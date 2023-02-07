Iga Swiatek is not focused on competing in endorsements with anyone including fellow IMG client Emma Raducanu who racked up an impressive list in a short amount of time. Emma Raducanu became one of the hottest names when it comes to the endorsement world after her US Open triumph. Her sudden fame was owed to the magnitude of her achievement as well as her unique background that made her a hero in three countries. Being the first woman from the UK to win a grand slam in a long time made her a hero there. Her Chinese and Romanian background made her a hero in those countries as well which resulted in plenty of endorsements, far more than what Swiatek as the number one player in the world has.

18 HOURS AGO