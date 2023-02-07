Read full article on original website
BBC
Baildon man Charlie Booth jailed for life after murdering Lauren Howe
A man has been jailed for life for the murder of his partner at their home in West Yorkshire. Charlie Booth, 27, attacked Lauren Jade Howe, 26, at a house in Tennis Way, Baildon, on 24 July last year. Ms Howe suffered injuries so severe they would usually be seen...
BBC
Gang who murdered Wigan man over unfounded rape suspicions jailed
Eight men who kidnapped and murdered a man they wrongly suspected of rape have been jailed. Christopher Hughes, from Wigan, was found dead near a road in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, in February 2022. The 37-year-old was stabbed more than 90 times after being snatched from a street and bundled into a...
BBC
Archie Battersbee died in prank gone wrong - coroner
Archie Battersbee died accidentally following a "prank or experiment" that went wrong, a coroner concluded. Archie, 12, was found unconscious at the family home in Southend-on-Sea on 7 April. He died four months later in August, following his parents' legal battle with the NHS hospital treating him in London. The...
Alex Murdaugh family warned they will be thrown out of murder trial
Alex Murdaugh’s family members have been warned that they will be thrown out of his murder trial after his surviving son Buster appeared to “flip the bird” at a witness.Judge Clifton Newman has reportedly issued multiple warnings to several members of the disgraced attorney’s family about their behaviour in court, where they have put on a united front since the start of his trial for the murders of wife Maggie and son Paul.The family members have already been moved to the back of the courtroom in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina – and are now only one...
BBC
Cardiff: Drag queen was reported as missing by husband, inquest hears
A man was found dead in a city centre after being reported missing by his husband, an inquest has heard. Darren Haydn Meah-Moore's body was found on Park Lane, in Cardiff city centre, at about 19:35 GMT on 22 January. The 39-year-old from Newport was a drag artist who performed...
BBC
Illegal cigarettes found hidden in Newcastle-under-Lyme shop ceiling
A shopkeeper has been handed a suspended jail term for selling illegal tobacco in Newcastle-under-Lyme. Jamal Mohammed pleaded guilty to 28 charges relating to the sale and supply of a stash with a street value of more than £21,000. Trading Standards officers found the packets hidden in the ceiling...
BBC
Tyre Nichols: Policeman took and shared photos of injured man
A Memphis policeman took photos of Tyre Nichols, while he sat bashed, bleeding and in need of medical help, newly released documents reveal. Mr Nichols died three days after he was beaten by police during a traffic stop in the Tennessee city last month. Officer Demetrius Haley took two photos...
BBC
Ted Vines: Father admits causing death of son, 12, in collision
The father of a 12-year-old boy who died in a car crash in Lincolnshire has pleaded guilty to causing his son's death by dangerous driving. Edward Vines, known as Ted, was a passenger in a car being driven by Paul Vines when the vehicle collided with a Mercedes-Benz near Bardney last year.
BBC
Bix crash: Man killed was 'wonderful human'
The brother of a man killed in a car crash has said his family were "so immensely proud of the wonderful human being he was". Sammy Phillips, 19, and a 22-year-old friend, were the occupants of a BMW when it crashed on Friday. It crashed into a tree on the...
BBC
I felt like a monster after stabbing baby, mum tells Belfast court
A woman who stabbed her baby and toddler told police she "felt like a monster", her trial has heard. The mother is charged with murdering her eight-week-old son and attempting to murder his two-year-old sister in July 2021. She accepts she stabbed the children but denies the charges. On Thursday,...
BBC
Police visited home of Epsom College head over 2016 domestic row
The head teacher of Epsom College, who was killed by her husband, was reported to police in 2016 for allegedly hitting him. Emma Pattison, 45, was found dead alongside her seven-year-old daughter Lettie and husband in the early hours of Sunday. George Pattison is believed to have shot the pair...
BBC
Three men arrested in Wiltshire after hunt video emerges
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of wildlife offences after a video emerged appearing to show people pulling a fox out of a den. A 29-year-old, from Lacock, a 38-year old, from Bromham, and a 35-year-old, from Devizes, were all arrested earlier, Wiltshire Police said. The clip appears to...
BBC
Toronto off-duty officer charged in teenager's death
An off-duty Toronto police officer has been charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault in connection with a teenager's death. Chadd Facey, 19, died in April 2021 after a struggle with two off-duty officers. Ontario's civilian police watchdog, the SIU, announced the charges against Const Calvin Au on Friday. The incident...
BBC
Durham crash: Lyndsey Watkins died in 'domestic abuse episode'
A woman was unlawfully killed when her partner crashed their car in a "domestic abuse episode", an inquest has found. Lyndsey Watkins, 31, and Ryan Turner, 27, both died when he crashed a BMW near Durham in September 2021. Mr Turner was driving at excessive speed and under the influence...
BBC
Mental health ward patient's killing could have been avoided - judge
"Dreadful events" which led to the killing of a man by another patient in a mental health ward were "entirely avoidable", a court has heard. Owen Herbert, 19, strangled Richard Laversuch, 63, at the NHS-run Parklands Hospital in Basingstoke, Hampshire, in November 2021. Judge Peter Fraser spoke of "a litany...
BBC
Knowsley: Three arrested after protest at Merseyside asylum seeker hotel
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder following clashes outside a hotel providing refuge for asylum seekers on Merseyside. Videos posted on social media showed crowds gathered near the Suites Hotel in Knowsley and a police van on fire. Merseyside Police said officers had been dealing with...
BBC
Just Stop Oil activists fined for damaging Last Supper
Five environmental protesters who glued themselves to the frame of Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper have been fined for causing criminal damage. Jessica Agar, 22, Simon Bramwell, 50, Caspar Hughes, 51, Lucy Porter, 47, and Tristan Strange, 40, staged a Just Stop Oil demonstration at the Royal Academy of Arts in Piccadilly, central London.
BBC
Nicola Bulley search: What we know about her disappearance
Nicola Bulley vanished on a riverside dog walk in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire on 27 January. Police believe she tragically fell into the water, but no trace of her has been found. What do we know about her disappearance?. Nicola's last-known movements. That Friday morning looked like any other...
