Boat Ownership In America: Where Does North Dakota Rank?
I don't know about you, but all of these 30s and 40-degree temperatures have me thinking about spring fishing. Yep, spring fever means the maiden voyage on the Missouri River and chasing those tasty walleyes. For me anyway. Let's face it. We love our boats and pontoons in Bismarck Mandan....
North Dakota In The Eye Of A Winter Storm Of Biblical Proportions?
I ran across some weather models from a meteorologist in Fargo, North Dakota that show a major winter storm for the Great Plains next week. The article on WDAY shows a model that was run on Monday and then again on Tuesday (yesterday). The model for Monday was very alarming...
Here’s Why Some North Dakota Homes Have Red Porch Lights
You may not know this, but to many, porch light colors actually mean different things. Green porch lights might be a salute to our local veterans, blue porch lights might be for Autism awareness or even be in support of our local police officers. What Do Red Porch Lights Mean?
(WATCH) ‘Dateline’ NBC: Examines Murder Of North Dakota Woman
A murder case so chilling, that happened 16 years ago in 2006, shocked North Dakota and still does to this day is being re-examined and aired on National TV. Friday night viewers will be tuned into this special All-New 2-hour "Dateline" on NBC. The famous correspondent, Keith Morrison, will explore the killing of 22-year-old Mindy Morgenstern, a New Salem High School graduate and then student attending Valley City State University.
Chance To Buy A Piece Of Bismarck History Before It’s Too Late
There is no price tag on memories, and when you get a chance to buy a piece of history you won't worry about the cost. March 8th of this year will be a sad day for many Bismarck and Mandan residents, for when you talk about closure, this is surely it. Sadly we are all getting used to the trend of reading about and seeing restaurants and businesses close for good after years of service here in town. One such place was providing entertainment and good cheer for almost three decades - Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse over at 118 S 3rd St.- There were at one time four Bucks in operation around North and South Dakota - January 11th, 2023 was the final night of the very last Bucks ( in Bismarck ) and people here in BisMan are still talking about it. Whether you were a fan of this place or not, you have to acknowledge the pain it must have caused the general manager and one of the co-owners Brad Erickson to make the final decision to close its doors for good.
WOW! You’ll Spend More Buying THIS In ND Than Most Other States
Valentine's Day is coming up; we're running around, trying to get boxes of chocolates, dinner reservations, and stuffed bears for our loved ones. There's one other essential thing you need to make Valentine's Day complete; that's flowers, of course. --Roses, to be exact. We all know a good bouquet of...
Bomb Threat At This Bismarck, North Dakota Business Thursday
According to a press release from the Bismarck Police Department, a bomb threat was called into a very popular shopping destination in Bismarck. The south Bismarck Walmart location located at 2717 Rock Island Pl was the business that received the bomb threat. Bismarck Police responded to the call from south...
In Mandan – Hot 97.5’s Andi Ahne – “At The Top Of Her Game”
This will be one of the easiest stories I will ever write... ...Why? Because I have a chance to tell you about a rising star that I am privileged to work with here at our Mandan studios - Let me first say that we are located here on the strip at 4303 Memorial Hwy - the company we work for is Townsquare Media. So Bismarck's contribution to Townsquare Media is 5 radio stations - Hot 97.5, All-New 96.5 The Walleye, Cool 98.7, US 103.3, and Super Talk 1270.
In Bismarck – NOTHING More Charming Than A Local Ice Rink
Years ago when I was a kid growing up in San Diego, California we had a neighbor that opened up her swimming pool in the summer... ...that was our equivalent to what is going on here in Bismarck, just a little different as far as temps are concerned obviously. My point is I still remember the gesture that our neighbor made to our whole community and that is exactly what is going on with a local neighborhood ice rink! Taking the time and effort to build a backyard ice rink is beyond impressive, it's downright "North Dakota NICE ( Or ICE ) " - as you can imagine the young kids of the parents that built the rink are heroes to all their little friends.
BisMan- What IRKS You The Most When You Are Driving?
Take a couple of seconds and STARE at the cover picture of this article. Do you feel the angst? The frustration? I don't know who the man is in the photo, I have no idea WHERE or WHO the photographer was, HOWEVER, I am willing to bet that the dude is not pissed off by something he is listening to on the radio! It's a clear example of an emotion that about 99.9% of us have experienced at one point or another - behind the wheel of an automobile. ( not a passenger in the front or backseat ). Lastly about the photo, that LOOK can be seen all across the country.
7 Things You’ll Only Understand If You Are From North Dakota
I obviously never would have given this much thought 9 years ago... ...but it's so true. Like every State I guess, North Dakota has its ways of doing things, its ways of life so to speak. I mean in California, you come to expect to see ugly Hawaiian shirts and people feasting on fish tacos while sipping on a Corona beer. I am from San Diego, California and it will be 9 years this March since I moved to Fargo. I feel qualified enough to bring you this list I have observed. I'm sure you have many more to add to this:
North Dakota’s Tigirlily Gold Releases A Sassy New Single
Hazen, North Dakota's Krista, and Kendra Slaubaugh have dropped a new single on their fans "Shoot Tequila". Here's a slice of it and the official video from our favorite sisters. Video courtesy of the Tigirlily Gold YouTube Channel. This sassy single will have you reaching for a bottle of tequila...
6 Legitimate Businesses That Could Take This Prime Spot In Mandan
The strip in Mandan. It's almost world-famous. At least in the Bismarck Mandan area anyway. Otherwise known as Memorial Highway (its official name) is home to a wide variety of businesses. However, a prime spot on the strip has been vacant now for a couple of years. The beloved lounge...
North Dakota In The 10 Most Welcoming Regions On Earth???
I guess this proves once and for all that "North Dakota Nice" really is a thing. According to an article in Forbes, data was analyzed for the 11th annual Traveller Review Awards and only one place in America made the Top 10. More on that in a moment. Booking.com reviewed...
Bismarck Movie Premiere This Month- A Gritty Story Of Survival
I have to be honest with you, I rarely go to the theatres, BUT this is a movie I won't miss. This morning a friend and a co-worker sent this to me for a possible story and all it took was just a couple of seconds to read a short description of this movie and I was hooked. I reached out to the man who captured such drama to perfection, his name is Robert Grabow. This is his first movie - 137 minutes of hope, survival, an UNDERDOG ( no pun attended ) story that appeals to so many people, in a thousand different ways. Rob stars in 'The Year Of The Dog' - This 41-year-old spent his childhood dealing with some pretty traumatic stuff in some rural villages in Alaska - I was fascinated by the message he nailed in the movie - addiction, and survival, I know this from my own experience.
YUM! Bismarck Mandan Restaurants To Cater Your Super Bowl Party
Let's be real. Time is always in short supply. Shopping takes time. Hosting a party, holiday or gathering takes time. And to be honest, hoping that the money spent on the food we all love for said special times is a stress that can be the straw that broke the camel's back.
