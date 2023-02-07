Viking has announced an epic 180 day cruise that will set sail in 2024 that will visit 37 countries, 87 ports, and have overnight stays in 13 cities. Viking’s newest world cruise will depart from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on December 19, 2024 and spend the next six months sailing all around the globe. The cruise will take place on Viking Sky and and will end in New York City on June 17, 2025. Prices start at $79,995 per person for a balcony cabin and go up to $259,995 per person for the massive Owner’s Suite.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO