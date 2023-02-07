ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, MA

Anne Orefice
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police airwing, Troopers on the ground, combine to arrest fleeing car theft suspect on Route 195

A chase on a South Coast highway led to the capture of a car theft suspect due to a collaborative effort by authorities. According to Massachusetts State Police and the State Police Association of Massachusetts, on Sunday, Air Wing 4 was requested by the D Troop Duty Office after the operator of a stolen motor vehicle bailed into the woods off of Route 195.
DARTMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Brockton, Somerset and Everett residents arrested in Brockton on gun charges after Taunton armed robbery, shooting

Police say a future tragedy was averted when Brockton Police Detectives seized two guns and ammunition and arrested three people racing through Brockton Wednesday after allegedly committing an armed robbery in Taunton. Taunton Police reported the suspects fired at a residence causing property damage. Taunton authorities, along with the State...
BROCKTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County man held for alleged murder of Lori Medeiros indicted on new charges after gun, drugs, money found in stash house

The 34-year-old Norton and Medford man already being held without bail on charges of Second-Degree Murder and Reckless Motor Vehicle Homicide connected to the November 7, 2022 fatal crash on Kingman Road in Taunton which claimed the life of a 54-year-old Middleboro woman is now accused of a litany of other drug trafficking and illegal firearm charges, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn announced.
TAUNTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police arrest career criminal, who allegedly resists arrest, rams police cruiser

“On February 5th, detectives assigned to the “Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau” were attempting to execute a search warrant at 83 Field St., #2. The target of the investigation was JOSE FERNANDEZ, 47. Upon stopping FERNANDEZ in his vehicle a short distance away from the residence, he refused to open the car door and attempted to drive away, striking a cruiser in the process.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Wanted man arrested in suspected cocaine trafficking

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A man with an active warrant out of Sanford, Maine was arrested by New Bedford police detectives in connection to cocaine trafficking on Saturday. Police said officers were patrolling in the city's south end when they pulled over a vehicle with an expired inspection...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Johnston police say report of porch pirate unfounded

(WJAR) — Johnston police said Monday that a report of porch pirate turned out to be unfounded. "Further information provided about this incident revealed that the woman pictured was not involved in any crime, and that this was a case of a package being delivered to the wrong house. We appreciate the public's assistance with this matter," police said in a Facebook post.
JOHNSTON, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Somerset 18-year-old summonsed after crashing into Westport Police cruiser, injuring officer

A local teen is facing charges after reportedly crashing into a police cruiser. According to Westport Police, on Sunday morning, at approximately 1:15 a.m., a Westport Police cruiser was rear ended while in the breakdown lane on State Road in the area of Route 88. The cruiser was stationary with emergency lights activated at the time of the crash. The cruiser was struck by an eighteen-year-old male from Somerset. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage because of the crash.
WESTPORT, MA

