It was made official on Jan. 3 that the Bruce family will be selling two parcels of the Bruce’s Beach property back to Los Angeles county for up to $20 million.

46-Year Old U.S. Shopping Mall Being Converted into an "Urban-Retail Village" With New Tenants and 380 Apartment Units
Freddie Prinze: A Closer Look at the Tragic Death of TV's "Chico and the Man" Star
Severe weather alert: National Weather Service issues storm update for Los Angeles and Oxnard region in California
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in California is a Must-Visit
Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leak
foxla.com
San Pedro Fish Market closing after 65 years
LOS ANGELES - The iconic San Pedro Fish Market is shutting down after more than 65 years in business. "San Pedro Fish Market has been serving our community for over 65 years, and on behalf of the 400 employees and generations of families who have called San Pedro Fish Market their home we express gratitude to Council member Tim McOsker, the Port of Los Angeles, and the team at West Harbor who have worked with us collaboratively on the waterfront in San Pedro," the market posted in an update on its Facebook page.
SFGate
Up in the Air: L.A.'s John Lautner-Designed Garcia House Is Listed for $16M
An iconic, midcentury modern house with a parabolic roof is on the market for the first time in decades. The Garcia House on Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles soars 60 feet into the air and seemingly floats among the trees. This residence may be familiar to some, as it was...
Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD
Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country.
Santa Monica Mirror
Former Vons Set for Santa Monica Redevelopment as Developer Secures $385 Million in Construction Financing
Developer Related California announced recently that it has secured $385 million in construction financing from Bank of America for its next major mixed-use development in Santa Monica at the site of a former Vons supermarket. “For more than 30 years, Related California has been transforming neighborhoods across the West Coast,”...
NBC Los Angeles
Cold Weather Alert Issued for Los Angeles County
A cold front is expected to move into Los Angeles County this week, prompting local health officials to issue a cold weather alert Sunday for several areas. The advisory is in effect for the following locations, where overnight temperatures are expected to be near or below 32 degrees Fahrenheit:. --...
2urbangirls.com
Trial date set for Inglewood mayor for causing horrific multi-vehicle crash near USC
Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. will go to trial in an auto accident he caused when he turned on a red light and into oncoming traffic which resulted in him hitting a motorist and LAPD motor officer near USC in 2019. The trial was initially set for last September...
signalscv.com
L.A. County approves $609.7 million, one-year plan to address homelessness
Just a month after the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors declared a local emergency on homelessness, the board voted 5-0 to approve a $609.7-million, one-year plan and an additional $76.9 million to expand housing and other services. The motion introduced by Supervisors Kathryn Barger, 5th District, and Lindsey Horvath,...
Long Beach residents say 'no' to emergency homeless shelter at Silverado Park
Some residents claim they weren't made aware of the city's plans and believe the shelter is taking away from Silverado Park's gym.
Rancho Santa Margarita, California, Has a very popular IN-N-OUT Burger Restaurant
There is normally a long line up of cars at the drive thru. It is sometimes difficult to even get into the parking lot or the drive thru lane for the IN-N-OUT Burger restaurant in Rancho Santa Margarita, in Orange County, California. The location is 30121 Santa Margarita Parkway. They are open from 10:30 am until 1 am on Sundays through Thursday. They stay open until 1:30 am on Friday and Saturday nights.
Search dogs trained in Ventura County deployed to Turkey following massive quake
A devastating earthquake in the Middle East has left thousands feared dead, many buried in rubble with little hope of rescue.
beverlyhills.org
CITY OF BEVERLY HILLS, CITY OF GLENDALE AND ARMENIAN COMMUNITY MEET IN GLENDALE AND PLEDGE TO UNITE AGAINST HATE
LEADERS FROM THE CITY OF BEVERLY HILLS, CITY OF GLENDALE AND ARMENIAN COMMUNITY MEET IN GLENDALE AND PLEDGE TO UNITE AGAINST HATE. Beverly Hills, CA – Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse, City Manager Nancy Hunt-Coffey, and Police Chief Mark Stainbrook traveled to Glendale on Friday to meet with Glendale City representatives and leaders from the local and national Armenian community to discuss the recent anti-Armenian flyers that were distributed in the City of Beverly Hills.
This man walked every street in Long Beach. Here’s what he learned
Shortly after Robb Briggs moved here to be closer to his job as a software developer, the pandemic put a damper on most social activities, so he came up with a different way to explore the city. The post This man walked every street in Long Beach. Here’s what he learned appeared first on Long Beach Post.
SFGate
Stunning Beach House Made of Glass Charms the SoCal Market for $7.5M
An award-winning architectural design in Manhattan Beach, CA, is a showstopper of a beach house. The concrete, steel, and glass home offers unobstructed ocean views. “I've never seen anything like it," says Lauren Forbes with Compass. She's co-listing the home with Todd Jones of Rodeo Realty. "There are two separate wings on the top that almost look like trains or beautiful glass buildings that are separated.”
CNBC
How a 39-year-old making $26,000 in Long Beach, California spends money
Tiara Simmons, 39, is a lawyer in Long Beach, California, and earns roughly $26,000 a year between her job as a law clerk and her social media marketing side hustle. She lives in a one-bedroom apartment with her husband, 3-year-old and chihuahua. Simmons is a below-the-knee amputee and has been disabled for nearly her entire life, and she wants people to know that those with disabilities are "disabled, not lazy."
OC public defender who died in Mexico laid to rest; mystery surrounding death continues
The 33-year-old Orange County public defender who died in Mexico last month was laid to rest Saturday as the mystery surrounding his death continues.
New dominant COVID-19 strain emerges in Los Angeles County
Health officials are monitoring the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain that has become dominant in Los Angeles County in recent weeks. The new strain, XBB.1.5, accounted for nearly 33% of COVID-19 tests in the county for the week of Jan. 21, outpacing the previously dominant strain, BQ.1.1, the Department of Public Health announced Friday. […]
easyreadernews.com
City hires firm to revamp Seaside Lagoon, waterfront promenade
The Redondo Beach city council approved Nuvis Landscape Architecture Feb. 7 to create designs for Seaside Lagoon. The contract is not to exceed $3,112,534, with construction to be finished by 2028. “Five years, that’s a long time,” said District One City Councilman Todd Loewenstein. City Manager Mike Witzansky...
dcnewsnow.com
Plane and bus collide at LAX
Four people were sent to the hospital after a passenger plane collided with a shuttle bus at Los Angeles International Airport. DC News Now's Joseph Olmo reports. Four people were sent to the hospital after a passenger plane collided with a shuttle bus at Los Angeles International Airport. DC News Now's Joseph Olmo reports.
Pair of Long Beach businesses burglarized, bringing total to eight in last two weeks
A pair of small businesses were targeted by a burglar in Long Beach early Thursday morning, bringing the total of mom-and-pop shops hit in the last two weeks to eight. As business owners become increasingly frustrated, authorities continue their search for the suspect or suspects who still remain at large. Parvin Lawson, the manager at LW Pizza, says this is the second time in the last five years that her family businesses has been hit by burglars. This time, she said it took the thief just 45 seconds to break-in, steal $250 and flee from the area. "We are mom-and-pop shops, we are...
Village of tiny homes to house 160 homeless opens in Sun Valley
A new village of 160 tiny homes will help house the homeless in Sun Valley.
