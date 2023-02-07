Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
W.Va. House passes family support bill
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s near-total ban on abortion, which passed last year, has given rise to another discussion -- support for women, families and the babies born to them. The House of Delegates expressed broad, bipartisan support Thursday with regards to caring for those children, but a...
West Virginia allegedly has ‘secret prison rules’
The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia (ACLU-WV) filed a petition in court Friday over what it describes as secret prison laws.
wvpublic.org
ACLU-WV Petition Seeks Transparency For Alleged ‘Secret Prison Laws’
The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia has alleged the state Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation and Department of Homeland Security attempted to hide a set of legislative rules from public view. The ACLU’s legal filing alleges Corrections and Rehabilitation provided a partial and inaccurate version of its Policy...
wvpublic.org
Energy Costs And Janis Ian Has Our Song Of The Week On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, energy costs have gone up for West Virginians in the past couple of years. Local governments in the state have been some of the most vocal opponents of utility rate increases. On our most recent episode of The Legislature Today, Energy & Environment Reporter Curtis...
Depression-era recipes with West Virginia and Appalachian roots
You may have seen some national outlets proclaim that Great Depression-era food is making a comeback due to rising food prices. While some recipes are a little out there for the modern palette—like peanut butter-stuffed onions—some classic Appalachian foods fit right into a Depression-era budget.
Governor Justice responds to WV Senate’s proposed income tax plan
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Governor Jim Justice took time Wednesday morning to address residents of the state regarding a number of issues, not the least of which was the West Virginia Senate’s recently announced plan to reduce the personal income tax throughout the state. The Senate Bill, which...
wvpublic.org
Foster Care Payments Delayed, Advocates React
Payments due to caregivers of 2,300 West Virginia foster children will be delayed in the month of February. According to a release from the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the delay was caused by the department’s conversion from the Families and Children Tracking System (FACTS) to the West Virginia People’s Access to Help (WV PATH).
Gov. Justice announces 2023 lifetime license giveaway winners
Gov. Jim Justice, along with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced the winners of the 2023 Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Giveaway on Wednesday.
Can I legally marry my cousin in West Virginia?
WEST VIRGINIA (NEXSTAR) – Can first cousins legally marry in West Virginia? While the topic may be taboo to some readers, the answer may surprise you. Marriage between cousins was considered a common practice for those entrenched in the same communities throughout several generations, as once detailed in an Inside Edition report. One of the […]
Gov. Jim Justice’s management of federal pandemic relief funds draws legislative scrutiny
A bill that would undo a jail secrecy law has advanced out of committee. But first, a look at the debate over how the last of West Virginia’s federal pandemic relief dollars will be spent. Gov. Justice under fire over management of federal COVID relief dollars. Lawmakers and members...
WSAZ
Changes proposed to W.Va. school vaccination law
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia has one of the toughest laws on the books for childhood immunizations -- one of just six states that provide no non-medical exemption. Sen. Laura Wakim Chapman, R-Ohio County, wants to change that. She recently introduced a proposal that, if passed, would provide parents the opportunity to seek a philosophical or religious exemption.
WDTV
West Virginia State Police trooper dies
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia State Police trooper has died. Sgt. Nathan Samples died on Thursday following a battle with cancer, according to a Facebook post by West Virginia Troopers Association. Samples spent more than 20 years serving for the West Virginia State Police.
theroanokestar.com
Delegate Head Calls For Controversial Judge To Resign
In a bold move, Valley legislator Del. Chris Head (R-Botetourt/Roanoke) has called on controversial Judge Arianne Bennett to resign her position. Bennett was formerly the Chair of the Virginia State Parole Board. During March and April 2020, when most people were distracted if not paralyzed by fear from the new Covid pandemic, Bennett led the Board to release an unprecedented number of prisoners and broke countless laws and procedures by doing so. As news of that scandal began to go public, The Roanoke Star ran an August 19, 2020 commentary.
WVNT-TV
#WinterWeather – Southern system moves in tonight with instances of light freezing rain possible
Mercer, Tazewell, Bland, & Giles Counties, including the cities of Tazewell, Bland, Pearisburg, Bluefield, Princeton, & Richlands from 8 PM Tonight through 12 AM Monday. Summers, Monroe, and Greenbrier Counties, including the cities of Hinton, Union, Lewisburg, White Sulpher Springs, Quinwood, and Rainelle, from 12 AM Sunday to 12 AM Monday.
psychreg.org
1 in 8 Infants Born in West Virginia Between 2020 and 2022 Has Been Exposed to Drugs
Nearly 1 in 8 infants born in West Virginia between 2020 and 2022 had in-utero exposure to opioids, stimulants and/or cannabis, according to researchers at West Virginia University Health Sciences. Amna Umer, a pediatric research associate professor in the School of Medicine, said her team’s new study showed West Virginia’s...
West Virginia drug supply cut off after 11 charged in drug case
A drug trafficking network that served as one of the largest suppliers of illicit substances to West Virginia has been dismantled by a federal indictment returned this week against individuals from Ohio, California, and Mexico.
Ohio train derailment chemicals spilled into Ohio River
(WTRF) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said on Wednesday that chemicals from a train derailment spilled into the Ohio River in the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia after a train derailed Friday in East Palestine, Ohio. Gov. Justice said, “There were chemicals that went into the Ohio River, and immediately the people of Weirton acted […]
Strong winds for West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio Thursday
(WOWK) — Thursday look to be a day of wild weather with strong winds, and rounds of showers as temperatures soar some 20 degrees above normal in some areas. Wind gusts could be as high as 35 – 40 miles per hour in the first half of the day. That kind of wind can bring […]
Brothers returned to Virginia to face murder charges in Westmoreland
Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the two brothers accused of killing a school teacher have been returned back to Virginia where they each face charges of 2nd degree murder, arson, and animal cruelty.
West Virginia bill would raise the age to buy cigarettes
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A bill in the West Virginia Senate aims to change the age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21. “The vaping crisis that we’re seeing these days and all these problems we have around that, this really helps streamline the effectiveness and enforcement at the local level.” Greg Puckett, Executive Director of […]
Comments / 1