Raleigh, NC

WBB: State At UVA, Another Must Win for the Pack

(State at UVA; Sunday, February 12th, 12 p.m.; RSN, Bally Sports) Virginia won their first 12 games and just before their game at Duke, a 70-56 loss, the Cavaliers were ranked 25th in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The loss at Duke started a downward trend for UVA, one in which they lost 11 of their next 13 games.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NC State will have to pack the energy on its trip to Boston College

It’s time once more for the dreaded trip to Boston College. It’s a difficult trip because teams have to figure out how to bring their own energy: Boston College is never very good, and they play in front of about 200 people. (Okay, fine: 4800 people on average this year.) Throw in a noon tip time and you’ve got a recipe for a sleepwalk performance.
RALEIGH, NC
NC State scraps its way to a 51-42 win at Wake Forest

That was, let’s see, what’s a kind way of putting that game? It was an experience. It certainly happened. Basketball occurred. Well, mostly. NC State went without a made three-pointer for the first time in over a decade yet still managed to outdo Wake Forest, which had plenty of scoring problems of its own. It was a rough one all around, with both teams going through some real painful stretches at the offensive end.
RALEIGH, NC

