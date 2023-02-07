ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Liquor Scandal Scheme Uncovered in OREGON, 6 People Busted

Whew, chile, this story is bananas. Better sit down for this one. Six Oregon State Liquor and Cannabis Commission Agency members have been accused of using insider information to help themselves and those in their insider circle to buy up certain rare bourbons and other drinks before the public had a chance to go get some, too. I’m calling this Pappygate 2.0.
88 Unsolved Missing Persons in Washington. Have You Seen Them?

Every day, someone goes missing in Washington, Oregon, and California. Sometimes, some of these instances are quickly solved, perhaps a miscommunication, and the person that was once believed to have gone missing returns home. But all too often, years may pass, without the slighted word of the mother, father, sister, brother, or friend who is gone, but not forgotten. The worry and the anguish continue for families who are left desperately wondering.
California Mystery: The Case of the California Acorn Snatchers

This story is kind of unbelievable: Sonoma County, California pest control workers discovered a huge stash of around 700 POUNDS of acorns hidden behind a wall in a homeowner's house. We have either a pair of very greedy or hungry woodpeckers to blame. This story is currently making national news because the amount of stashed acorns is wild. (We've got 5 pics of the disaster below.)
10 COOL Indoor Ice Skating Rinks Located in WA

YOU MISS 100% OF THE SHOTS YOU DON'T SKATE... This time of year is perfect for some cool indoor ice skating at rinks in Washington. There is not much else going on event-wise in the month of February in Washington, save celebrating a Groundhog's Day, Valentine's Day, or Galentine's Day event or two. Even Punxatawney Phil says we've got at least six more weeks of cool winter weather, so let's spend it indoors at one of the many cool Washington ice skating public sessions. So let's get to it!
12 Of The Dirtiest Sounding City Names in CALIFORNIA

You know that one friend who can take anything you say and twist it to make it sound dirty, naughty, strange, or just plain silly? Today, I am channeling that zany person in your life. I'm a bit silly sometimes, what can I say? A friend and colleague of mine in Buffalo just made a hilarious list of the dirtiest sounding names in the state of New York and that got me curious to see if any cities in California had a similar vibe. HINT: It does!
Some of the Best Authentic Tacos in WA are Found at a Gas Station?!

Living in the Pacific Northwest there is no shortage of great Mexican food. Not just Mexican food in general but you can find food found from different regions of Mexico at many places in Washington state and especially the Yakima Valley. There's one spot that many locals know has the hook up for great tacos and burritos. You won't find it at a full-on restaurant or even a taco truck, but at a gas station.
Blink & You’ll Miss It! Oregon’s Smallest City Has A Population In Single Digits

Have you ever watched one of those movies that take place after an apocalyptic event, and the protagonist is walking around a barren city? Overgrown by nature, animals running loose, and pretty much only one person in the whole city is probably Will Smith! Well, Greenhorn City in Oregon is kind of like that. Only nature hasn't taken over, animals aren't running wild, and there's no Will Smith. Fact, odds are pretty good that you'll never meet another person named Will in that town.
