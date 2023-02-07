ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Observer

The Best Ski Resorts in the U.S. for the Ultimate Snowy Getaway

Peak ski season is here, which means it’s time to plan that snowy getaway you’ve been contemplating. There are plenty of stunning alpine escapes throughout the U.S., but the best ski resorts aren’t just about time spent racing down the slopes. Yes, you want to make sure you’ve chosen a spot with great runs, and you’ll want to ensure there are level-appropriate options for you and the other travelers in your group, depending on your ski level. The top ski resorts, however, should also offer lots to do when you’re not wearing skis, whether it’s other snowy activities like snowshoeing or snowmobiling, or perhaps just a lovely gondola ride to take in the dreamy scenery.
COLORADO STATE
New York Post

Kevin Costner lists 160-acre Aspen ranch for rent as fate on ‘Yellowstone’ looms

Kevin Costner may not be willing to give up his “Yellowstone” ranch in Montana, but he is saying welcome to his real-life ranch in Colorado. The recent Golden Globe winner is renting his 160-acre Aspen estate for a colossal $36,000 per night, The Post has learned. The property went up for rent last week. Comprising 12 bedrooms and eight bathrooms, the spread occupies nearly 6,000 square feet. Known as the Dunbar Ranch, it has been pegged as “the ultimate luxury retreat,” and is located just minutes from downtown Aspen. Features of the property include 24/7 caretakers on site, a baseball...
ASPEN, CO
Outsider.com

Mountain Lions Photographed Eating A Mountain Goat For First Time Ever

Mountain lions are some of the most voracious predators in North America. With a combination of stealth, strength, and fearlessness, these big cats routinely take down full-grown deer by themselves. They will also opportunistically feed on elk, turkeys, raccoons, rabbits, and even domestic pets and livestock. However, new photographs confirm that mountain goats are also a food source for mountain lions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
unearththevoyage.com

Best Time to Visit Zion National Park: Plan Your Trip for 2023

Looking for the best time to visit Zion National Park? You might be surprised, even though just over two million people a year visit in the summer that isn’t actually the best time to visit Zion National Park. Wildflowers bloom in the spring, the big animals come closer in...
UTAH STATE
Melanie R Travel

Zion National Park

Zion National Park is a national park located in southern Utah, United States. It is known for its spectacular scenery, including towering sandstone cliffs, deep canyons, and lush vegetation. The park is home to a variety of landscapes, including Zion Canyon, which is home to the Virgin River, and some of the park's most iconic rock formations, such as Angels Landing and The Great White Throne. The park also offers a variety of recreational activities, including hiking, camping, and rock climbing. There are also many popular trails including Angel's Landing, The Narrows, and the Riverside Walk.
UTAH STATE
getawaycouple.com

Your Guide to Badlands National Park Camping

Badlands National Park camping is some of the best camping in the country. With its stark beauty, camping in this national park under the star-lit night sky is worth its weight in gold. Or should we say fossils?. Did you know that Badlands has one of the world’s most impressive...
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Yosemite to Yellowstone National Park

If you're up for an epic road trip from the stunning Sierra Nevada Mountains to the majestic Rocky Mountains, passing several exciting cities and some of Utah's and Idaho's most stunning landscapes, the road trip from Yosemite to Yellowstone National Park is the perfect adventure for you. The 1,350-mile road...
UTAH STATE
actiontourguide.com

How long of a hike is Horseshoe Bend?

At one and a half miles round trip, the hike to the Horseshoe Bend overlook is easy enough for visitors of any experience level. It’s a good thing, too, because this section of the Colorado River is one of the most famous views in all of Arizona. Horseshoe Bend is a terrific example of a meander, a curve in a river created by centuries of sediment deposit. Here’s how it works:
ARIZONA STATE
thelostlongboarder.com

Chiricahua National Monument | Quick Guide to the Wonderland of Rocks

Chiricahua National Monument is a beautiful and unique off the beaten path pocket of wilderness in the southeast corner of Arizona. The area is known as a sky island – an isolated mountain range that rises above the vast surrounding sea of desert. As the elevation increases, the cacti and mesquite give way to sycamore, juniper and oak trees and eventually cypress, pines and fir. But what really stands out about Chiricahua National Monument are the amazing rock pinnacles found towering throughout the park.
ARIZONA STATE

