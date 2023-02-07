Read full article on original website
Jae Crowder’s emphatic reaction to being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks
After months of speculation and the Brooklyn Nets becoming the middleman, the Milwaukee Bucks were finally successful in their pursuit of acquiring Jae Crowder. Crowder represents exactly the type of player the Milwaukee Bucks have been looking for in the form of a veteran defensive-minded wing player. The fact that Jae Crowder is a respectable 3-point shooter doesn’t hurt either.
Milwaukee Bucks to acquire Jae Crowder from Nets: Report
The Milwaukee Bucks are acquiring Jae Crowder in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets, according to NBA Insider Shams Charania.
FOX Sports
Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee visit James and the Lakers
Milwaukee Bucks (37-17, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (25-30, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league's best scorers, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, meet when Los Angeles and Milwaukee face off. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.3 points per game and Antetokounmpo is third in the league averaging 32.2 points per game.
Report: Warriors acquiring Gary Payton II from Trail Blazers for five second round picks
After moving James Wiseman in a deal that involved the Detroit Pistons and the Atlanta Hawks, the Golden State Warriors weren’t done making moves before the NBA trade deadline. During the final countdown on deadline day, the Warriors traded multiple second-round picks and Kevin Knox to acquire Gary Payton...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Miami Heat Trade Deadline Target Jae Crowder Dealt To Milwaukee Bucks
Crowder adds to an already stacked Bucks roster
FOX Sports
Lillard has triple-double, Blazers beat Warriors 125-122
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 33 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds as the Portland Trail Blazers rallied past the Golden State Warriors 125-122 on Wednesday night. It was just the second triple-double of Lillard's career, and first this season. “I didn’t shoot the ball very well....
Damian Lillard Takes Flight in Custom "PDX" Shoes
Damian Lillard took off for a highlight dunk in shoes inspired by Portland International Airport.
FOX Sports
Lillard and Gilgeous-Alexander clash in Portland-Oklahoma City matchup
Oklahoma City Thunder (26-28, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-28, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's best scorers, Damian Lillard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meet when Portland and Oklahoma City take the court. Lillard ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 30.1 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander is fourth in the league averaging 30.8 points per game.
Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers odds, picks and predictions
The Golden State Warriors (28-26) will take on the Portland Trail Blazers (26-28) on Wednesday at Moda Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Warriors vs. Trail Blazers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Warriors cruised...
numberfire.com
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) officially active Monday
The Milwaukee Bucks officially cleared Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) to play in Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Antetokounmpo has been managing his knee condition all season, and it won't keep him out of tonight's game against the Blazers. He has a $12,200 salary on FanDuel. Antetokounmpo is projected for...
