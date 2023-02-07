Read full article on original website
Dates announced for 2023 Taste of Cincinnati
The festival, started in 1979, is the nation's longest running culinary arts festival and attracts over 500,000 people each year.
WLWT 5
Three Cincinnati restaurants named among the most romantic in the country
CINCINNATI — Looking to make Valentine’s Day plans? Three Cincinnati restaurants are among the most romantic in the nation, according to a new report. OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation service, released its list of 100 most romantic restaurants in America for 2023. The list is created by analyzing...
3 Cincinnati restaurants listed among '100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America'
OpenTable's list was compiled by analyzing more than 13 million reviews. Other than Cincinnati's three restaurants, Ohio's only other mention was Cleveland's Pier W.
Montecito Acquires Two Orthopedic Medical Office Properties in Cincinnati
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Montecito Medical, a premier owner of medical office properties throughout the U.S., has completed the acquisition of two orthopedic medical office buildings in the Cincinnati area. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005639/en/ Beacon Orthopedics - Cincinnati, OH (Photo: Business Wire)
Step aside, groundhog: Root Beer Stand opening day is true marker of spring
Step aside, Punxsutawney Phil, the true indication that spring is on its way has dropped: The announcement of The Root Beer Stand's opening day.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati barber goes viral with video of special connection with young boy
CINCINNATI — A video of a local barber is going viral on TikTok. The barber, Cincinnati native Vernon Jackson, does free haircuts for kids with special needs. The viral video in question shows his interactions with a special little boy, Ellison, who has Down syndrome. The video, which has...
cincinnati-oh.gov
A Dog? A Wolf? A Coyote!
Did you think you saw a stray dog running across your yard? Or maybe you thought you saw a wolf walking through the woods. We're here to tell you, it's likely neither of those things, but is actually a coyote!. Coyotes are not the same as wolves. They are much...
Cincinnati Herald
‘Mile 19’ The Movie; Tri-state talent on the big screen and streaming on digital
‘Mile 19’, is a must-see psychological thriller on Amazon and Tubi, and at the Mariemont Theatre on February 6, 2023. The story behind the making of ‘Mile 19’ is an exemplary example of the words and life of Poet Langston Hughes. “Hold fast to dreams, For if dreams die, Life is a broken-winged bird that cannot fly, Hold fast to dreams, For when dreams go, Life is a barren field, Frozen with snow.”
Fox 19
Cincinnati native wins Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic album
BURBANK, Calif. (WXIX) - An Avondale-born music producer won his first Grammy Award Sunday night for his work on Beyonce’s “Renaissance” album. SEE MORE: AVONDALE PRODUCER NOMINATED FOR GRAMMY AFTER WORKING WITH BEYONCÉ. Sal Dali, 40, says he was celebrating with friends at his home in Burbank...
Fox 19
2023 Tri-State fish fry guide
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fish fries are a tradition at many Tri-State churches during the season of Lent. Here are some fish fries you might want to indulge in starting Friday, February 22, through the last Friday before Easter Sunday. If you would like to add a fish fry to this...
wnewsj.com
Longstanding pharmacy closes its doors
WILMINGTON — A longstanding pharmacy — Kratzer’s Pharmacy — will be closing all its locations except its Mt. Orab location, which will go to an independent pharmacy owner. “I want to thank everyone that I have had the pleasure and privilege of serving and helping navigate...
ohparent.com
Win 4 Tickets to Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live – Glow Party!
The first-ever Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party brings audiences the only opportunity to see real-life versions of the famous Hot Wheels monster truck toys in the DARK! Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark™, Boneshaker™, Bigfoot® and more, plus the all-new Gunkster™, will light up the floor in outrageous monster trucks competitions and battles. Event performances will also feature a dazzling dance party, spectacular laser light shows and Hot Wheels toy giveaways. Plus, a special appearance from the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot MEGASAURUS, and the electrifying high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Freestyle Motocross!
linknky.com
How Northern Kentucky’s shaved ice pilgrimage brings economic impact
For Kona Ice customers, the recognizable trucks are a staple of little league games, school functions and community festivals. For their franchisees, the Kona Konvention is just as beloved. The four-day event, held last weekend, attracts Kona Ice franchise owners from across the United States and Canada into Northern Kentucky,...
Guardians trade Will Benson to Reds for OF Justin Boyd, player to be named
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Guardians traded former No.1 pick Will Benson to Cincinnati on Wednesday. They received right-handed hitting outfielder Justin Boyd and a player to be named from the Reds in return. Boyd was Cincinnati’s second-round pick in 2022 out of Oregon State. He batted .373 with 24 steals...
WKRC
Sharonville's Root Beer Stand announces opening date for 2023
SHARONVILLE (WKRC) - The Root Beer Stand in Sharonville has announced its opening date for the 2023 season: Saturday, March 4. The Root Beer Stand opened in 1957 and operates during the summer months. It's been a family business since then, known for its root beer that is made from the same well water as when it opened.
WLWT 5
Noticing more coyotes in the Greater Cincinnati area? Here's why
Coyote sightings (or hearings) are on the rise across Ohio, including in the Greater Cincinnati area. There are not more of them, they're just more active this time of year, according to officials with the Ohio Division of Wildlife. It's coyote mating season across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Video above:...
oxfordobserver.org
Oxford restaurants receive health violations in newest inspections
Since Jan. 28, Butler County General Health District has reviewed 22 Oxford eateries and found violations in 10. The businesses cited for health violations since the last edition of Observer are as follows:. O’Pub, 10 W. Park Place, inspected Feb. 2, was cited with two critical and five non-critical violations....
whhscbox.com
“Something I’ll never forget”
Fourteen years ago, barbeque was only a hobby for Matthew Cuff. What started as attending weekend barbeque competitions evolved into owning a successful restaurant located in East Walnut Hills, Just Q’in BBQ. Earlier this month, President Joe Biden visited Just Q’in for lunch along with Sen. Sherrod Brown and...
Fox 19
Three puppies stolen during break-in at Mt. Healthy pet store
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three puppies were stolen from a Mt. Healthy pet store late Monday. Animal House Cincinnati posted videos on its Facebook videos showing three people coming onto the property of their Hamilton Avenue store around 11 p.m. Two of three people can be seen in one video jumping the fence and making their way up to a set of stairs.
Fox 19
Christ Hospital performs its first heart transplant surgery
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At the end of 2022, Christ Hospital performed its first heart transplant. Now, 93 days post-surgery, we are meeting the recipient of this historic surgery. “I said, ‘you’re like someone falling out of the Empire State Building,’” explains Dr. Rob Dowling at the Christ Hospital, “‘Feeling pretty ok but if we don’t get you before you hit the bottom, we’re gonna lose ya.’”
