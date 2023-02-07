ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Three Cincinnati restaurants named among the most romantic in the country

CINCINNATI — Looking to make Valentine’s Day plans? Three Cincinnati restaurants are among the most romantic in the nation, according to a new report. OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation service, released its list of 100 most romantic restaurants in America for 2023. The list is created by analyzing...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Montecito Acquires Two Orthopedic Medical Office Properties in Cincinnati

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Montecito Medical, a premier owner of medical office properties throughout the U.S., has completed the acquisition of two orthopedic medical office buildings in the Cincinnati area. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005639/en/ Beacon Orthopedics - Cincinnati, OH (Photo: Business Wire)
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnati-oh.gov

A Dog? A Wolf? A Coyote!

Did you think you saw a stray dog running across your yard? Or maybe you thought you saw a wolf walking through the woods. We're here to tell you, it's likely neither of those things, but is actually a coyote!. Coyotes are not the same as wolves. They are much...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati Herald

‘Mile 19’ The Movie; Tri-state talent on the big screen and streaming on digital

‘Mile 19’, is a must-see psychological thriller on Amazon and Tubi, and at the Mariemont Theatre on February 6, 2023. The story behind the making of ‘Mile 19’ is an exemplary example of the words and life of Poet Langston Hughes. “Hold fast to dreams, For if dreams die, Life is a broken-winged bird that cannot fly, Hold fast to dreams, For when dreams go, Life is a barren field, Frozen with snow.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati native wins Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic album

BURBANK, Calif. (WXIX) - An Avondale-born music producer won his first Grammy Award Sunday night for his work on Beyonce’s “Renaissance” album. SEE MORE: AVONDALE PRODUCER NOMINATED FOR GRAMMY AFTER WORKING WITH BEYONCÉ. Sal Dali, 40, says he was celebrating with friends at his home in Burbank...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

2023 Tri-State fish fry guide

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fish fries are a tradition at many Tri-State churches during the season of Lent. Here are some fish fries you might want to indulge in starting Friday, February 22, through the last Friday before Easter Sunday. If you would like to add a fish fry to this...
ERLANGER, KY
wnewsj.com

Longstanding pharmacy closes its doors

WILMINGTON — A longstanding pharmacy — Kratzer’s Pharmacy — will be closing all its locations except its Mt. Orab location, which will go to an independent pharmacy owner. “I want to thank everyone that I have had the pleasure and privilege of serving and helping navigate...
WILMINGTON, OH
ohparent.com

Win 4 Tickets to Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live – Glow Party!

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
linknky.com

How Northern Kentucky’s shaved ice pilgrimage brings economic impact

For Kona Ice customers, the recognizable trucks are a staple of little league games, school functions and community festivals. For their franchisees, the Kona Konvention is just as beloved. The four-day event, held last weekend, attracts Kona Ice franchise owners from across the United States and Canada into Northern Kentucky,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRC

Sharonville's Root Beer Stand announces opening date for 2023

SHARONVILLE (WKRC) - The Root Beer Stand in Sharonville has announced its opening date for the 2023 season: Saturday, March 4. The Root Beer Stand opened in 1957 and operates during the summer months. It's been a family business since then, known for its root beer that is made from the same well water as when it opened.
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Noticing more coyotes in the Greater Cincinnati area? Here's why

Coyote sightings (or hearings) are on the rise across Ohio, including in the Greater Cincinnati area. There are not more of them, they're just more active this time of year, according to officials with the Ohio Division of Wildlife. It's coyote mating season across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Video above:...
OHIO STATE
oxfordobserver.org

Oxford restaurants receive health violations in newest inspections

Since Jan. 28, Butler County General Health District has reviewed 22 Oxford eateries and found violations in 10. The businesses cited for health violations since the last edition of Observer are as follows:. O’Pub, 10 W. Park Place, inspected Feb. 2, was cited with two critical and five non-critical violations....
OXFORD, OH
whhscbox.com

“Something I’ll never forget”

Fourteen years ago, barbeque was only a hobby for Matthew Cuff. What started as attending weekend barbeque competitions evolved into owning a successful restaurant located in East Walnut Hills, Just Q’in BBQ. Earlier this month, President Joe Biden visited Just Q’in for lunch along with Sen. Sherrod Brown and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Three puppies stolen during break-in at Mt. Healthy pet store

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three puppies were stolen from a Mt. Healthy pet store late Monday. Animal House Cincinnati posted videos on its Facebook videos showing three people coming onto the property of their Hamilton Avenue store around 11 p.m. Two of three people can be seen in one video jumping the fence and making their way up to a set of stairs.
MOUNT HEALTHY, OH
Fox 19

Christ Hospital performs its first heart transplant surgery

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At the end of 2022, Christ Hospital performed its first heart transplant. Now, 93 days post-surgery, we are meeting the recipient of this historic surgery. “I said, ‘you’re like someone falling out of the Empire State Building,’” explains Dr. Rob Dowling at the Christ Hospital, “‘Feeling pretty ok but if we don’t get you before you hit the bottom, we’re gonna lose ya.’”
CINCINNATI, OH

