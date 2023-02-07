Read full article on original website
York Finishes Regular Season With Doubleheader Sweep Of Oakland
The 2nd-ranked York Institute Dragonettes and Dragons closed out the 2022-23 regular season with a doubleheader sweep of Oakland on Saturday night in Murfreesboro. The Dragonettes (27-2, 8-0) opened the night with a 62-44 win over the Class 4A Lady Patriots (18-8, 6-2). “We played fairly well,” said York head...
Strong Defense Leads Cumberland County Over #5 Warriorettes, 49-36
The Cumberland County Lady Jets locked in third place in District 7AAA Friday night as they completed the season sweep of #5 White County, 49-36. “We’re really proud of the girls for bouncing back from last week,” said Lady Jet head coach Kim Cram-Torres. “We knew we wanted to get that third spot. Being in the top 4 of the district is important to get that (tournament) game at home. It’s more than just finishing third; it’s finishing with confidence and on a high note.”
Cumberland County Sweeps Season Finale Against Clarkrange
The Cumberland County Jets and Lady Jets swept their regular-season finale Saturday evening as they earned a pair of wins over Clarkrange High School. Cumberland County defeated the Lady Buffaloes, 68-49, while the Jet boys won 58-42. GIRLS. Cumberland County (21-7, 8-4) wrapped up their regular season with a 19-point...
White County Cruises To 57-39 Win at Cumberland County
The White County Warriors finished up regular season play Friday evening as they won at Cumberland County, 57-39. White County finished fourth in District 7AAA play and had their spot locked in prior to Friday’s game in Crossville. “It was a really good win on the road for us,”...
