cruisefever.net
Cruise Line Announces Epic 6 Month Cruise That Visits 37 Countries and 85 Ports
Viking has announced an epic 180 day cruise that will set sail in 2024 that will visit 37 countries, 87 ports, and have overnight stays in 13 cities. Viking’s newest world cruise will depart from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on December 19, 2024 and spend the next six months sailing all around the globe. The cruise will take place on Viking Sky and and will end in New York City on June 17, 2025. Prices start at $79,995 per person for a balcony cabin and go up to $259,995 per person for the massive Owner’s Suite.
Cruise Line Makes Smoking Change. Could Royal Caribbean Follow?
Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Lines still allow smoking in their casinos and in select areas onboard. Here's what could change.
cruisefever.net
Fastest Growing Cruise Line Visiting 140 Ports on 22 Cruise Ships This Summer
The world’s fastest growing cruise line will visit 140 ports in 40 countries on 22 cruise ships this summer. MSC Cruises is the fastest growing cruise line and they currently have 22 cruise ships in service with several more mega ships being added over the next few years. This...
TravelPulse
Royal Caribbean Rewarding Advisors Amidst Record-Breaking Wave Season
Royal Caribbean International is celebrating the 2023 wave season by offering travel advisors a limited-time bonus commission. The cruise line announced that agents who book an eligible Alaska or Europe sailing that departs in 2023 and 2024 could claim a bonus commission by entering the promo code PARTNERS through February 17.
cruisefever.net
Royal Caribbean Rolling Out New Menus to All Cruise Ships
Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, has new menus for the main dining room on their cruise ships. The new menus will be rolling out to all of their cruise ships over the next few weeks. Highlights of the new menus include themed nights that feature different types of cuisine from all around the world.
A luxury cruise took passengers somewhere they never expected to be: face to face with the migrant crisis
A series of recent cruise ship rescues of Cuban migrants in the Straits of Florida -- and social media posts about them -- have brought a fresh wave of attention to these dramatic moments at sea and the migration crisis behind them.
Tri-City Herald
Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Passengers About to Lose a Big Perk
Corporate synergy giveth, and corporate synergy taketh away. Such is the circle of life, and the cruise industry is no different. For years, cruise fans have come to love a perk offered by Royal Caribbean Group. As part of a companywide initiative, anyone who was a member in one of the lines' loyalty programs would also receive reciprocal benefits in the other two brands' loyalty programs.
travelawaits.com
I Just Sailed On Royal Caribbean With My Grandchildren — Here Are My 10 Key Tips
I never get to spend enough time with my grandchildren. They’re getting older now, and very involved in their own activities. So when my daughter told me she’d booked a cruise on Royal Caribbean with them for the holidays, my husband and I offered to come along. No...
cruisefever.net
Bankrupt Cruise Line Making an Epic Comeback This Summer
Crystal Cruises ceased operations early last year after their parent company, Genting Hong Kong, filed for bankruptcy. The luxury cruise line will now be making an epic comeback this summer when their two cruise ships return to service under new owners. Crystal Cruises’ new owners, A&K Travel Group, are relaunching...
TODAY.com
cruisefever.net
Carnival Cruise Line Cancels 1 Month of Sailings on Cruise Ship
Carnival Cruise Line has released a statement that Carnival Glory will be going into dry dock from March 24, 2024 through April 28, 2024. The Conquest-class ship will be out of service for just over one month in which it will be getting some upgrades and refurbishments. The cruise cancellations...
I'm a general manager on a $450 million cruise ship. I'm on duty 24 hours a day, but it's worth it to travel the world in a floating 5-star hotel.
A cruise ship general manager Alessandro Menegazzi shares what it's like to eat, sleep, and work aboard the luxurious Regent Seven Seas Explorer.
cruisefever.net
10 Rules for Booking Shore Excursions on a Cruise
When you book a cruise, your time spent off the ship is just as important as your time spent on it. I hear many first-time cruisers booking a cruise because of the amazing itinerary but then have no idea what they will do when they get there. These shore excursion tips for your next cruise are to help keep that from happening.
maritime-executive.com
Maersk Executive Joins Royal Caribbean to Oversee Cruise Marine Ops
Royal Caribbean Group, the world’s second largest cruise corporation, reports that it has recruited away one of the top executives for marine operations from Maersk to a newly created position that will centralize the cruise company’s global and brand marine operations. Palle Laursen, who most recently served as chief fleet and technical officer at A.P. Moller – Maersk has been named executive vice president, head of marine, effective May 1, 2023, for the Royal Caribbean Group.
The Blonde Abroad
Travel Bucket List for 2023
Every year, I like to put together a “travel bucket list” with inspiration for the coming year…a mood board for adventures, if you will. In taking a look at Expedia’s travel trends for 2023, it was really fun to see that so many of our thoughts about travel line up.
