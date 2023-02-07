The Village of Erie has announced that plans have been finalized to begin construction of a new subdivision on the corner of Albany Street and 16th Ave. The parcel is across from the Erie Cemetery. The 9-acre subdivision, named the JMTR Addition, is being developed by Rock Roots Development, LLC with construction planned to begin this summer. The Village Board of Trustees held a special meeting on Monday, January 30th and approved the Preliminary Plat submitted by the developers.

