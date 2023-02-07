ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Surprised By Tom Brady, Gisele Development

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are reportedly still on speaking terms. While the super-couple got divorced during the fall of 2022, Brady still consulted Bundchen when making his decision to retire from the National Football League.  It was Gisele, not Brady, who reportedly pushed for the ...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Gisele Bundchen reportedly helped Tom Brady make 'final' retirement decision

There's yet another sign that Tom Brady is serious about staying retired "for good" this time. Johnni Macke of Us Weekly reported that a source revealed Brady "turned to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen when deciding if he should retire from the NFL for the second time" after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys last month.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Super Bowl 2023 odds: Sharp action, big liability, insane Super Bowl MVP bet

For the past week or so, it’s been all quiet on the southwestern front, with little or no Super Bowl odds movement for Sunday’s game in suburban Phoenix. The Philadelphia Eagles have been stable 1.5-point favorites at FOX Bet against the Kansas City Chiefs with perhaps a stray Philly -2 out there at a sportsbook or two.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Later in 2023, the NFL will decide more Super Bowl sites

The NFL has decided the cities that will host the next two Super Bowls after Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and Eagles. The league has not yet decided the site of Super Bowl LX in February of 2026. “Later in ’23, we’ll be doing at least one more Super...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Brutally Honest Admission

It's been six days since Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL for a second time. Last Wednesday, Brady posted a video to his Twitter account where he announced he would be calling it a career. He even made sure to say that this was "for good" in the video. Even though he has made his ...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rob Gronkowski bullish on Patriots' new offensive direction

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is pleased with the changes the team has made on the offensive side of the football. New England struggled offensively last season, as they were at the bottom of the league in many categories. They got decent production from the running game, as Rhamondre Stevenson carried the ball 210 times for 1,040 yards and five touchdowns. Stevenson was also efficient with his caries, averaging five yards per carry.

