Anne Orefice
2d ago
51...go out n get a job dude...I work full time and I am 10 years older than u...When u work n buy stuff u appreciate it rather than taking what someone else worked for...Try it...oh yeah after u get out of jail...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police airwing, Troopers on the ground, combine to arrest fleeing car theft suspect on Route 195
A chase on a South Coast highway led to the capture of a car theft suspect due to a collaborative effort by authorities. According to Massachusetts State Police and the State Police Association of Massachusetts, on Sunday, Air Wing 4 was requested by the D Troop Duty Office after the operator of a stolen motor vehicle bailed into the woods off of Route 195.
fallriverreporter.com
Brockton, Somerset and Everett residents arrested in Brockton on gun charges after Taunton armed robbery, shooting
Police say a future tragedy was averted when Brockton Police Detectives seized two guns and ammunition and arrested three people racing through Brockton Wednesday after allegedly committing an armed robbery in Taunton. Taunton Police reported the suspects fired at a residence causing property damage. Taunton authorities, along with the State...
fallriverreporter.com
Man accused of assaulting and biting the face of store clerk found not guilty in Fall River court due to lack of criminal responsibility
A Taunton man who was charged with assaulting a store clerk and biting a clerk’s face has been found not guilty due to lack of criminal responsibility. 22-year-old Joel Davila was charged with Assault with Intent to Maim and Mayhem and was ordered held without bail in 2019. Today...
whdh.com
Attleboro man to be arraigned in connection with death of elderly woman
ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An Attleboro man who is facing murder and arson charges in the case of an elderly woman found dead after a house fire is set to be arraigned Thursday. Police say Adam Rollins, 42, robbed and assaulted 80-year-old Judith Henriques, who later died when her home...
whdh.com
Man indicted in fatal Taunton crash now facing multiple drug trafficking charges after stash house search
A 34-year-old man already charged in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash in Taunton last year has been indicted on numerous drug trafficking and firearm charges, according to officials. Hector Bannister-Sanchez was previously arrested and ordered to be held without bail following a crash on Kingman Road on Nov....
whdh.com
MBTA Transit Police: 15 year old arrested, 2nd teen sought after both allegedly attacked man on train
A teenager was arrested and another is being sought by MBTA Transit Police after a man was assaulted aboard a train on Wednesday. In a social media post, the police department said TPD officers at Ruggles station were alerted just before 2:30 p.m. about the assault. According to police, two...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man held for alleged murder of Lori Medeiros indicted on new charges after gun, drugs, money found in stash house
The 34-year-old Norton and Medford man already being held without bail on charges of Second-Degree Murder and Reckless Motor Vehicle Homicide connected to the November 7, 2022 fatal crash on Kingman Road in Taunton which claimed the life of a 54-year-old Middleboro woman is now accused of a litany of other drug trafficking and illegal firearm charges, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn announced.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police arrest career criminal, who allegedly resists arrest, rams police cruiser
“On February 5th, detectives assigned to the “Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau” were attempting to execute a search warrant at 83 Field St., #2. The target of the investigation was JOSE FERNANDEZ, 47. Upon stopping FERNANDEZ in his vehicle a short distance away from the residence, he refused to open the car door and attempted to drive away, striking a cruiser in the process.
Framingham Man 'Drippin' In Marijuana Arrested In Traffic Stop: Police
A man driving with a suspended license was discovered to have a large amount of concentrated THC and marijuana, including boxes of drugs decorated with characters from "The Simpsons" labeled as "Drippin Diamonds," according to officials. A traffic stop on Route 90 in Framingham led a police of…
ABC6.com
FBI seizes 150 grams of meth, distribution materials, guns from Pawtucket apartment
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Guns, ammunition, drugs, and materials used to distribute were seized by the FBI in a Pawtucket home search on Wednesday. Pawtucket police Lt. Dino Giorgio said on Feb. 8, the FBI joined Pawtucket police in a court-ordered search at an apartment on Hicks Street. As...
NECN
Driver Cuts McDonald's Employee in Attempted Drive-Thru Robbery, Boston Police Say
A driver cut a McDonald's employee while trying to rob a drive-thru at a Boston location of the fast food enterprise on Tuesday night, police said. At about 8:47 p.m., the person pulled up with a knife and tried to grab money from two employees working at the McDonald's at 718 American Legion Highway in Roslindale, Boston police said.
Man wanted in Maine arrested in New Bedford
Detectives stopped Julius Andrade, 20, on Mosher Street after they spotted an expired inspection sticker on his car.
New Bedford Drug Dealer Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Police Cruiser
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford drug dealer and career criminal has been arrested on multiple narcotics and vehicle charges after allegedly trying to flee from police and hitting a cruiser in the process. Police said organized crime detectives arrested 47-year-old Jose Fernandez after trying to search his 83...
Police seek help identifying man who punched 62-year-old woman at MBTA station
Police are turning to the public for help identifying a man who punched a 62-year-old woman at an MBTA station on Tuesday.
Stolen car removed from Seekonk River
Police are investigating after a stolen car was pulled from the Seekonk River Wednesday afternoon.
Turnto10.com
Wanted man arrested in suspected cocaine trafficking
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A man with an active warrant out of Sanford, Maine was arrested by New Bedford police detectives in connection to cocaine trafficking on Saturday. Police said officers were patrolling in the city's south end when they pulled over a vehicle with an expired inspection...
Turnto10.com
Johnston police say report of porch pirate unfounded
(WJAR) — Johnston police said Monday that a report of porch pirate turned out to be unfounded. "Further information provided about this incident revealed that the woman pictured was not involved in any crime, and that this was a case of a package being delivered to the wrong house. We appreciate the public's assistance with this matter," police said in a Facebook post.
fallriverreporter.com
Somerset 18-year-old summonsed after crashing into Westport Police cruiser, injuring officer
A local teen is facing charges after reportedly crashing into a police cruiser. According to Westport Police, on Sunday morning, at approximately 1:15 a.m., a Westport Police cruiser was rear ended while in the breakdown lane on State Road in the area of Route 88. The cruiser was stationary with emergency lights activated at the time of the crash. The cruiser was struck by an eighteen-year-old male from Somerset. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage because of the crash.
Suspect in deadly Providence shooting held on $75K bail
A bail hearing was held Tuesday for 36-year-old Rufus Watson, who faces several firearms charges in the death of Jennie Jensen last week.
Framingham Police: Man Posing As Delivery Driver Steals $8,000 in Merchandise
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a reported theft at Shoppers World. Police were called to Best Buy at 1 Worcester Road on Friday, February 3 at 1:36 p.m. “A man posed as a delivery driver for Best Buy and picked up over $8, 000 worth of items,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
