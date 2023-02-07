Read full article on original website
Tennis-Jabeur pulls out of Doha, Dubai to have minor surgery
Feb 8 (Reuters) - World number three Ons Jabeur has pulled out of WTA tournaments in Doha and Dubai later this month after opting to have minor surgery, the 28-year-old said on Wednesday.
tennisuptodate.com
Alycia Parks and Lin Zhu rise massively in latest WTA Finals Race Update
After an exciting week of tennis where Alycia Parks and Lin Zhu got their maiden WTA trophies, we have a new WTA Race update with the mentioned players rising the most. The WTA Race shows up which players would be at the WTA Finals if the season ended on that day and this one is rather interesting. We only saw a few events so there are a lot of players who had a breakthrough performance and probably won't be there at the end of the year. On top is Sabalenka as a grand slam champion with Rybakina closely behind.
tennisuptodate.com
"Me neither" - Stan Wawrinka humorously agrees with fan who questioned how the Swiss star won three Grand Slam titles
Trying to regain his top level for some time now, tennis star Stan Wawrinka recently showed that he has a great sense of humor as well. The Swiss player quipped that he had no idea how he managed to win three Grand Slam titles. The 37-year-old is one of the...
tennisuptodate.com
"First time in the history of tennis, we will have 100% player only representation": Djokovic shares details of first PTPA meeting of 2023
Novak Djokovic lead a PTPA meeting in Melbourne explaining his goal and vision for the organisation in a video that was posted by the PTPA on social media. Since starting the PTPA, Djokovic was accused of breaking up tennis. Not being the most popular in the first place, Djokovic had an uphill battle with his idea and vision. The Serbian wanted to give the players full control of their representation. He was joined by several players in that effort despite the majority being against it.
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios responds to 14-year-old Nadal beating Pat Cash: "Wouldn’t win games now"
Pat Cash once faomusly lost to a 14-year old Nadal after underestimating him and Kyrgios reacted to the story on social media platform Twitter. Kyrgios is a rather active user of social media as the Australian tends to respond to fans and offer some of his thoughts on the platform. He reacted to a post from another user who recalled the story of a young Nadal beating Pat Cash during his prime years. Cash was supposed to play Becker in an exhibition in Mallorca in 2000. Not being able to make it, Becker was replaced by a 14-year-old Nadal.
tennisuptodate.com
Rennae Stubbs believes Alycia Parks' serve is similar to that of peak Serena Williams - "That's how good it is when it goes in"
Former doubles World No. 1 Rennae Stubbs has heaped praise on Alycia Parks, claiming that she has what it takes to become a Grand Slam champion some day. Parks enjoyed a terrific last week, winning the Lyon Open by stunning World No. 5 Caroline Garcia 7-6(5), 7-5 in the final. It was the 22-year-old's maiden WTA singles title, which propelled her to a career-best 51st in the world rankings.
sporf.com
tennisuptodate.com
Last week's Lyon Open champion Parks gets beaten in Linz R1 by Kalinina
The champions curse continued in Linz today as Alycia Parks stumbled in her first match after becoming a WTA champion, getting beaten by Kalinina 6-2 7-5. Most players are not able to keep playing well after winning a trophy and it happened to Alycia Parks as well. She was brilliant last week in Lyon but lacked the juice needed today to perform well. From the start, it was clear that Parks was very flat as her serve didn't work well and it's her major weapon.
tennisuptodate.com
Bianca Andreescu crashes out of Abu Dhabi against Putintseva
Despite struggling with a shoulder injury in Hua Hin Andreescu opted to play in Abu Dhabi but she didn't do very well losing to Yulia Putintseva in straight sets 6-7(2) 2-6. Andreescu entered this match as a favourite but it was unclear how well her shoulder felt after she retired in Hua Hin just a few days ago. She opened well taking an early break but as soon as Putitnseva found her rhythm the match shifted in her favour. She broke back and was able to stick through a sequence.
tennisuptodate.com
Elena Rybakina downs Karolina Pliskova in Abu Dhabi
Losing in the Australian Open final doesnt' seem to bother Rybakina as much as she's cruising comfortably in Abu Dhabi 6-4 6-2 past Pliskova. It was a very interesting matchup on paper, but less so on the court as the big-serving Rybakina largely cruised in the affair. Two players who play very similar tennis - attacking and snappy and it worked out better for Rybakina. What was interesting in the opening set was that Pliskova served better than Rybakina and considering how much both players rely on it.
tennisuptodate.com
Fritz worried for Opelka as absence from ATP Tour continues: “It’s really sad to see”
Reilly Opelka has not played in a long time with his final match being at the Cincinnati Masters in August of last year and his good friend Taylor Fritz is worried. The American missed the last two grand slams due to a hip injury sustained in the match against Kyrgios in Cincinnati. He was supposed to make his return in Delray Beach next week but according to reports from the US, Opelka won't be playing at the event. His good friend, Fritz was asked about it in Dallas and he called it awful:
tennisuptodate.com
Bianca Andreescu Stumbles in Abu Dhabi but Her Brilliance Endures
The Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open is well underway, and the tournament has been full of exciting games so far. Just recently, Belinda Bencic secured her spot in the quarterfinals by beating Marta Kostyuk in a close match that ended 6-4 7-5 in Bencic’s favor. At the...
NBC Sports
Yardbarker
Carlos Alcaraz talks difficulty of hitting signature drop shot against Nadal and Djokovic
Carlos Alcaraz developed a fondness for drop shots but executing them properly is really tough against Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard executed it at a very high level during his title run at Madrid last year opting for it in really important rallies. Alcaraz was able to defeat Nadal and Djokovic back to back which is not something many were able to do and a large part of that was the drop shot.
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek not focused on competing with Raducanu's 'consuming and exhausting' endorsements according to World No.1's team
Iga Swiatek is not focused on competing in endorsements with anyone including fellow IMG client Emma Raducanu who racked up an impressive list in a short amount of time. Emma Raducanu became one of the hottest names when it comes to the endorsement world after her US Open triumph. Her sudden fame was owed to the magnitude of her achievement as well as her unique background that made her a hero in three countries. Being the first woman from the UK to win a grand slam in a long time made her a hero there. Her Chinese and Romanian background made her a hero in those countries as well which resulted in plenty of endorsements, far more than what Swiatek as the number one player in the world has.
tennisuptodate.com
Leylah Fernandez loses 'battle of qualifiers' in Abu Dhabi to Shelby Rogers
Both Leylah Fernandez and Shelby Rogers needed to play qualifiers in order to make it to the main draw and today Rogers was the one that proved better than her opponent 6-4 5-7 6-1. The match was a very interesting one as Fernandez demonstrated her typical up-and-down tennis with Rogers...
tennisuptodate.com
Jabeur undergoes minor surgery, withdraws from Doha and Dubai
Fan favourite Ons Jabeur won't be playing in Doha and Dubai as she underwent a minor surgery that will keep her off the courts for a while. The Tunisian player was in Abu Dhabi earlier this year to play Emma Raducanu in an exhibition match. She won that match and promised to return later this year but it won't be happening as she underwent a minor surgery that makes it impossible for her to play at the moment. It was needed for her to keep playing tennis.
tennisuptodate.com
Maria Sakkari battles past Nuria Parrizas Diaz in Abu Dhabi
The Greek player made a winning return after somewhat of a disappointing stay in Australia where she failed to reach her goals but she looked far better here. It was a straight-sets win for Sakkari who entered the match very motivated and it showed on the court. Aggressive and attacking, she was able to outhit her opponent and cruise to a rather quick 6-1 set. She did a lot of damage on the second serve of the Spaniard while being pretty solid on her own.
