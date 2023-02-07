Read full article on original website
beckersasc.com
Cleveland Clinic Weston creates nutrition center for patients with GI conditions
Cleveland Clinic Weston's (Fla.) department of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition has created the Center for Human Nutrition for patients with gastrointestinal conditions, South Florida Hospital News and Healthcare Report reported Feb. 9. The center provides services such as nutritional evaluation, education and treatment to patients with nutritional deficiencies due to...
Two Wawa stores open in PBC; free coffee for 10 days at new West Palm, Lake Worth locations
The food and fuel retailer Wawa has been a hit in Palm Beach County, and Thursday it opened new locations in West Palm Beach and suburban Lake Worth Beach. As is customary at all Wawa grand openings, there will be free coffee and promotional fuel pricing at the two locations — 2307 45th St. in West Palm Beach and 4530 Lantana Road near Lake Worth Beach — until Feb. 19.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major Crash On US 441 Near West Boca Medical Center
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE at 8:59 a.m. — Good news… everyone in the vehicle that ended up on its side was able to get out of the vehicle. There are no reported injuries. Traffic may be slow in the area as the car is removed. The accident remains under investigation. BOCA RATON, FL […]
Boca Raton mother, 16-day-old baby endure earthquakes in Turkey
Ilayda Sayin and her husband, Carlos, have been living in Boca Raton, but traveled to Turkey a few months ago, so they could be closer to family around the birth of their first child.
Boca Raton Man Charged With Providing Medical Care Without A License
BOTOX BUSINESS, ACCORDING TO ALLEGATION… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 11:02 a.m: The case involves Botox and related injections being administered without a license. Due to the complexity of the case, we are publishing the complete arrest report, below. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man […]
Gigantic store chain opens another new location in Florida
A major store chain with hundreds of locations recently opened another new spot in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the fast-growing convenience store and gas station chain Wawa opened a new Florida location in Lake Worth, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
STATE INSPECTOR: Food Problems At Vic And Angelo’s During Inspection
Delray Beach Eatery Logs Ten Violations, NOT Ordered To Close. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular restaurant Vic and Angelo’s at 290 East Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach logged ten violations during a February 2nd inspection by the Florida Department of Business and Professional […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Lauderhill, FL
Despite only being a suburb of Fort Lauderdale, Lauderhill has made a name for itself as an "All-American City." Located in Broward County, it offers a deluge of cultural attractions with historical stories and variations. As it is in the metropolitan area of the fort, it's nearby large urban areas...
wlrn.org
Little Haiti Cultural Center hit with 'unsafe structures' violations. The community fears what comes next
The Little Haiti Cultural Center has been cited with two unsafe structures violations by the City of Miami, raising concerns that the cultural institution — often visited by presidents, top federal officials and touring musicians — could be shut down. One of the violations: failing to obtain a...
cbs12.com
Three people taken to hospital following open water incident in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An open water incident was reported on Thursday evening. Around 6 p.m., units with the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) received reports that two juveniles were having troubles while swimming under the Lake Worth Pier. On scene, they saw a total of...
WSVN-TV
Dog fighting for his life at animal rescue in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is fighting for his life at a South Florida animal rescue after being starved and loaded with parasites. Augustin is fighting for his life after being found starved to death, weighing just 20 pounds, inside a warehouse in Miami, We Love Animals Rescue said in a Facebook post.
2 dead as Brightline train crashes into SUV on tracks in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH — Two people died Wednesday night when a Brightline train struck their SUV near Delray Beach's southern border, city police said. Police did not immediately identify the people killed in the wreck at Lindell Boulevard and Old Dixie Highway, which the city reported on its Twitter page at about 9 p.m....
Woodfield Country Club Sues Mom, Daughter Over Alleged Bad Driving Incident
Boca Raton Country Club Seeks $338,000 For October Crash. But No Citation Was Issued… BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Woodfield Country Club is suing a mom and her daughter for more than $300,000 after the daughter allegedly crashed into the Woodfield Country Club sign […]
Taste Of The Town: Matchbox Las Olas & Big Buns on Fort Lauderdale's riverfront
MIAMI - It's waterside views at two side-by-side restaurants on the riverfront in Fort Lauderdale. Matchbox Las Olas is a sleek casual, yet sophisticated spot serving up American fare. Steps away is Big Buns D**m Good Burgers, a fast casual restaurant featuring enormous burgers and more. Both are owned by Thompson Hospitality, the largest minority owned hospitality group in the country. Founder Warren Thompson said South Florida is a perfect fit for growth. "I fell in love with South Florida and with Fort Lauderdale about 35 years ago," said Thompson. "Once I started the company, I always wanted to bring...
gamblingnews.com
Florida Man Walks Away with $1.2M Blackjack Jackpot
The Lake Worth resident received an unexpected birthday present as he won the top progressive prize at Super4 Blackjack. This windfall marks the second high-profile win at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek in recent months, serving as a testament to the growing popularity of progressive jackpots across all games. The Winner...
'Not your father's Boca:' Goodbye Del Boca Vista, hello Midtown Boca
There's an appetite for new sights, new restaurants and new concepts in Boca Raton. In Midtown Boca, major change is happening to cater to a younger city.
Family confirms that missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin has died
PALM BEACH GARDENS — The family of missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin confirmed Tuesday that he has died. Lindsay DiBetta, Levin's daughter, posted on her Facebook page that services in her 74-year-old father's honor will be announced in the next few days. She did not discuss the circumstances surrounding his death and said the family is asking for privacy. ...
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest pinpointed every state's best place to grab a slice of pizza.
Weekend cool front is dragging its way to South Florida... so when will the cold air arrive?
As if right on cue for 2023, another cool front arrives in South Florida for the weekend, as has been the case for much of January and February. This one originally was expected to reach South Florida on Friday and clear out the muggy, cloudy skies for a beautiful Saturday and Sunday. ...
Gardens business loses about $40,000 in mail fraud, check-washing scheme
The head of a linen distribution company called Contact 5 after losing about $40,000 in a check-washing scheme that started with checks that were stolen out of the mail.
