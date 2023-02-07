ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney To Lay Off 7K Workers After Billions In Losses

Disney To Lay Off 7K Workers After Billions In Losses. The Walt Disney Co. has a way with words. In a recent letter to shareholders, the media giant said its past year has been “dynamic,” which is a bit like saying Mt. Everest is “undersized.”. In truth,...
