HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tn. – A football player from Tennessee who announced he was a “walk on commit” to Arkansas State University has been arrested for murder. According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s office in Tennessee, 18-year-old Kevin Davis of Brownsville, along with a 16-year-old was arrested after the sheriff said he shot and killed 19-year-old Christina Michael following a basketball game on Friday.

BROWNSVILLE, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO