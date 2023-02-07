Read full article on original website
Related
In Case You Missed It: 2/6 – 2/12
BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — Valentine’s Day is coming up, and there’s plenty of things to love around North Dakota — but also plenty of things to be concerned about. While we’ve seen some great news over the past week, particularly with a major basketball announcement, there’s also been saddening deaths, bomb threats, and the return […]
KFYR-TV
Above normal winterkill found in North Dakota lakes
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fisheries biologists are conducting dissolved oxygen testing on a variety of lakes statewide to check for winterkill. “It’s one of the things that we do every winter on select lakes, primarily the lakes that we have a reasonable chance of experiencing some sort of winterkill,” said BJ Kratz, fisheries supervisor.
Mandan – “Living The Dream?” – Umm Absolutely ( Gallery )
One can only dream, right? Have you ever driven by a huge mansion in Bismarck or Mandan and wondered what it would be like to live there?. Well listen, we are allowed our dreams, and for about 99% of us, that's all it will ever be. However, if you ever win big in the lottery, If I were you I would take a tour of some of the mansions available in the Mandan area - Here is a quick example of a place that WAS on sale just last May.
KELOLAND TV
New fishing record set in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new state fishing record was set last month. On Saturday the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks posted a photo of the record fish on Facebook. GFP congratulated Dan James for setting a new unrestricted category record with his 28 pounds and four ounces bigmouth buffalo that he caught from Lake Oahe on January 7th.
Times-Online
North Dakota Winter Show Foundation Board gears up for 86th annual NDWS
The Winter Show Foundation Board is gearing up for the 86th Annual Winter Show March 7-12, 2023. The Foundation Board and Friends of the Winter Show was established in 1986 to help support and fund the North Dakota Winter Show. Membership is $100 a year, with special perks: $5.00 off rodeo tickets, $2.00 off of various events, 10% off of WS merchandise, your name on the membership board, Friends of the Winter Show social and supper at the annual meeting. You will also be eligible to be on the Winer Show Foundation Board.
KFYR-TV
United Tribes of ND support wild horses in TRNP
MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s Tribal Association has voiced their position on Theodore Roosevelt National Park’s livestock plan. United Tribes of North Dakota says they want wild horses and longhorns to stay. The association recently shared a letter of support addressed to Park Superintendent Angie Richman for...
earnthenecklace.com
Amber Wheeler Leaving KXMB: Where Is the North Dakota Meteorologist Going?
Amber Wheeler has been responsible for the weather coverage in North Dakota for over a decade. But now, the experienced meteorologist announced she is moving on to the next step of her career. Amber Wheeler is leaving KXMB-TV in February 2023. KX News viewers want to know where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. They especially want to know if she will remain in Bismarck. Find out what Amber Wheeler said about her departure from KXMB here.
STDs are spreading fast in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The recent years have seen a boom in cases of Sexually-Transmitted Diseases (STDs), believed to be due to a large number of rising cases following the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, when looking at the results from 2000-2020, evidence would suggest that this surge in STD cases is nothing new. […]
What’s happening this weekend? 2/11-2/12
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It may not be Valentine’s Day just yet, but that isn’t stopping the event scene in Bismarck and Dickinson. The three cities are hosting a few events over the weekend that people of all ages are sure to love! Bismarck/Mandan Crimes of the Heart — The tragic comedy performance written by […]
KFYR-TV
Wind turbine project moving forward in ND’s sage grouse country
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A wind turbine farm project is moving forward in North Dakota’s sage grouse habitat. State wildlife officials voiced concern after Apex Clean Energy’s Bowman Wind Project proposed placing wind turbines within four miles of a sage-grouse lek, where the birds mate. Populations of the native birds have sharply dropped off in North Dakota and surrounding states due to lack of sagebrush habitat. They now reside in under 500 square miles of Golden Valley, Slope, and Bowman counties. They’re down from around 30 leks in the state to six.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota man competing in 9th Iditarod
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Each year brave mushers battle Alaska’s weather to compete in the annual Iditarod Sled Dog Race between Anchorage and Nome, Alaska. This year a native North Dakotan is getting ready to compete in his ninth Iditarod. These are some of the views Kelly Maixner gets...
kxnet.com
Friday Night Frenzy: Winter Week 6 Part 2
Destination Dakota: 701 Cycle & Sports throws a party. Destination Dakota: 701 Cycle & Sports throws a party. Fact checking: Red River Valley Water Supply Project. Fact checking: Red River Valley Water Supply Project. STI rates. Nichole Rice pretrial conference pushed. Nichole Rice pretrial conference pushed. Blood Donations with a...
Montana Mountains: Prepare Thyself For Up To 20″ By Tuesday Night
Another powerful system is moving into Montana, affecting dozens of counties and popular mountain ranges - meaning powder days at the ski hill! Southwest Montana should be a large recipient of the snow, with up to 20" of snow at high elevations. It seems that Monday night and Tuesday could...
Keeping the trucking industry safe in North Dakota and beyond
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the U.S. Department of Labor, while North Dakota is not in the top five states for most truckers, it does rank highly with about 32,000 resident truck drivers. North Dakota also has a significantly high proportion of truckers compared to the population, with one of every nine jobs being […]
NBCMontana
Excellent weather this weekend; next weather maker entering western Montana Monday
WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening for the East Glacier Park Region, Southern Rocky Mountain Front, Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass, Gates of the Mountains, Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Snowy and Judith Mountains, Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, and Centennial Mountains -- including the following locations: Homestake Pass, Canyon Creek, Targhee Pass, Wickes, Flesher Pass, Craig, Big Sky, Boulder, Raynolds Pass, East Glacier Park, Neihart, Elk Park Pass, Marias Pass, West Yellowstone, Lincoln, Clancy, Rogers Pass, Maudlow, Kings Hill Pass, Logan Pass, Battle Ridge Pass, Marysville, Saint Mary, MacDonald Pass, Bozeman Pass, Deep Creek Pass, Babb, Montana City, Corbin, Monarch, Wolf Creek, Trident, and Kiowa. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 10 inches possible at pass level, with 10 to 20 inches possible over the higher peaks. Winds could gust over 40 mph at times. Travel could be very difficult due to slippery roads and significantly reduced visibility. Tire chains may be required for some vehicles. Those in the backcountry should ensure they have appropriate knowledge and gear and may want to consider alternate plans.
Bismarck Business Expands & Moves Into A New Space
It seems every week we hear about a new store or business opening in the mall. There are so many new things popping up, and it's great to see. Something else that's equally exciting and should be celebrated, is when a local business expands/grows. That's exactly what just happened. Great...
What Mom And Pop Café Is Considered Montana’s Favorite?
We all have our favorite spots to grab some delicious grub. Maybe it's the cafe you have gone to your whole life. You know the type, where the owner always comes up to you and says, "I remember when you were just a baby", and now you are 36 years old with a couple of kids of your own.
North Dakota In The Eye Of A Winter Storm Of Biblical Proportions?
I ran across some weather models from a meteorologist in Fargo, North Dakota that show a major winter storm for the Great Plains next week. The article on WDAY shows a model that was run on Monday and then again on Tuesday (yesterday). The model for Monday was very alarming...
Someone You Should Know: Alicia Jolliffe
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— “I used to say I’m a social strategist… self-explanatory. I realized I gotta stop saying that,” said North Dakota Tourism & Marketing Social Strategist Alicia Jolliffe. Jolliffe has been on the job for six years, and says making the most out of the social media world isn’t as self-explanatory as she initially […]
Times-Online
Three-Division System in North Dakota coming...
At the February board meeting of the North Dakota High School Activities Association (NDHSAA), the proposed Three-Division system for High School Basketball became a reality. By a unanimous vote, the proposal was passed. “It’s a exciting historic, generally all around great day,” Josh Johnson, Superintendent of Valley City public schools said in regards to the vote. “Big news coming out of Valley City with the North Dakota High School Activities Association.” Johnson, along with Mitch Carlson, Superintendent at LaMoure High School and many representatives around the state, were part of a focus group that brought the original proposal to the NDHSAA in December. “It’s been an honor to be part of this,” Johnson said. “Of course representing Valley City but Class A schools all across North Dakota.”
SuperTalk 1270
Mandan, ND
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT
Super Talk 1270 has the best news coverage for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0