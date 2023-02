NEW BEDFORD - Wareham High School senior Fredi Gakidis got a medal for winning a game of Rock Paper Scissors. Okay, it was more complicated than that. Gakidis, who is on the High School indoor track team, tied for fourth place in the girls high jump event at the Southcoast Conference Winter Track and Field Championships, held at Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School on Saturday, Feb. 11.

