Read full article on original website
Related
When Are We Going to Finally Abolish Daylight Saving Time in WA, OR, CA?
It's that time of year when we look forward to shedding those winter blues and welcoming spring sunshine. Springing forward one hour with Daylight Saving Time always helps us to progress to that goal, offering more daylight hours. But wait, are we still doing Daylight Saving Time this year? Didn't...
Liquor Scandal Scheme Uncovered in OREGON, 6 People Busted
Whew, chile, this story is bananas. Better sit down for this one. Six Oregon State Liquor and Cannabis Commission Agency members have been accused of using insider information to help themselves and those in their insider circle to buy up certain rare bourbons and other drinks before the public had a chance to go get some, too. I’m calling this Pappygate 2.0.
88 Unsolved Missing Persons in Washington. Have You Seen Them?
Every day, someone goes missing in Washington, Oregon, and California. Sometimes, some of these instances are quickly solved, perhaps a miscommunication, and the person that was once believed to have gone missing returns home. But all too often, years may pass, without the slighted word of the mother, father, sister, brother, or friend who is gone, but not forgotten. The worry and the anguish continue for families who are left desperately wondering.
Mission Director Says Jail Time Could Save Lives In Washington
The Executive Director of the Yakima Union Gospel Mission, Mike Johnson has penned a letter to the community in which he says it's time we get tough with those who break the law. Johnson says for the last 15 years he's worked directly with thousands of men and women overcoming homelessness and addiction.
California Mystery: The Case of the California Acorn Snatchers
This story is kind of unbelievable: Sonoma County, California pest control workers discovered a huge stash of around 700 POUNDS of acorns hidden behind a wall in a homeowner's house. We have either a pair of very greedy or hungry woodpeckers to blame. This story is currently making national news because the amount of stashed acorns is wild. (We've got 5 pics of the disaster below.)
10 COOL Indoor Ice Skating Rinks Located in WA
YOU MISS 100% OF THE SHOTS YOU DON'T SKATE... This time of year is perfect for some cool indoor ice skating at rinks in Washington. There is not much else going on event-wise in the month of February in Washington, save celebrating a Groundhog's Day, Valentine's Day, or Galentine's Day event or two. Even Punxatawney Phil says we've got at least six more weeks of cool winter weather, so let's spend it indoors at one of the many cool Washington ice skating public sessions. So let's get to it!
12 Of The Dirtiest Sounding City Names in CALIFORNIA
You know that one friend who can take anything you say and twist it to make it sound dirty, naughty, strange, or just plain silly? Today, I am channeling that zany person in your life. I'm a bit silly sometimes, what can I say? A friend and colleague of mine in Buffalo just made a hilarious list of the dirtiest sounding names in the state of New York and that got me curious to see if any cities in California had a similar vibe. HINT: It does!
Shocking! Spokane, not Seattle, is the Best Place to Get Married in WA
Love is in the air. Maybe it's pesticides but either way you look at it with February comes that dreaded Valentine's Day where you may, just may have your significant other drop to their knee and pop the big question. No, the question isn't, "can you help me back up," but asking them to spend the rest of eternity with them.
New “Highs” May Be Coming For Washington State Cannabis
A new bill introduced in the House would bring a new "high" to the tax rate on cannabis in Washington State. Right now, cannabis is taxed a flat rate of 37% regardless of strain or THC content, and has been since Initiative 502 was passed in 2012 and went into effect in 2014.
Some of the Best Authentic Tacos in WA are Found at a Gas Station?!
Living in the Pacific Northwest there is no shortage of great Mexican food. Not just Mexican food in general but you can find food found from different regions of Mexico at many places in Washington state and especially the Yakima Valley. There's one spot that many locals know has the hook up for great tacos and burritos. You won't find it at a full-on restaurant or even a taco truck, but at a gas station.
Blink & You’ll Miss It! Oregon’s Smallest City Has A Population In Single Digits
Have you ever watched one of those movies that take place after an apocalyptic event, and the protagonist is walking around a barren city? Overgrown by nature, animals running loose, and pretty much only one person in the whole city is probably Will Smith! Well, Greenhorn City in Oregon is kind of like that. Only nature hasn't taken over, animals aren't running wild, and there's no Will Smith. Fact, odds are pretty good that you'll never meet another person named Will in that town.
1460 ESPN Yakima
Yakima, WA
868
Followers
5K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT
1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1460espnyakima.com/
Comments / 0