Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Azarenka, Sakkari and Kenin receive wildcards for stacked Qatar TotalEnergies Open
The WTA event in Doha is shaping up to be the strongest non-grand slam event on the calendar as the entry list looks crazy, even more after several players opted to play the event. Maria Sakkari didn't plan to play it initially but the Greek player is going to be...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Qatar TotalEnergies Open Doha WTA Entry List including Swiatek, Pegula, Sakkari, Garcia, Gauff (Last Update - 10-02)
The 2023 Qatar Open features a strong field headlined by world Number One Iga Swiatek alongside Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff and many others. The Qatar Open is a WTA 500 event that is part of the Gulf series this year that also will feature events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. This event will feature a packed lineup of some amazing tennis players like Swiatek, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff and many others. Last year's champion was Iga Swiatek and it was the start of her incredible undefeated streak.
tennisuptodate.com
Stacked draw confirmed for 2023 Qatar TotalEnergies Open including potential Swiatek-Collins, Kvitova-Gauff and Azarenka-Bencic ties
The draw is set ahead of 2023 Qatar TotalEnergies Open which will take place between February 13-18, 2023 and sees the start of a Middle East swing with a stacked line-up. So much so that originally Leylah Fernandez, Karolina Pliskova have to play qualifying and Elena Rybakina was entered in before withdrawing. As a result, it throws up some superb ties.
tennisuptodate.com
Former Serena Williams’ coach Macci believes Gauff and Parks will both win Grand Slam titles from next crop of talent
Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci commented on Twitter about the possibilities of Coco Gauff and Alycia Parks on tour. Young Americans have generated great expectations for the results they have obtained. Coco Gauff has already been the protagonist for a couple of seasons despite the fact that she is only 18 years old. By other side, 22-year-old Parks has just been champion in Lyon last week defeating the world no. 5 Caroline Garcia in the final, becoming another name to keep an eye on this season.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal welcomes Auger-Aliassime as special guest to Rafa Nadal Academy before ABN AMRO Rotterdam
Rafael Nadal has welcomed Felix Auger-Aliassime to Mallorca to show him around his Museum as the Canadian linked up with Toni Nadal for some practices ahead of his return next week. Felix Auger-Aliassime is set to play at the Rotterdam ATP 500 event next week as he'll look to defend...
tennisuptodate.com
"Booked my flight on the wrong date" - Coco Gauff jokes about arriving in Doha three months late for the World Cup
As well as being one of the world's most exciting tennis prospects, Coco Gauff has an impressive social media following and she loves to create fun content for her followers. The 18-year-old provides feel-good entertainment across her platforms, including her videos on TikTok which often go viral. Gauff's sense of...
tennisuptodate.com
"I wasn't surprised": Rybakina on disrespectful court placing at Australian Open despite being Grand Slam champion
Elena Rybakina started her Australian Open journey on court number 13 which many found disrespectful considering she's the reigning Wimbledon champion. It was a bit odd to see Rybakina play on that court considering the circumstances and it was a story picked up by many tennis reports. She was questioned about that during the Australian Open but didn't seem bothered by it and she once again confirmed it didn't bother her. Tennis in the past years taught her there are many things you can't control:
tennisuptodate.com
Patrick Mouratoglou believes Serena Williams is the women's GOAT, but states the men's is yet to be determined
Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou firmly believes that the American has cemented her place in the history books as the GOAT (Greatest Of All-Time) in women’s tennis. Mouratoglou, who coached Williams from 2012 to 2022, believes that no other player can surpass his former charge’s achievements in the...
tennisuptodate.com
Tsitsipas ends association with Mouratoglou after Australian Open
Stefanos Tsitsipas is parting ways with Patrick Mouratoglou who was part of his coaching staff for the past several years according to reports. The Greek player practices most of the time in the south of France where he lives and the Mouratoglou academy is his preferred place to do so. He worked with Mouratoglou for a few years as the coach served as a mentor, but that won't be the case moving forward. According to reports Mouraotlogu is leaving the Greek player's team with Mark Philippoussis set to take over that role.
tennisuptodate.com
Holger Rune downs Gregoire Barrere for Montpellier Semi-final
Holger Rune keeps winning in indoor hard court conditions as he defeated native player Gregoire Barrere 7-6(2) 7-6(5) to advance to the semi-final. When Rune last played in France indoors he was lifting the Paris Masters trophy. He's back with some more good tennis but this one was a very tricky match. Playing indoors against French player on their native soil is very hard to do as most of them play really well in that situation. Barrere was no exception as he delivered a pretty strong match overall but he simply lacked the skill needed to win the match in the crucial moment.
tennisuptodate.com
Former coach of Halep Darren Cahill maintains his stance on her innocence during doping scandal: "Hope someone takes responsibility, Simona is not at fault"
The former coach of Simona Halep maintains his belief that the Romanian superstar is innocent as she prepares to present her case in hopes of getting back to tennis. Simona Halep is going to have a hearing this month in order to present her defence as to how a banned substance showed up twice in her sample. One sample was taken at the US Open while the second one was provided after the first one showed a banned substance. According to reports from Romania, Halep has identified the culprit - a supplement. Speaking on the situation, her former coach Darren Cahill said in a Podcast from The Big deal:
tennisuptodate.com
Patrick McEnroe believes several young Americans could pose a threat to Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon charge
Former US Davis Cup captain Patrick McEnroe believes that a number of young Americans pose a serious threat to Novak Djokovic’s incredible Wimbledon run. Another run to the title at SW19 would see Djokovic hold the third-longest winning streak at Wimbledon moving past Pete Sampras who won 31 matches in a row between 1997 and 2001.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic and Kyrgios dream team in jeopardy due to Indian Wells restrictions
Nick Kyrgios spoke about the possibility of playing doubles with Novak Djokovic in Indian Wells. The Australian and the Serb have shown a great relationship, especially since Kyrgios publicly supported Djokovic after he was prevented from playing in the 2022 Australian Open. The last time they met was in the 2022 Wimbledon final, in which Nole achieved his 21th Grand Slam, in four sets, an occasion in which both players showed great respect for their rival before and after the match.
tennisuptodate.com
Maria Sakkari disappoints against Martic, Croatian to face Potapova in final
Maria Sakkari was disappointed yet again by losing to Petra Martic in the Linz semi-final missing out on a chance to contest the trophy against Potapova. Sakkari was by far the best-ranked player remaining in the draw and considering some solid tennis played this year it was expected that she would at least book the final if not win it all. She's had her troubles with later stages of events before and it proved to be her undoing once more. She started off well taking the opening set 6-3 by winning the crucial rallies.
tennisuptodate.com
"I have full confidence on him": Nadal believes Thiem will make stronger comeback in 2023
Dominic Thiem is struggling with his tennis at the moment but Rafael Nadal has full confidence that the Austrian will make a full return to top form. Dominic Thiem has struggled to find his best tennis after returning from a wrist injury. He's shown some flashes but for the most part, he was unable to produce a level that's anything close to where he was. It's been tough for him but he's not losing hope believing that everything is up to him. Nadal has full belief in him as he knows how good he can be.
tennisuptodate.com
Former CEO of French Tennis responds to Mahut slamming Davis Cup: “He has to retire, he is ignorant”
The former CEO of French Tennis Bernard Giudicelli has called Nicolas Mahut ignorant over his comments on the Davis Cup calling on him to retire. Nicolas Mahut did not hold back in criticising the ITF of how they handled the Davis Cup by virtually selling it off to Kosmos which started a cycle of changes. Most tennis players rejected it and Mahut went on to say that four years of the Davis Cup were lost. He personally singled out Giudicelli for his roles in the ITF and FFT:
tennisuptodate.com
Sabalenka and Garcia sign up to play Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart
Usually a key stopping point en route to the French Open, the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix continues to welcome star studded names with Aryna Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion set for her third consecutive appearance on the clay in Stuttgart. Joining her is Caroline Garcia as well as the previously...
tennisuptodate.com
Emma Raducanu receives wildcard for BNP Paribas Open Indian Wells after initially not getting into Main Draw
Emma Raducanu is returning to Indian Wells in March after having a rather short stay in her two previous attempts and it's thanks to a wild card entry. Raducanu lost to Petra Martic in Indian Wells last year and the hope is that this year the run will be a bit better. She's had a fairly decent start to the year before rolling her ankle in Auckland and then losing to Coco Gauff in a competitive match in Melbourne. The conditions in Indian Wells generally suit her well and she should be ready to go.
tennisuptodate.com
Brad Gilbert recalls Djokovic's exceptional form at the 2019 Australian Open - "The dismantling that he gave Rafa in the final, it's incredible!"
Former player Brad Gilbert has said that Novak Djokovic's wins at the 2019 Australian Open, including his dismantling of Rafael Nadal in the final, left him amazed. Nadal and Djokovic have forged arguably the most formidable rivalry in the history of men's tennis. The two have locked horns on 59 occasions so far, including two Australian Open finals.
tennisuptodate.com
Bjorn Borg joins teenage son Leo Borg for Chennai challenger trip
Tennis legend Bjorn Borg has joined his teenage son Leo Borg in a trip to Chennai where the son will take part in the challenger tennis event there. Leo Borg followed his father in pursuing tennis as a profession yet it's not going as well as for Borg senior. He's a decent player who is trying to build his career through the ITF and Challenger tours. He's shown promise in the past but its slow progress for the youngster. Perhaps his faith being present in Chennai with him will inspire him a bit more.
Comments / 0