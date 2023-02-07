Lingering showers and gusty winds will slow you down on the roads this morning. Plan on an extra 10 to 15 minutes getting to work and school. Skies will clear quickly later this morning. It stays mild despite a cold front passing through with highs in the mid 60s this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 30 MPH remain possible all day even after the Wind Advisory ends at 9 AM.

