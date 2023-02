Panhandle Telephone Cooperative, Inc. (PTCI) and Tri-County Electric Cooperative (TCEC) donate $1,000 to Leadership Guymon Class 2022 to help with the fundraising event they will be hosting on April 6, 2023, inside the Pickle Creek Event Center. Experience a fun night of dinner and live entertainment with The Killer Dueling Pianos. All proceeds will benefit Panhandle Services for Children.

GUYMON, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO