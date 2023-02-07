ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSAT 12

Free landfill day in San Antonio happening this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is a free landfill day for San Antonio residents. San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can take them to the following two landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 11:. Republic Services Landfill at 7000...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
US105

Beware! This Is The Most Haunted City In Texas

Urban legends and scary stories are a part of any place's culture, even here in Texas. We tend to focus on the positives like great barbecue, music, scenery, and people, but there's some legitimately scary history and lore that'd just scare the hell out of anyone. WHAT CITY IN TEXAS...
TEXAS STATE
seguintoday.com

Space invasion at the Seguin Coliseum

Businesses come together for 2023: A Space Odyssey. Reports came into AM1580 of UFO sightings at the Seguin Coliseum last night. Our team went to investigate and found the Seguin Showcase to be underway, with its theme – 2023: A Space Odyssey – being enjoyed by event goers. The event brought together area businesses to connect with the community and each other. Seguin Chamber of Commerce Membership Coordinator Maria Castilleja helped organize the event, which was held Thursday night.
SEGUIN, TX
92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

