The former coach of Simona Halep maintains his belief that the Romanian superstar is innocent as she prepares to present her case in hopes of getting back to tennis. Simona Halep is going to have a hearing this month in order to present her defence as to how a banned substance showed up twice in her sample. One sample was taken at the US Open while the second one was provided after the first one showed a banned substance. According to reports from Romania, Halep has identified the culprit - a supplement. Speaking on the situation, her former coach Darren Cahill said in a Podcast from The Big deal:

22 HOURS AGO