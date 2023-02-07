2023 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Entry List including Djokovic, defending champion Rublev, Nadal and Medvedev (Last Update - 07-02)

Dominic Thiem is yet to return to his best tennis but he's certain that everything depens solely on him rather than the team around him. It's taking a long time for Thiem to get back to his best and fans are still baffled by his continued poor play. The Austrian admitted struggles a few times in the process but he's adamant that it's only up to him to figure things out. Thiem wasn't playing his best tennis even when he got injured so it might really not have to do everything with the injury even though it didn't certainly help.

