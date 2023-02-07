Read full article on original website
fightingillini.com
No. 5 Illini Open Spring Schedule at Hal Williams Collegiate
Date Feb. 13-14 Location Mobile, Ala. Course Magnolia Grove Golf Club - Crossings Course (Par 72 / 7,212 Yards) MOBILE, Ala. – The Illinois men's golf team, rated No. 5 nationally by Golfstat, is set to officially open the spring season, traveling to the Gulf Coast to compete in the 2023 Hal Williams Collegiate. The two-day event, formerly known as the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate, is hosted by the University of South Alabama, and will be played Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 13-14.
fightingillini.com
Illini Sweep Past Notre Dame to Close Home Weekend
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Illinois men's tennis team swept Notre Dame, 7-0, in a monster win Saturday night at Atkins Tennis Center. This is the first 7-0 win since March 28, 2021 when the Illini defeated Michigan State at home. "One step at a time," head coach Brad Dancer said....
fightingillini.com
Fighting Illini Fall to No. 6 Texas and No. 21 Auburn
CLEARWATER, Fla. – The Illinois softball team closed out its run at the NFCA Leadoff Classic with back-to-back losses to No. 6 Texas and No. 21 Auburn at the Eddie C. Moore Softball Complex on Sunday. Following the event, Fighting Illini standout pitcher Sydney Sickels was named to the...
fightingillini.com
Men’s 4x400 Relay Team Sprinted Programs Third Best Time
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The men's and women's Fighting Illini track and field teams wrapped up competition at the Don Kirby Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 11. Seven new or improved top-10 program marks were registered alongside a pair of new personal-best. The men's 4x400 team of senior Jason Thormo, redshirt senior Kashief King, senior Robert Williams and freshman Tadeas Placek ran schools third best time (3:06.77) and placed second overall today.
fightingillini.com
McCool Lands in Top-10 All-Time Titles in Loss to Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Senior Connor McCool secured his 11th title with a 14.150 performance in the 401.000-399.200 loss to Ohio State Saturday afternoon. The title win puts him in the Top-10 All-Time Titles list, tied with C.J. Maestas, who competed from 2012-2015. Titles are unique to Illinois men's gymnastics,...
fightingillini.com
Illini Defense Dominates in 69-60 Win over No. 24 Rutgers
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois used a 19-0 second-half scoring run to take down No. 24 Rutgers, 69-60, at State Farm Center on Saturday afternoon. The Illini outscored the visiting Scarlet Knights, 39-26, in the second half en route to the nine-point ranked victory, the team's fourth win over an AP Top-25 opponent this season.
