stories. Then, I will give a rough guess/estimate of what percent of the population potentially looks at the rest of us as a bunch of playthings to do what they want with instead of fellow human beings.
Medical News Today
What to know about simple schizophrenia
Schizophrenia is a serious mental health condition that affects thoughts, behaviors, and feelings. Simple schizophrenia was a historic diagnosis referring to symptoms that included a blunting of emotions and a lack of motivation. Simple schizophrenia was a subtype of schizophrenia. It is no longer an official classification. The subtype included...
Healthline
What’s the Link Between Schizophrenia and Depression?
Mood symptoms can be expected in schizophrenia, but many people don’t realize how common it is to live with schizophrenia and depression. Receiving a schizophrenia diagnosis can feel daunting. It generally means you’ve been experiencing symptoms of psychosis — episodes when your brain is unable to distinguish between what’s real and what isn’t.
Healthline
Unpacking the Stigma of Bipolar Disorder and Its Effects
Society has created a lot of stigma around having bipolar disorder, but the tide is starting to change. In the past, people who experienced mental health conditions, such as bipolar disorder, faced severe stigma. Treatment for mental health was often dehumanizing, and stereotypes about people with mental conditions led to frequent mistreatment. The methods and therapies used by mental health facilities of the early to mid-20th century are seen as cruel today.
Healthline
What Is Bipolar Depression?
Depressive episodes are often part of the mood cycling in bipolar disorder. Bipolar disorder is a mental disorder characterized by significant shifts in mood, energy, and behavior. These mood shifts are often severe and debilitating and can make daily functioning very difficult. While mania is the primary feature of bipolar...
News Channel Nebraska
Treating Addiction with Anxiety Disorders
Originally Posted On: https://www.virtuerecoverycenter.com/blog/treating-addiction-with-anxiety-disorders/. In 2019, over 300 million people in the United States were suffering from an anxiety disorder.1(anxiety disorders) In addition, over 20 million people were diagnosed with a substance use disorder (addiction to a substance) within the same year.2(the addiction public health crisis) With such high numbers, it is no surprise that millions of people bear the burden of both an anxiety and substance use disorder diagnosis every year. But why do they occur together?
Psychiatric Times
Treatment Resistant: Is It a Misnomer?
"The history of medicine is rich in blaming the disease or the patient for 'untreatable' symptoms, until we stumble upon or develop a treatment that is, in fact, effective." As novel treatments emerge for clinical treatment of various psychiatric disorders, the goal is a faster onset and greater degree of symptom improvement with good tolerability. However, below the surface is a question that I often ask myself: Why do we label treatment nonresponders as treatment resistant?
The first pill to treat postpartum depression may be ready this year and it could be a game changer
We may be just months away from having the first-ever pill to help treat postpartum depression (PPD). The drug, called Zuranolone, was developed by Sage Therapeutics and Biogen, two companies out of Cambridge, Massachusetts. The FDA has given the drug’s application priority review and the period ends on August 5, 2023.Currently, there is only one FDA-approved medication for PPD, Zulresso, which is only available through a 60-hour, one-time infusion and can cost up to $35,000 per treatment. If the medication is approved, it can also be used to treat major depressive disorder (MDD).
