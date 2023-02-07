Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Slim Chickens Restaurant Chain Announces The Opening of New Location In TallahasseeMadocTallahassee, FL
The time for change: The Republican Party must address Its anti-Black policiesEdy ZooTallahassee, FL
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
Related
The Battle's End Collective signs another Florida State transfer to an NIL Deal
Another Seminole is partnering up with The Battle's End.
FSU Baseball: Seminoles announce team captains for 2023 season
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State baseball opens the 2023 season in seven days on Friday, February 17th, at Dick Howser Stadium. The Seminoles will take on James Madison in a three-game set to begin the Link Jarrett Era. Tonight, FSU announced four team captains for the season: JR. shortstop Jordan Carrion, JR. left-handed pitcher Wyatt Crowell, JR. right-handed pitcher Carson Montgomery, and Soph. outfielder Jaime Ferrer.
FSU Baseball: Wyatt Crowell named to Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State baseball is entering the 2023 season with an inexperienced pitching staff. But the staff doesn't lack high-end talent. Wyatt Crowell is the favorite to start on Friday nights for the Seminoles after a dominant 2022 season as a backend reliever. On Friday, Crowell was one of 55 college players named to the 2023 Golden Spikes Award preseason watch list:
A historical barometer for the expectations of what Hykeem Williams can do for FSU in 2023 as a true freshman
Florida State signed five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams out of Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. in this past class. Williams, who is now enrolled, was ranked by the 247Sports.com Composite Recruiting Rankings as the No. 31 overall player and No. 4 wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting class. He is the highest-ranked wide receiver signed by Florida State since 2015.
famuathletics.com
Rattlers excited for opening weekend in Macon
MACON, Ga. –– Florida A&M softball is back and excited for their action-packed opening weekend in Macon, Georgia. The Rattlers will compete in five games versus Mercer (two games) and Hampton (three games), as there was a change to the schedule due to the weather. Friday, February 10.
thefamuanonline.com
Why is there a bar at FSU but not at FAMU?
This year, Florida State University opened a new bar on campus where students can stop for a drink and celebrate football victories. FSU signed a contract with the Proof Brewing Company of Tallahassee to bring a bar on campus, located at the university’s student union on the ground floor.
WJHG-TV
Local cheer coach makes history
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City native Natasha Goodman has made history as the first Black woman to cheer and coach at Florida State University. Goodman began cheering at Florida State in 2010 and four years later she joined the team as the cheerleading coach. She said achieving the accomplishment was not easy.
WCTV
Tallahassee Highland Games returns to Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Preparations are officially underway as the Highland Games make their return to Tallahassee. For the first time in over ten years, the Highland Games is gracing the grounds of the Apalachee Regional Park, offering many activities to those attending. Organizers said that they expect around 10,000 people...
Bradfordville Blues Club set for final show under current owners
The Bradfordville Blues Club, a staple in the Tallahassee music and entertainment scene, is set to have a final show under its beloved owners.
Local leaders push to restore Amtrak service to Big Bend
Right now, there is a renewed push to get passenger rail back to the Big Bend. There are some challenges to overcome before that can happen.
floridapolitics.com
Randi Weingarten slams Ron DeSantis as bully, promises teacher recruitment grants for Florida districts
Leon and Pinellas County schools were awarded funds to attract teachers even in a hostile environment to public educators. The head of Florida’s largest teachers union is arguing Gov. Ron DeSantis’ policies are bullying children, and wants change. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT),...
usf.edu
Tallahassee Memorial resumes 'limited' elective procedures as IT security threat continues
Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare resumed some elective procedures Tuesday, days after a security problem forced the hospital to take its information technology network offline. IT systems remained offline as a security precaution Tuesday after the health system was hit by an apparent ransomware attack late Thursday. It had the hallmarks of such an attack, but the hospital has characterized it as an “IT security issue” that it reported to law enforcement.
thefamuanonline.com
Rattlers respond to DeSantis’ efforts to do away with DEI
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has vowed to defund diversity programs at the state’s public colleges and universities. DeSantis proposed cutting funding for all diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs along with critical race theory teachings that are supported by state dollars. When DeSantis’ administration asked public colleges and universities...
Trial date set for Khalil Ogilvie in death of Makayla Bryant
A date to begin a trial in the death of a former Florida A&M University cheerleader and graduate student has been set.
FBI confirms involvement in Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare IT security issue
The FBI's office in Jacksonville confirmed Monday to WTXL ABC 27 that it is assisting Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare (TMH) in the information technology security issue that impacted TMH Thursday.
Downtown Tallahassee Homelessness Issue Reaches Critical Stage
An alert from the Tallahassee Police Department about a dangerous individual who was “harassing patrons and businesses in the downtown area” has prompted a twitter thread highlighting the impact of the homelessness issue on downtown Tallahassee. The alert – provided below – notes that the individual “may have been violent towards citizens..” Peter Schorcsh, the […]
Community members upset due to loss of CVS on Southside of Tallahassee
This pharmacy sits in the heart of the Southside of Tallahassee where many people can walk to receive their medication.
tallahasseereports.com
Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch Raises $62K in First Month of Campaign
The re-election campaign of Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch is reporting that the campaign collected a total of $62,815 in contributions from over 200 donors in the first month of fundraising. During Welch’s initial run for office in 2020, Welch raised $56,056 with approximately $20,000 collected in the first month...
WCTV
TMH employee: remote workers forced to use PTO during cybersecurity incident
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly one week ago, a cybersecurity issue paralyzed Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, forcing many non-emergency procedures to be canceled, and roughly 90 percent of ambulances to be diverted to a different hospital. While THM representatives have remained tight-lipped on the issue, public concern is mounting. WCTV has...
WCTV
LCSO finds loaded gun, arrests middle schooler
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Fairview Middle school student was arrested Monday, Feb. 6, after bringing a loaded gun to campus, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. A student at the middle school notified the Leon County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy (SRD) of an incident involving a...
247Sports
71K+
Followers
427K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0