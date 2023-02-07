Many people know of of Colorado's historic and wonderful Broadmoor Hotel/Resort in Colorado Springs. How many of us know of the restaurants found there?. The Broadmoor officially opened in 1915; over 100 years later, the resort remains one of the top "destination" hotels in not only Colorado, but America. If you haven't been there, you may think it's "big," but finding out that there are seven restaurants, makes it seem "epic."

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO