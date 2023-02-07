That was, let’s see, what’s a kind way of putting that game? It was an experience. It certainly happened. Basketball occurred. Well, mostly. NC State went without a made three-pointer for the first time in over a decade yet still managed to outdo Wake Forest, which had plenty of scoring problems of its own. It was a rough one all around, with both teams going through some real painful stretches at the offensive end.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO