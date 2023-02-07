Read full article on original website
"I wasn't surprised": Rybakina on disrespectful court placing at Australian Open despite being Grand Slam champion
Elena Rybakina started her Australian Open journey on court number 13 which many found disrespectful considering she's the reigning Wimbledon champion. It was a bit odd to see Rybakina play on that court considering the circumstances and it was a story picked up by many tennis reports. She was questioned about that during the Australian Open but didn't seem bothered by it and she once again confirmed it didn't bother her. Tennis in the past years taught her there are many things you can't control:
Pro tennis player Alexander Bublik flew into a rage and smashed 3 rackets on court, and as usual, the commentators are the most memorable part of it all
Alexander Bublik smashed his racket against the court five times, then strode over to his bag and mangled two other rackets.
Indian Wells entries include injured Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are among the men's entry list for the BNP Paribas Open in March, but both are unlikely to play after being injured during the Australian Open.
Patrick McEnroe believes several young Americans could pose a threat to Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon charge
Former US Davis Cup captain Patrick McEnroe believes that a number of young Americans pose a serious threat to Novak Djokovic’s incredible Wimbledon run. Another run to the title at SW19 would see Djokovic hold the third-longest winning streak at Wimbledon moving past Pete Sampras who won 31 matches in a row between 1997 and 2001.
Figure skating-Russian Olympic champion has feet amputated - Izvestia
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Olympic ice dance champion Roman Kostomarov has had his feet amputated after a severe case of pneumonia, the Izvestia newspaper reported. The 46-year-old Kostomarov, who won gold alongside Tatiana Navka in the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, was hospitalised on Jan. 10 after complaining of weakness and chest pain.
'You're not coming anywhere near my family': Rory McIlroy's rules for Netflix show
SCOTTSDALE — Whether you're a fan of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit or not, its arrival sent a clear message to the status quo of professional golf: It's time to adapt. This season, we've started to see that mandate taking shape. The PGA Tour has bumped up the purses at a select group of "designated" events—this week's WM Phoenix Open, with its $20 million prize money payout, is one of them—while broadcaster CBS has rolled out a drumbeat of new initiatives to improve its golf telecasts. Max Homa's mid-round interview en-route to victory at the Farmers Insurance Open two weeks ago was the most notable.
DJ and Bryson become latest LIV Golf players to face harsh reality
Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are the latest LIV Golf players to hit unfortunate milestones in their careers. DeChambeau, 29, has fallen to World No. 102 in the OWGR while Johnson is projected to slip outside the top-50 for the first time in 13 years. As for DeChambeau, the last...
PGA Tour Reveals Genius Way To Stop Beer Throwing At Phoenix Open
It is hoped the plan will be enough to persuade punters to hold onto their beer at TPC Scottsdale’s 16th green
Italian skier Elena Fanchini dies at 37 from tumor
Italian skier Elena Fanchini has died after her career was cut short by a tumor. She was 37.
French tennis players rush to Mahut’s rescue after Giudicelli’s criticism
When Nicolas Mahut, a respected member of the Davis Cup France team for many years, was criticised by Bernard Giudicelli, the former president of the French Tennis Federation and a great supporter of the Davis Cup reform project in 2018, French players easily chose their side and supported their peer en masse on Tuesday.
Look: Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods' Announcement
Tiger Woods announced something pretty cool on Tuesday. Woods, who's widely considered to be one of the best golfers of all time, announced via Twitter his latest golf course design project. It would be at the Marcella Club in Park City, Utah. "The course will offer engaging play for every ...
Swiatek's mentality compares to Sharapova according to sports agent: "Maria Sharapova wanted to win first, second, third, and fourth"
Iga Swiatek's mentality is comparable to that of Maria Sharapova according to her agent Max Eisenbud who used to be the agent of Maria Sharapova. Iga Swiatek has had a lot of success lately and a lot of that is thanks to her mentality. It's not something that came completely naturally to her as she had to work on it. She spoke many times about how she worked her way to the level where she's at and that's something her agent finds similar to that of Sharapova.
Former coach of Halep Darren Cahill maintains his stance on her innocence during doping scandal: "Hope someone takes responsibility, Simona is not at fault"
The former coach of Simona Halep maintains his belief that the Romanian superstar is innocent as she prepares to present her case in hopes of getting back to tennis. Simona Halep is going to have a hearing this month in order to present her defence as to how a banned substance showed up twice in her sample. One sample was taken at the US Open while the second one was provided after the first one showed a banned substance. According to reports from Romania, Halep has identified the culprit - a supplement. Speaking on the situation, her former coach Darren Cahill said in a Podcast from The Big deal:
Lexi Thompson’s ‘brutal’ morning workout impresses golf fans
Lexi Thompson has always kept fit, but over the last year she has taken it to another level. In a regular workout in April 2022, shown on YouTube, trainer Kolby Tullier called the 27-year-old, “one of the hardest working athletes I’ve ever trained,” adding “her work ethic is unmatched.”
"I normally play my best at home" - John Isner credits home-field advantage for grueling win over Tseng at Dallas Open
After an empty trip Down Under to start his season, American John Isner earned his first win of 2023 at the Dallas Open just a short drive from his home in the Texas city. The fifth seed defeated Chun-Hsin Tseng 7-6(5), 7-6(1) on Tuesday night to get off the mark on the year.
Novak Djokovic on Indian Wells entry list but expected to miss out again
Novak Djokovic was named on the entry list for the upcoming Indian Wells tournament on Wednesday, but he is expected to be barred from travelling to the United States due to his Covid vaccine status. The Serbian world No 1 is a five-time champion at the ATP 1000 event but...
Swiatek, Sabalenka lead Indian Wells entries; Raducanu awarded wild card
A star-studded field will kick off the Sunshine Swing in Indian Wells. Defending champion Iga Swiatek and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka lead the entry list for next month's BNP Paribas Open. Swiatek aims to become the first woman to win back-to-back titles in Indian Wells since Martina Navratilova in...
Tracy Austin lavishes praise on Murray after Australian Open brilliance: "He's a warrior, he loves to compete"
Former player Tracy Austin praised Andy Murray for the love and passion he demonstrated towards tennis at the Australian Open by battling as hard as he did. Murray inspired many with his superb play at the Australian Open never giving up on a match and winning two crazy matches in five sets. It was truly a testament to his love for tennis which is still strong after many years on the Tour and countless disappointments. Speaking about the 2023 Australia Open, Austin noted Murray's run as the most memorable thing to hear:
"You want the next generation to be little Rafa's": Former coach of Agassi praises Nadal for setting great example and being an inspiration
The former coach of Andre Agassi has praised Rafael Nadal for setting a great example for young players coming up hoping to see plenty of little Rafa's on the Tour. Nadal has always been an exemplary pro, something he was taught from a very early age. Coming from a family of athletes, Nadal grew up around sports albeit his sport of choosing was tennis. Nadal has been a great ambassador of the sport, it's one of the reasons why his popularity is only eclipsed by probably the best ambassador the sport ever had- Roger Federer.
Rybakina not set for return to action at Qatar Open in Doha: "Schedule-wise it's not easy to travel so much"
Elena Rybakina won't be playing in Doha next week after she made a deep run in Abu Dhabi this week as she needs to play the qualifier to get into Doha. Due to the way entry lists and rankings function, reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina would have had to play the qualifiers for Doha next week. She had no issues with that however after advancing to the quarter-finals of Abu Dhabi this week Rybakina pulled out due to conflicting schedules.
