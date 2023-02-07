2023 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Entry List including Djokovic, defending champion Rublev, Nadal and Medvedev (Last Update - 07-02)

Read full article on original website
Victoria Azarenka left creeped out by AI generated baby versions of Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray
Victoria Azarenka was not impressed by the AI generated baby versions of Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray responding to a viral tweet on social media. The images generated by the AI were shared on Twitter by the official Twitter page of We Are Tennis. They asked fans to respond whether they find them cure or not. Victoria Azarenka was one of those that responded but she didn't like it very much calling it a bit creepy in her humble opinion.
Nadal welcomes Auger-Aliassime as special guest to Rafa Nadal Academy before ABN AMRO Rotterdam
Rafael Nadal has welcomed Felix Auger-Aliassime to Mallorca to show him around his Museum as the Canadian linked up with Toni Nadal for some practices ahead of his return next week. Felix Auger-Aliassime is set to play at the Rotterdam ATP 500 event next week as he'll look to defend...
"I wasn't surprised": Rybakina on disrespectful court placing at Australian Open despite being Grand Slam champion
Elena Rybakina started her Australian Open journey on court number 13 which many found disrespectful considering she's the reigning Wimbledon champion. It was a bit odd to see Rybakina play on that court considering the circumstances and it was a story picked up by many tennis reports. She was questioned about that during the Australian Open but didn't seem bothered by it and she once again confirmed it didn't bother her. Tennis in the past years taught her there are many things you can't control:
"I don't think anybody has hit the ball as big and as clean off both wings" - Andre Agassi's former coach praises the American's unique style
Former Olympic bronze medalist and professional tennis coach Brad Gilbert has hailed Andre Agassi's clean and powerful ball-striking ability. The American shared a significant amount of success with Agassi as his full-time coach, capturing six Grand Slam titles together as a team and forming an envious partnership on the ATP Tour.
"Booked my flight on the wrong date" - Coco Gauff jokes about arriving in Doha three months late for the World Cup
As well as being one of the world's most exciting tennis prospects, Coco Gauff has an impressive social media following and she loves to create fun content for her followers. The 18-year-old provides feel-good entertainment across her platforms, including her videos on TikTok which often go viral. Gauff's sense of...
Former coach of Agassi raises concerns on end to top ten run for Nadal: “The amazing streak is going to come to an end”
Rafael Nadal has spent 18 years in the top 10 but former coach of Agassi Brad Gilbert fears that the amazing streak will come to an end. It would be quite something for Nadal to spend the overwhelming majority of his career in the top 10 and then retire while still ranked in it. The former coach of Andre Agassi doesn't think it will happen as he sees the streaking ending before it happens. Nadal entered the top ten in April of 2005 and it's going to be 18 years this April.
Thiem convinced recovery depends on him: "I could hire Federer as a mental coach but I'm convinced it wouldn't help me"
Dominic Thiem is yet to return to his best tennis but he's certain that everything depens solely on him rather than the team around him. It's taking a long time for Thiem to get back to his best and fans are still baffled by his continued poor play. The Austrian admitted struggles a few times in the process but he's adamant that it's only up to him to figure things out. Thiem wasn't playing his best tennis even when he got injured so it might really not have to do everything with the injury even though it didn't certainly help.
Patrick Mouratoglou believes Serena Williams is the women's GOAT, but states the men's is yet to be determined
Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou firmly believes that the American has cemented her place in the history books as the GOAT (Greatest Of All-Time) in women’s tennis. Mouratoglou, who coached Williams from 2012 to 2022, believes that no other player can surpass his former charge’s achievements in the...
Tsitsipas ends association with Mouratoglou after Australian Open
Stefanos Tsitsipas is parting ways with Patrick Mouratoglou who was part of his coaching staff for the past several years according to reports. The Greek player practices most of the time in the south of France where he lives and the Mouratoglou academy is his preferred place to do so. He worked with Mouratoglou for a few years as the coach served as a mentor, but that won't be the case moving forward. According to reports Mouraotlogu is leaving the Greek player's team with Mark Philippoussis set to take over that role.
Patrick McEnroe believes several young Americans could pose a threat to Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon charge
Former US Davis Cup captain Patrick McEnroe believes that a number of young Americans pose a serious threat to Novak Djokovic’s incredible Wimbledon run. Another run to the title at SW19 would see Djokovic hold the third-longest winning streak at Wimbledon moving past Pete Sampras who won 31 matches in a row between 1997 and 2001.
Nadal picks Zverev to win most Masters 1000 titles in 2023 despite recent injury woes
Rafael Nadal predicted Alexander Zverev to win most ATP 1000 Masters trophies in 2023 despite the German being out of form due to a long injury absence. Zverev did not open the year very well losing a few matches that he was expected to win. It's clear that the long absence from tennis clearly impacted him. He's yet to find his best but Nadal is a firm believer that Zverev will find his best. It was a match against Rada where Zverev injured himself.
"They were trying to break through, they've broken through" - Former tennis pro believes Tiafoe and Fritz will face more pressure due to their recent success
The scenario has now drastically changed for both Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz, believes tennis player-turned-commentator Mark Petchey. The former Briton player suggested that the dynamic American duo now face more pressure as they finally broke through at the highest level with their results last season, after a few years of trying to make a mark at the top.
Wimbledon and French Open set to allow on court coaching from stands
Wimbledon and the French Open have reversed their stance about on-court coaching as they are set to allow on-court coaching from stands this year. Both events were previously firmly opposed to any sort of coaching but now they are joining the Australian Open and the US Open in allowing that to happen. It's been something that has been talked about for a long time and slowly but surely coaching is starting to appear in tennis which makes some players happy while others continue to oppose it.
"You want the next generation to be little Rafa's": Former coach of Agassi praises Nadal for setting great example and being an inspiration
The former coach of Andre Agassi has praised Rafael Nadal for setting a great example for young players coming up hoping to see plenty of little Rafa's on the Tour. Nadal has always been an exemplary pro, something he was taught from a very early age. Coming from a family of athletes, Nadal grew up around sports albeit his sport of choosing was tennis. Nadal has been a great ambassador of the sport, it's one of the reasons why his popularity is only eclipsed by probably the best ambassador the sport ever had- Roger Federer.
Former coach of Halep Darren Cahill maintains his stance on her innocence during doping scandal: "Hope someone takes responsibility, Simona is not at fault"
The former coach of Simona Halep maintains his belief that the Romanian superstar is innocent as she prepares to present her case in hopes of getting back to tennis. Simona Halep is going to have a hearing this month in order to present her defence as to how a banned substance showed up twice in her sample. One sample was taken at the US Open while the second one was provided after the first one showed a banned substance. According to reports from Romania, Halep has identified the culprit - a supplement. Speaking on the situation, her former coach Darren Cahill said in a Podcast from The Big deal:
Taylor Fritz ends Jack Sock's comeback in masterful display at Dallas Open, moves on to quarterfinals
In a battle between two close friends, it was Taylor Fritz who emerged victorious in his round of 16 All-American clash against Jack Sock to advance to the quarterfinals of the Dallas Open. Fritz was dominant on serve in his 7-6(5) 6-4 victory, hitting an impressive 10 aces past the...
ABN AMRO Open Rotterdam Entry List including Tsitsipas, Rublev, Auger-Aliassime, Medvedev, Zverev (Last Update - 10-02)
The 2023 Rotterdam Open will be the 50th edition of the event and it will run from February 13th to the 20th with a packed field of amazing players. The 50th time the event is being held will be a big deal for a very popular event among the players. The ATP 500 event managed to group together a very strong entry list and if none cancel it will be an amazing event with plenty of good tennis. The defending champion is Felix Auger-Aliassime and he will make his return to the event.
Fritz worried for Opelka as absence from ATP Tour continues: “It’s really sad to see”
Reilly Opelka has not played in a long time with his final match being at the Cincinnati Masters in August of last year and his good friend Taylor Fritz is worried. The American missed the last two grand slams due to a hip injury sustained in the match against Kyrgios in Cincinnati. He was supposed to make his return in Delray Beach next week but according to reports from the US, Opelka won't be playing at the event. His good friend, Fritz was asked about it in Dallas and he called it awful:
"Everyone can say thanks to me" - Daria Kasatkina jokingly takes credit for Barty's resurgence after the Aussie's "rock bottom" loss at Wimbledon 2018
Daria Kasatkina has jokingly taken credit for Ashleigh Barty's stunning transformation after defeating the now-retired player in the third round of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships. In her 2022-released autobiography My Dream Time, the three-time Grand Slam champion revealed that she hit rock bottom when she lost that match against the...
Novak Djokovic jersey auctioned for 11,000 euros with money donated to foundation
Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena sent their help to Kosovo. The World No. 1 has made headlines several times for his philanthropic work at the Novak Djokovic Foundation, which works primarily with initiatives in education for children in deprived areas of Serbia. This time they auctioned a 2023 collection shirt of the 22-time Grand Slam Champion.
