Margate, FL

beckersasc.com

Cleveland Clinic Weston creates nutrition center for patients with GI conditions

Cleveland Clinic Weston's (Fla.) department of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition has created the Center for Human Nutrition for patients with gastrointestinal conditions, South Florida Hospital News and Healthcare Report reported Feb. 9. The center provides services such as nutritional evaluation, education and treatment to patients with nutritional deficiencies due to...
WESTON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Two Wawa stores open in PBC; free coffee for 10 days at new West Palm, Lake Worth locations

The food and fuel retailer Wawa has been a hit in Palm Beach County, and Thursday it opened new locations in West Palm Beach and suburban Lake Worth Beach. As is customary at all Wawa grand openings, there will be free coffee and promotional fuel pricing at the two locations — 2307 45th St. in West Palm Beach and 4530 Lantana Road near Lake Worth Beach — until Feb. 19.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man Charged With Providing Medical Care Without A License

BOTOX BUSINESS, ACCORDING TO ALLEGATION… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 11:02 a.m: The case involves Botox and related injections being administered without a license. Due to the complexity of the case, we are publishing the complete arrest report, below. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

STATE INSPECTOR: Food Problems At Vic And Angelo’s During Inspection

Delray Beach Eatery Logs Ten Violations, NOT Ordered To Close. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular restaurant Vic and Angelo’s at 290 East Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach logged ten violations during a February 2nd inspection by the Florida Department of Business and Professional […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Lauderhill, FL

Despite only being a suburb of Fort Lauderdale, Lauderhill has made a name for itself as an "All-American City." Located in Broward County, it offers a deluge of cultural attractions with historical stories and variations. As it is in the metropolitan area of the fort, it's nearby large urban areas...
LAUDERHILL, FL
WSVN-TV

Dog fighting for his life at animal rescue in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is fighting for his life at a South Florida animal rescue after being starved and loaded with parasites. Augustin is fighting for his life after being found starved to death, weighing just 20 pounds, inside a warehouse in Miami, We Love Animals Rescue said in a Facebook post.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Taste Of The Town: Matchbox Las Olas & Big Buns on Fort Lauderdale's riverfront

MIAMI - It's waterside views at two side-by-side restaurants on the riverfront in Fort Lauderdale. Matchbox Las Olas is a sleek casual, yet sophisticated spot serving up American fare. Steps away is Big Buns D**m Good Burgers, a fast casual restaurant featuring enormous burgers and more. Both are owned by Thompson Hospitality, the largest minority owned hospitality group in the country. Founder Warren Thompson said South Florida is a perfect fit for growth. "I fell in love with South Florida and with Fort Lauderdale about 35 years ago," said Thompson. "Once I started the company, I always wanted to bring...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
gamblingnews.com

Florida Man Walks Away with $1.2M Blackjack Jackpot

The Lake Worth resident received an unexpected birthday present as he won the top progressive prize at Super4 Blackjack. This windfall marks the second high-profile win at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek in recent months, serving as a testament to the growing popularity of progressive jackpots across all games. The Winner...
LAKE WORTH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Family confirms that missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin has died

PALM BEACH GARDENS — The family of missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin confirmed Tuesday that he has died. Lindsay DiBetta, Levin's daughter, posted on her Facebook page that services in her 74-year-old father's honor will be announced in the next few days. She did not discuss the circumstances surrounding his death and said the family is asking for privacy. ...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL

