Biden Calls Tyre Nichols “Tyler” in Front of His Grieving Family During SOTU Speech, Critics Say He's Mentally UnwellEden ReportsMemphis, TN
15 Romantic Gestures for Her That Will Make Her DayTara Blair BallMemphis, TN
7 Memphis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
Elvis Presley's Iconic Graceland Mansion Will Remain In The FamilyFlorence CarmelaMemphis, TN
Donald Trump Reacts to the Killing of Tyre Nichols: "It Never Should Have Happened"WilliamMemphis, TN
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NFL World Surprised By Tom Brady, Gisele Development
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are reportedly still on speaking terms. While the super-couple got divorced during the fall of 2022, Brady still consulted Bundchen when making his decision to retire from the National Football League. It was Gisele, not Brady, who reportedly pushed for the ...
Yardbarker
Gisele Bundchen reportedly helped Tom Brady make 'final' retirement decision
There's yet another sign that Tom Brady is serious about staying retired "for good" this time. Johnni Macke of Us Weekly reported that a source revealed Brady "turned to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen when deciding if he should retire from the NFL for the second time" after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys last month.
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
espnswfl.com
The Average NFL Waterboy Gets Paid More Than You, And If Their Team Wins The Super Bowl – They Get A Ring
I’m not sure which rabbit hole I was going down when I learned this information. But when a team wins the Super Bowl, the members of the staff usually all get a ring, too. Then I started looking into salaries. That’s when I ran across what an NFL Waterboy makes.
Tom Brady believes outsiders tried to divide him and Bill Belichick
Tom Brady has already established himself as the greatest player of all time, but he isn’t looking to upstage Bill Belichick in the overall success for the New England Patriots. Pitting the former quarterback and head coach duo against one another has been a talking point even before Brady...
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Best events, parties if you're in Arizona ahead of Chiefs vs. Eagles
Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is nearly here. As fans arrive in Arizona for the big game, the scene is becoming more electric by the minute. Cities awarded the Super Bowl take months of preparation and scheduling to transform the city, preparing for an...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Sharp action, big liability, insane Super Bowl MVP bet
For the past week or so, it’s been all quiet on the southwestern front, with little or no Super Bowl odds movement for Sunday’s game in suburban Phoenix. The Philadelphia Eagles have been stable 1.5-point favorites at FOX Bet against the Kansas City Chiefs with perhaps a stray Philly -2 out there at a sportsbook or two.
NBC Sports
Later in 2023, the NFL will decide more Super Bowl sites
The NFL has decided the cities that will host the next two Super Bowls after Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and Eagles. The league has not yet decided the site of Super Bowl LX in February of 2026. “Later in ’23, we’ll be doing at least one more Super...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Brutally Honest Admission
It's been six days since Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL for a second time. Last Wednesday, Brady posted a video to his Twitter account where he announced he would be calling it a career. He even made sure to say that this was "for good" in the video. Even though he has made his ...
Rob Gronkowski bullish on Patriots' new offensive direction
Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is pleased with the changes the team has made on the offensive side of the football. New England struggled offensively last season, as they were at the bottom of the league in many categories. They got decent production from the running game, as Rhamondre Stevenson carried the ball 210 times for 1,040 yards and five touchdowns. Stevenson was also efficient with his caries, averaging five yards per carry.
Survey: Record 50 million Americans to wager $16 billion on Super Bowl 57
The American Gaming Association estimates 50.4 million American adults will wager a total of around $16 million on Super Bowl 57, both records.
