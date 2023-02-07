Read full article on original website
Vitamin D Supplements Linked to Decreased Diabetes Risk for Adults With Prediabetes
Vitamin D supplementation may lower diabetes risk for the more than 10 million adults with prediabetes. A review of clinical trials has found that higher vitamin D intake was associated with a 15 percent decreased likelihood for developing type 2 diabetes in adults with prediabetes. The review was published on February 7, 2023, in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Type 2 diabetes is a disease that can lead to high blood sugar. Over time, high blood sugar can cause numerous health issues including heart disease, vision loss, and kidney disease.To keep blood sugar levels in check and prevent health complications, you can manage your disease with diet and exercise and, if necessary, weight loss and medication.It is believed that through such lifestyle changes, some people might actually even be able to reverse their type 2 diabetes.Reversal vs. Remission vs. CureType 2 diabetes had long been believed to be irreversible. But more recently, research shows that the condition may be...
Research Suggests Vitamin D Reduces Blood Sugar In Folks With Diabetes
Ranked as the ninth leading cause of mortality globally and contributing to more than one million annual deaths, it’s no wonder that the prevention and management of type 2 diabetes, blood glucose spikes, and insulin resistance is a high priority in public health. Glucose comes directly from our diet,...
Type 2 diabetes drug shown to reduce major cardiovascular events in men more than women
A new Australian population-based cohort study by Monash University has directly compared two classes of drugs used to treat type 2 diabetes (T2D) and found that one of the two classes is associated with a greater reduction of major adverse cardiovascular events in men than in women. The two classes...
Why Metformin Is No Longer the First Drug Option for Type 2 Diabetes
Metformin is the world’s most-prescribed diabetes drug. For a generation, most Americans with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes have been prescribed metformin as their first medication. But now metformin’s reign as the universally acknowledged “first-line” treatment for type 2 diabetes has come to an end. Updated guidance from the...
Aspirin as effective as blood thinner injections to prevent deadly complications in patients with bone fractures
Patients hospitalized with fractures typically receive an injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots. A new clinical trial, however, found that inexpensive over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, published today in the New England Journal of Medicine, may lead surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin to these patients.
FDA Approves Bexagliflozin for Adults With Type 2 Diabetes
The oral SGLT2 inhibitor has been shown to reduce blood sugar and improve glycemic control as an adjunct to diet and exercise. The FDA has approved bexaglifozin (Brenzavvy; TheracosBio), a once-daily, oral sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes. SGLT2 inhibitors are a...
Lightheadedness may be a symptom of atrial fibrillation, cardiomyopathy or stroke
Atrial fibrillation, cardiomyopathy or some types of stroke may cause people to experience lightheadedness or dizziness, according to the American Stroke Association. Sen. John Fetterman, who had a stroke late last year on the campaign trail, was treated overnight Wednesday (Feb. 8) at a Washington, D.C., hospital after feeling lightheaded. According to a statement from his office, initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke.
Vitamin D Supplements Can Lower Diabetes Risk, Reveals New Study
A recent study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine has revealed a potentially promising connection between vitamin D intake and the prevention of type 2 diabetes. This systematic review and meta-analysis of three clinical trials conducted by researchers at Tufts Medical Center found that higher vitamin D intake was associated with a 15% decreased likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes in adults with prediabetes.
Type 2 Diabetes: Vitamin D May Slightly Lower Risk for People with Prediabetes
Researchers are reporting that vitamin D supplementation can slightly reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes for people who have prediabetes. The risk reduction, however, was lower than other prevention strategies. Experts caution that people should be careful about how much vitamin D supplementation they take. Supplementing with vitamin...
Vitamin D supplements may protect millions from developing Type 2 diabetes
BOSTON — Getting some sun — or just taking a vitamin D supplement — may lower the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes for the nearly 400 million adults at risk worldwide, according to a new study. A team from Tufts Medical Center says taking the supplements could lead to a 15-percent drop in the likelihood of developing the condition among adults with prediabetes.
Link between coffee and kidney disease may depend on genetic variant, study finds
Researchers at the University of Toronto and University of Padova have found that the association between heavy coffee consumption and kidney dysfunction hinges on a common genetic variation. In a study, the researchers showed that markers of kidney dysfunction were nearly three times higher in heavy coffee drinkers with a...
Low-grade inflammation may cause arterial stiffness and preclinical atherosclerosis in otherwise healthy adolescents
Early vascular damage and atherosclerosis in adolescents may be caused by low-grade inflammation, a paper published in the Journal of Applied Physiology concludes. The study was conducted in collaboration between the University of British Columbia in Canada, the University of Bristol in the U.K., the University of Exeter in the U.K., the University of Illinois in the U.S., and the University of Eastern Finland.
What Is the Relationship Between Diabetes and Kidney Disease?
Diabetes is the leading cause of chronic kidney disease in the United States and most industrialized countries. Diabetic kidney disease is caused by multiple factors, including changes in the kidneys caused by diabetes and hypertension-related vascular changes. Having high blood sugar levels can lead to kidney damage and failure. People...
Dr. Roach: Statins and thiazides can increase blood sugar, risk of diabetes
Dear Dr. Roach: My question regards the results of my fasting glucose tests for the past couple of years. I am 81 and weigh around 150 pounds. The medications I am taking concern me, with relevance to the A1C levels of my quarterly blood work. My A1C levels have mostly been near mid 5%; last was 6%. Medications relevant to this that I am suspicious of are 100-12.5 mg of losartan/hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) and 20 mg of simvastatin. I have read that these medications can have an effect of raising blood glucose. My doctor is adamant that this does not exist, but it seems to me that there is a conflict on this.
Artificial pancreas for type 2 diabetes management
Type 2 diabetes is an increasingly common condition around the globe, affecting over 400 million people. In type 2 diabetes, people experience an inadequate production of insulin, which is a vital molecule used to keep blood glucose (sugar) levels in check. If left too high for too long, excess amounts of glucose can lead to tissue damage, including damage to the eyes or kidneys.
MONDAY, Feb. 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- That seemingly sudden heart attack? It may have been triggered by underlying coronary heart disease. Heart attack is a big event, but for some it might be the first sign of a problem that has been building for quite some time. Coronary heart...
Severe Menopause Symptoms Linked to Risk of Heart Disease, Study Finds
As more research is dedicated to women's health, there's a growing body of evidence on the relationship between menopausal symptoms, like hot flashes, night sweats, and brain fog, and certain health outcomes, like heart disease. For example, a study published in 2019 found that women usually develop heart disease about...
Vitamin D Deficiency: Widespread Effects in Postmenopausal Women
Vitamin D supplementation is a vital and inexpensive way to prevent and treat deficiency; however, its use in preventing and treating other conditions is less clear. Estrogen levels drop significantly as women go through menopause, and a lack of estrogen weakens bones. Vitamin D helps the body absorb and use calcium to maintain bone structure.
Certain Antihypertensive Drugs may Increase Risk of Hyperuricemia, Gout
Results may help minimize the risk of developing hyperuricemia, gout, and related adverse events in patients receiving antihypertensive drugs. Although different from most previous studies, results from a study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology1 indicated that certain potassium-sparing diuretics, losartan, and calcium channel blockers may be associated with an increased risk of gout, hyperuricemia, and related adverse events (AEs), such as gouty arthritis, gouty tophus, and urate nephropathy. Additionally, certain antihypertensive drugs with central action, α and β blockers, vasodilators, and renin inhibitors, may also increase the risk of these conditions.
