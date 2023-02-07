ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt, TN

Arkansas State football commit arrested for murder in Tennessee

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tn. – A football player from Tennessee who announced he was a “walk on commit” to Arkansas State University has been arrested for murder. According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s office in Tennessee, 18-year-old Kevin Davis of Brownsville, along with a 16-year-old was arrested after the sheriff said he shot and killed 19-year-old Christina Michael following a basketball game on Friday.
Two charged in death of Haywood, TN teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is dead following a shooting in Haywood County, Tennessee, the Haywood County Sheriff said. The sheriff said a Haywood High student was shot and killed in a vehicle when returning home to Brownsville. The victim has been identified as Christine Michael. The Haywood Sheriff’s Office said have arrested Kevion Davis, […]
Mom arrested after kindergartner writes story about shooting at home

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WREG) — A mother was arrested after a kindergarten student wrote a story at school about her parents fighting and her mother firing a gun inside their Arlington home. Kaydra Johnson, 28, was arrested at her home on Longleaf Oak Cove by Shelby County deputies Monday and charged with four counts of reckless […]
Man speaks about bad experience with local hospital

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local man shared his challenging experience trying to make sure his friend got treated in a local ER. David, a Paris resident, brought his friend to the Henry County Medical Center on Monday around 11:30 p.m. According to David, his friend was extremely sick,...
Infant Found Abandoned in Cold Weather in A Dumpster: Jackson Police Investigate

The Jackson Police Department is actively investigating the case of an infant found in a dumpster near Carver Street during extremely cold weather on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Emergency responders were called to the scene and attempted to save the child’s life. The infant is currently alive and receiving advanced...
