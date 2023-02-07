ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan Beach, CA

It was made official on Jan. 3 that the Bruce family will be selling two parcels of the Bruce’s Beach property back to Los Angeles county for up to $20 million.

By La Vista
lavistamchs.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

San Pedro Fish Market closing after 65 years

LOS ANGELES - The iconic San Pedro Fish Market is shutting down after more than 65 years in business. "San Pedro Fish Market has been serving our community for over 65 years, and on behalf of the 400 employees and generations of families who have called San Pedro Fish Market their home we express gratitude to Council member Tim McOsker, the Port of Los Angeles, and the team at West Harbor who have worked with us collaboratively on the waterfront in San Pedro," the market posted in an update on its Facebook page.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Cold Weather Alert Issued for Los Angeles County

A cold front is expected to move into Los Angeles County this week, prompting local health officials to issue a cold weather alert Sunday for several areas. The advisory is in effect for the following locations, where overnight temperatures are expected to be near or below 32 degrees Fahrenheit:. --...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
S. F. Mori

Rancho Santa Margarita, California, Has a very popular IN-N-OUT Burger Restaurant

There is normally a long line up of cars at the drive thru. It is sometimes difficult to even get into the parking lot or the drive thru lane for the IN-N-OUT Burger restaurant in Rancho Santa Margarita, in Orange County, California. The location is 30121 Santa Margarita Parkway. They are open from 10:30 am until 1 am on Sundays through Thursday. They stay open until 1:30 am on Friday and Saturday nights.
RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA
beverlyhills.org

CITY OF BEVERLY HILLS, CITY OF GLENDALE AND ARMENIAN COMMUNITY MEET IN GLENDALE AND PLEDGE TO UNITE AGAINST HATE

LEADERS FROM THE CITY OF BEVERLY HILLS, CITY OF GLENDALE AND ARMENIAN COMMUNITY MEET IN GLENDALE AND PLEDGE TO UNITE AGAINST HATE. Beverly Hills, CA – Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse, City Manager Nancy Hunt-Coffey, and Police Chief Mark Stainbrook traveled to Glendale on Friday to meet with Glendale City representatives and leaders from the local and national Armenian community to discuss the recent anti-Armenian flyers that were distributed in the City of Beverly Hills.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
SFGate

Stunning Beach House Made of Glass Charms the SoCal Market for $7.5M

An award-winning architectural design in Manhattan Beach, CA, is a showstopper of a beach house. The concrete, steel, and glass home offers unobstructed ocean views. “I've never seen anything like it," says Lauren Forbes with Compass. She's co-listing the home with Todd Jones of Rodeo Realty. "There are two separate wings on the top that almost look like trains or beautiful glass buildings that are separated.”
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
CNBC

How a 39-year-old making $26,000 in Long Beach, California spends money

Tiara Simmons, 39, is a lawyer in Long Beach, California, and earns roughly $26,000 a year between her job as a law clerk and her social media marketing side hustle. She lives in a one-bedroom apartment with her husband, 3-year-old and chihuahua. Simmons is a below-the-knee amputee and has been disabled for nearly her entire life, and she wants people to know that those with disabilities are "disabled, not lazy."
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

New dominant COVID-19 strain emerges in Los Angeles County

Health officials are monitoring the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain that has become dominant in Los Angeles County in recent weeks. The new strain, XBB.1.5, accounted for nearly 33% of COVID-19 tests in the county for the week of Jan. 21, outpacing the previously dominant strain, BQ.1.1, the Department of Public Health announced Friday. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
easyreadernews.com

City hires firm to revamp Seaside Lagoon, waterfront promenade

The Redondo Beach city council approved Nuvis Landscape Architecture Feb. 7 to create designs for Seaside Lagoon. The contract is not to exceed $3,112,534, with construction to be finished by 2028. “Five years, that’s a long time,” said District One City Councilman Todd Loewenstein. City Manager Mike Witzansky...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
dcnewsnow.com

Plane and bus collide at LAX

Four people were sent to the hospital after a passenger plane collided with a shuttle bus at Los Angeles International Airport. DC News Now's Joseph Olmo reports. Four people were sent to the hospital after a passenger plane collided with a shuttle bus at Los Angeles International Airport. DC News Now's Joseph Olmo reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Pair of Long Beach businesses burglarized, bringing total to eight in last two weeks

A pair of small businesses were targeted by a burglar in Long Beach early Thursday morning, bringing the total of mom-and-pop shops hit in the last two weeks to eight. As business owners become increasingly frustrated, authorities continue their search for the suspect or suspects who still remain at large. Parvin Lawson, the manager at LW Pizza, says this is the second time in the last five years that her family businesses has been hit by burglars. This time, she said it took the thief just 45 seconds to break-in, steal $250 and flee from the area. "We are mom-and-pop shops, we are...
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy