The Medicaid Innovation Collaborative (MIC) – a partnership between Peoria-based OSF HealthCare and four Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), celebrated its one-year anniversary by highlighting a long list of milestones achieved. MIC provides a variety of digital care services and personalized support for Illinois Medicaid patients through programs developed by OSF OnCall.

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO