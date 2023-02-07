Read full article on original website
explore venango
Kay (Fisher) Say
Kay (Fisher) Say, 88, of Seneca, went Home to her Lord and Savior Tuesday afternoon, February 7, 2023, following a brief illness. She was born in Blairs Corners (Clarion County) on June 30, 1934 to the late Harold E. and Evelyn R. (Dunkle) Fisher. She graduated in 1952 from Salem...
explore venango
SPONSORED: Why Choose Rossbacher Insurance Group?
SENECA, Pa (EYT) – Rossbacher Insurance Group has saved families and individuals hundreds of dollars on their insurance needs. Rossbacher Insurance can save you money while making sure they are improving your protection. Valerie saved Eleanor, a Rossbacher Insurance client, over $900.00 per year on her auto insurance! The...
Colleagues remember legacy of former Erie County councilman
A longtime former Erie County councilmember is being remembered by his colleagues after passing away on Tuesday. Joe Giles, 79, was an Erie County councilman for 32 years. Erie County Controller Kyle Faust said serving alongside Giles on county council was always a learning experience. He added Giles had a human service education background and […]
explore venango
Wilson Seeks Election for Venango County Auditor Term
VENANGO CO., Pa. – Marci L. Wilson, appointed in 2021, is seeking election to a four-year term as Venango County Auditor. She will seek a Republican nomination in the May 16 primary election. Wilson, a graduate of Rocky Grove High School, earned a bachelor of science degree from Slippery...
explore venango
William F. Bemis
William F. Bemis, age 88, of West Hickory, PA, died unexpectedly on Wednesday morning, February 8, 2023 at the Titusville Area Hospital in Titusville, PA. He was born on May 3, 1934 in Tionesta, PA, son of the late Leon B. and Cathyleen E. (Blum) Bemis. William served as a...
explore venango
Knox Local Maria Battista Endorsed by PA GOP for Superior Court Seat
HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Maria Battista, a Knox native and graduate of Keystone High School and Clarion University, has been endorsed by the Pennsylvania state Republican Party for a seat on the Pennsylvania Superior Court. (Photo above: Maria Battista during her 2019 District Attorney bid. Photo by Dave Cyphert...
wccsradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS TACKLING FIRE IN PINE TOWNSHIP
Several fire companies are dealing with a fire in Pine Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched fire crews from Pine and Cherryhill Townships, along with Clymer, Nanty Glo, Hope, Spangler and Nicktown and Citizens’ Ambulance to Malloy Hollow Road around 1:17 for the fire. A half hour later, Armagh, Commodore, Vintondale and Dauntless fire crews were dispatched to assist.
Meadville business selling plant valued over $1B
One Meadville business is selling its plant that employs about 250 workers. On Wednesday, J.M. Smucker announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to sell several brands of pet food to Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer-packaged goods holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.2 billion. The transaction […]
wtae.com
Police: Driver to be cited after crash into Eat‘n Park in Butler County
BUTLER, Pa. — A driver who allegedly crashed into an Eat’n Park restaurant in Butler County is expected to be cited by police. A state police news release published Friday said David L. Smith, Jr., 56, of Butler, will be cited for driving while his operating privilege is suspended or revoked, following the crash on Jan. 16 at the restaurant at the Clearview Mall in Center Township.
aroundptown.com
Erie Announces Subdivision Development (photos)
The Village of Erie has announced that plans have been finalized to begin construction of a new subdivision on the corner of Albany Street and 16th Ave. The parcel is across from the Erie Cemetery. The 9-acre subdivision, named the JMTR Addition, is being developed by Rock Roots Development, LLC with construction planned to begin this summer. The Village Board of Trustees held a special meeting on Monday, January 30th and approved the Preliminary Plat submitted by the developers.
Police activity in Warren County closed borough building, schools sheltering in place (UPDATE)
Police activity Wednesday morning in Warren County closed a borough municipal building and led to a shelter-in-place order in one school district. Washington Township police said the department was working with other law enforcement agencies on an investigation outside Warren County. A person of interest in that incident lives in the township area but was later found outside Warren County, police said.
explore venango
Ronald H. Foringer
Ronald H. Foringer, 86, of New Bethlehem, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at his residence. He was born on February 2, 1937, in New Bethlehem a son of the late Henry and Alice (Miller) Foringer. He married Janet E. (Males) Foringer on October 25, 1958. She survives. Ronald proudly...
explore venango
William “Bill” Douglas Fair
William “Bill” Douglas Fair, 76, of Parker, PA, entered eternal rest, surrounded by his family, on Monday, February 6, 2023. He was born on December 28, 1946, and was the son of the late William Henry and Donna T. Welling Fair. A graduate of Karns City High School,...
Cash 5 ticket worth $200k sold locally
It’s been nearly a month since southwestern Pennsylvania has a big lottery winner. That all changed on Thursday when someone in Leechburg hit the Cash 5 jackpot to win $200,000.
explore venango
OC’s Knox Named to All-USA Today High School Offensive Team
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Oil City running back Ethen Knox has collected another postseason accolade as he was recently named to the 2022-23 All-USA Today High School Sports Awards Offensive Football Team. (Photo by Richard Sayer of Eight & 322.) Knox is one of 25 players in the...
wccsradio.com
AMISH HOME DAMAGED IN PINE TOWNSHIP FIRE
No one was injured in a structure fire in Pine Township on Thursday. Indiana County 911 dispatched fire crews from Pine and Cherryhill Townships, along with Clymer, Nanty Glo, Hope, Spangler and Nicktown and Citizens’ Ambulance to a double-wide trailer home along Malloy Hollow Road at 1:17 p.m. Armagh, Commodore, Vintondale, and Dauntless fire departments were called in to assist a half hour later.
butlerradio.com
Pedestrian Hit In West Jefferson St. Accident
A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in the City of Butler. According to the Butler County 911 Center, the pedestrian accident happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 500 block of West Jefferson Street. City crews responded to the scene to find...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $200,000 sold at local Giant Eagle
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Westmoreland County.
explore venango
William L. “Bill” Shaner
William L. “Bill” Shaner, 90, of Kossuth passed away on February 7, 2023 at UPMC Northwest after a brief illness. He was born October 20, 1932 in Mariasville to the late Harry and Agnes (Wenner) Shaner. Bill married Lucille Henry on February 4, 1954 and they just celebrated...
butlerradio.com
Grove City Woman Charged With Hitting Young Child
A Grove City woman is facing charges for allegedly abusing a young child. Police say 40-year-old Megan Lutes is being charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child. During a Grove City Police investigation, they found Lutes allegedly hit a seven-year-old girl causing injuries. The alleged incident...
