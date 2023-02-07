ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIFR

Remembering Josh Ewing: ‘He was a kind-hearted person’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hundreds of dollars pour in to support the family of 26-year-old Josh Ewing who was shot and killed Wednesday morning in downtown Rockford. Authorities say they found Ewing while investigating a five-car crash near First Ave. and Charles St. The Ewing family says they hear about...
ROCKFORD, IL
tourcounsel.com

Eclipse Center | Shopping mall in Beloit, Wisconsin

Eclipse Center, formerly known as Beloit Plaza or Beloit Mall, is a mixed-use development and former shopping mall in Beloit, Wisconsin. It is undergoing a renovation with the aim of making it a pivotal point in the city. It formerly housed the department store Elder-Beerman, and still houses several Rock County government offices, a convention center and bar, and two School District of Beloit charter schools.
BELOIT, WI
97ZOK

Downtown Illinois Coffee Shop Now Serving ‘The Jordan’

Get over to downtown Rockford and pick up 'The Jordan,' before they run out!. Let's rewind just a little bit. About 5 weeks ago, when we flipped from 2022 to 2023. I was at my parents house watching Chicago New Year's celebrations when the TV hosts came out in Michael Jordan jerseys.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Customers Are Banned From Tipping Wait Staff At New WI Restaurant

If you visit this new restaurant in Wisconsin, you don't have to worry about tipping the wait staff because it's not allowed. When working in the service industry, tipping is vital for employees. They depend on the extra money as part of their salary. Jobs such as wait staff get paid a much lower hourly wage because their employers count it as part of their pay. They even get taxed on gratuity. That makes it even more important to work in the right environment so you can maximize the money earned.
MADISON, WI
97ZOK

New Attraction Opening In Former Laser Quest Space In Rockford

Remember when Laser Quest in Rockford was the coolest place to have your birthday party in middle school? Well, Sector 815 is bringing live action laser tag back!. After Laser Quest in Rockford closed their doors in 2020 after 27 years of business, the space has been vacant for nearly three years.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Driver extricated after car ends up wedged in Rockford tree

Police have not yet released details on how a car ended up in a tree Wednesday night. Driver extricated after car ends up wedged in Rockford …. Police have not yet released details on how a car ended up in a tree Wednesday night. Lake Geneva Ice Castles melt, close...
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Rockton Has an Ice Rink That is Open and It’s Stunning!

Rockton Illinois has a "hidden gem" for hockey fans and ice skaters alike, an ice rink that is absolutely stunning. Rockton Ice Rink. Thanks to community helpers and volunteers in the Rockton area, the outdoor Rockton Ice Rink is officially open. With the weather the way it's been, looks like we should have some nice ice for quite a while!
ROCKTON, IL
97ZOK

Flashback: Illinois Woman Invents Duct Tape, Tells President

I didn't know any of this until this morning, and I have a gift from my son to thank for giving me the information. My son Spencer gave me a "365 Days Of Military History" desk calendar for Christmas, and as I was ripping of yesterday's page to look at today's (February 10th, 2023), I was treated to a fascinating story about World War II, an Illinois mom, a game-changing invention, and a letter sent to, and received by, the President of the United States.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Jury finds Rockford man guilty of 2020 murder of Tammy Gonzalez

A jury has found Brandon Taylor, 30, guilty of the murder of Tammy Gonzalez in 2020. Jury finds Rockford man guilty of 2020 murder of …. A jury has found Brandon Taylor, 30, guilty of the murder of Tammy Gonzalez in 2020. Lake Geneva Ice Castles melt, close after 3...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Crash, shooting in downtown Rockford, one man dead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that happened throughout downtown on Wednesday, leading to a crash. A 26-year-old man was killed, police said. At 11 a.m., police advised drivers to avoid the area of E. State Street and 1st Avenue, due to the crash scene investigation, with the site of the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel 3000

Suspect in Friday downtown bank robbery arrested, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. -- Police in Madison arrested a suspect over the weekend in connection with a Friday bank robbery in the city's downtown. The robbery happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Park Bank on East Main Street, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in an incident report Wednesday afternoon. The suspect gave a teller a note saying he had a weapon and demanded money.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pinnon Meats opening new location in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Pinnon Meats is set to open a third location in Beloit, thanks to the sale of city-owned property at the corner of Willowbrook Road and Stateline Road. The Beloit City Council approved the sale of the property to Pinnon Meats owner Jason Turner on Monday. The land at 400 Willowbrook Road […]
BELOIT, WI
97ZOK

97ZOK

Rockford, IL
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy