The Cumberland County Lady Jets locked in third place in District 7AAA Friday night as they completed the season sweep of #5 White County, 49-36. “We’re really proud of the girls for bouncing back from last week,” said Lady Jet head coach Kim Cram-Torres. “We knew we wanted to get that third spot. Being in the top 4 of the district is important to get that (tournament) game at home. It’s more than just finishing third; it’s finishing with confidence and on a high note.”

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO