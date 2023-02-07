Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare resumed some elective procedures Tuesday, days after a security problem forced the hospital to take its information technology network offline. IT systems remained offline as a security precaution Tuesday after the health system was hit by an apparent ransomware attack late Thursday. It had the hallmarks of such an attack, but the hospital has characterized it as an “IT security issue” that it reported to law enforcement.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO