HVS Market Report - Recent Trends and Outlook for the Anaheim-Santa Ana Lodging Market - By Eileen Bosworth and Kirsten Z. Smiley

Norco, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorNorco, CA
The Stand Sells Hamburgers, Sandwiches, and MoreS. F. MoriRancho Santa Margarita, CA
Misguided man cheats on his girlfriend then fakes his own death because he doesn't want to 'hurt her feelings'Tracey FollyIrvine, CA
Selma's Chicago Pizzeria is in Rancho Santa Margarita, CaliforniaS. F. MoriRancho Santa Margarita, CA
Americans are in line to receive $500 in monthly payments - will you get one?Aneka DuncanLong Beach, CA
hotelnewsresource.com
La Quinta Inn by Wyndham San Diego Vista For Sale
CBRE Hotels is soliciting offers to acquire the fee-simple interest in the La Quinta Inn by Wyndham in San Diego Vista, California. Located off Highway 78, the hotel is in proximity to Carlsbad State Beach, Oceanside Harbor, Temecula Valley Wine Country, and more than 20 public golf courses. Thanks to its ideal location, the hotel receives business from a diverse population of both corporate and leisure segments.
tourcounsel.com
Brea Mall | Shopping mall in Brea, California
The Brea Mall is a shopping mall located in the Orange County city of Brea, California. Since 1998, the mall has been owned and operated by the Simon Property Group. It is home to four major department stores, 179 specialty shops and boutiques, and a food court. It is 1,281,795 sq ft (119,083 m2).
Handel's Ice Cream Has Several Locations in Orange County, California
Although Handel's Homemade Ice Cream was started in Youngstown, Ohio, in the summer of 1945, they have expanded to various other areas throughout the United States. Alice Handel was serving ice cream from her husband's gas station in the beginning. She used some ice cream recipes and fresh fruit which was picked from her own backyard.
KABC
The Happiest Place on Earth is about to become unhappy for some employees.
(Los Angeles, CA) — The Happiest Place on Earth is about to become unhappy for some. Disney CEO Bog Iger is working on a cost reduction plan that will reduce the workforce by seven-thousand employees. In a recent letter to shareholders, the Disney Board wrote that it is “overseeing important strategic changes”, such as prioritizing streaming profitability and improving the guest experience in parks. The layoffs will likely happen in the coming weeks and months.
Viral video shows riders stuck on sinking boat at Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride
A viral TikTok revealed riders on the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction in Disneyland had to be rescued after the ride stopped and the boat began to sink.
dailytitan.com
The 714 Market pops up with food, fun and shopping
The 714 Market returned to Orange County with its first event of the year on Sunday at Golden Road Brewing in Anaheim. The free pop-up of small businesses and local vendors kicked off 2023 with a Valentine “Rock & Roses” event featuring more than 40 local artisans and makers, a meet and greet with Valentine Minnie Mouse, face painting and free hair tinsel.
tourcounsel.com
Bella Terra | Shopping mall in Huntington Beach, California
Bella Terra is an outdoor shopping mall in Huntington Beach, California. It was built on the site of the former Huntington Center. The center's current anchors are; Kohl's, Burlington Coat Factory, Barnes & Noble, Cinemark Theaters, Whole Foods Market, and Costco Wholesale. The Huntington Center was the first enclosed, all-weather...
Village of tiny homes to house 160 homeless opens in Sun Valley
A new village of 160 tiny homes will help house the homeless in Sun Valley.
Wild poppies "super bloom" city warns outsiders to steer clear
A small California city that was overrun by visitors four years ago when heavy winter rains produced a "super bloom" of wild poppies has a message for the public after this year's deluge: Do not come. You could be arrested. The poppies are beginning to bloom but so far on a small scale - and the canyon where they grow and parking areas are now completely off-limits, Lake Elsinore Mayor Natasha Johnson told a press conference where she recounted the chaos of 2019. "The flowers were beautiful; the scene was a nightmare," Johnson said. Poppies are found throughout California in...
Irvine Poised to Bail Out of OC’s Controversial Green Energy Agency
The years-long relationship between the OC Power Authority and the city of Irvine could be coming to an end this Valentine’s Day after Councilwoman Kathleen Treseder announced she was moving forward with a vote to pull out of the agency. Treseder, who was originally one of the biggest proponents...
SoCal homeowners can get more drought-resistant plants installed with this rebate offer
The Metropolitan Water District offers rebates to residents ripping up their lawns and putting in plants that don't need a lot of water to survive.
foxla.com
Autopsy of Orange County lawyer found dead in Mexico released
LOS ANGELES - The death of an Orange County public defender in Mexico last month was described in an autopsy released Thursday as an aggravated homicide. An autopsy for 33-year-old Blair performed in Mexico showed the lawyer sustained 40 fractures to the back of his skull as well as "road rash" on his knees and a toe injury, which indicated he was dragged, Blair family attorney Case Barnett said.
Another major retail store closing in Temecula
A major retail store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its California store locations in Temecula. Read on to learn more. Local sources recently confirmed that the Best Buy store in Temecula would be closing permanently next month.
yovenice.com
Duo Accused of Defrauding Malibu Physician out of $2.7 Million After Meeting at Venice Beach Ice Cream Shop
Anthony David Flores and Anna Rene Moore face up to 20 years in prison. A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12‑count indictment alleging they defrauded a Malibu physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, the Justice Department announced last week.
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Long-Range Weather Advisory in what will be the Raiden Storm Pattern of February 2023, a follow-up to the forecast released back before this month even started so read on for details …
Calls Intensify for Anaheim’s City Leaders to Keep Promises to Root Out Corruption
Resident watchdogs, activists, community leaders and Orange County’s Democratic party are all pushing back on Anaheim City Council members this week, calling on them to stay the course on a contracted corruption investigation into City Hall instead of paring down efforts stemming from a scandal that surfaced last year.
PLANetizen
Rail Transit Plans Would Connect L.A.’s South Bay to the Regional Rail System
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) recently released a draft environmental impact report (DEIR) for an extension of the C Line (née Green Line) from its current Terminus in Redondo Beach another 4.5 miles into the city of Torrance. The plan for the C Line extension would...
Cooler temps, rain return to Southern California this weekend
Friday afternoon will feel downright spring-like in many areas, but don’t get used to it, Angelenos. The cold returns this weekend, as does a chance for rain. While the high on Friday is expected to reach the mid 70s, highs around 60 degrees are expected starting Saturday and continuing into the next week. Temperatures will […]
Special Interests Don’t Always Win Elections in Orange County
Special interests: The term’s routinely cited in enough campaign material that it’s become synonymous with elections. “It’s a term used for interests that have a lot of money, more than anything,” said Ann Ravel, former chair of the Federal Election Commission in a Friday phone interview. “That’s the qualifier.”
Residents fight to stay in homes meant to be demolished for failed 710 Freeway extension
A failed freeway expansion and a battle over housing only partly sum up the fight over hundreds of homes that were supposed to be destroyed for the 710 Freeway expansion."We are not disposable," said resident Martha Escudero. "We deserve housing."Escudero stood alongside fellow residents and activists fighting to stay in their homes in El Sereno. These homes have been forsaken and locked in limbo for decades because of the failed plans to expand the 710 Freeway from the Port of Long Beach to Pasadena. "This is where I belong," said Escudero. "I'm going to be in El Sereno forever."This is the...
