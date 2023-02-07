ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Yardbarker

Raiders Legend Charles Woodson On Derek Carr Situation: “This Business Gets Everybody At Some Point”

Las Vegas Raiders legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Woodson dropped some cold, honest truth this week. The Derek Carr debacle put a black eye on an otherwise underwhelming season. Many players on the roster had remarkable campaigns, but the team ended up with a double-digit loss record. Putting a bow on the season, Carr found himself at home for the last couple of games. While the situation was far from ideal, Woodson believes it was all business with regard to Carr’s benching.
Yardbarker

New Hall of Famer doesn't want Aaron Rodgers to play for the Jets

The New York Post's Steve Serby spoke with Klecko about his career, "New York Sack Exchange" teammates, favorite players to watch, and thoughts on Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers' Green Bay career appears to be over after 18 seasons, and the Jets, searching for a veteran signal-caller this offseason, will likely be among his suitors. Serby asked Klecko whether he would like to see Rodgers sporting a different shade of green in the Meadowlands next season.
Yardbarker

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver might miss Super Bowl

Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles appeared to be the healthier team before Sunday’s Super Bowl. However, they’re the only team with one player questionable for the game. The Eagles will play a Kansas City Chiefs team battling through injuries on the offensive side of the ball, including two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Potential Commanders buyer Josh Harris toured team facility

Dan Snyder has explored options of selling the Washington Commanders since November, hiring Bank of America Securities to help facilitate a potential transaction. There have been numerous reports, but the latest by Ben Standig of The Athletic details the current stage of the Commanders’ sale. According to Standig, Philadelphia...
ASHBURN, VA
Popculture

Congressman Blasts NFL for Rihanna's Halftime Performance

A Texas lawmaker highly disapproves of Rihanna's Super Bowl engagement. The Fenty businesswoman's first performance in nearly four years will be Sunday at the Apple Music halftime show. Republican Congressmen and former White House doctor Ronny Jackson from Texas explained why he wouldn't be watching. On Twitter and Truth Social, Jackson criticized the NFL for inviting the Barbadian singer to perform during Sunday's Super Bowl 57 halftime show. He argued that she should be removed from the show since the pop star previously tweeted pictures of a Cadillac with the words "F— Trump" spray-painted on it. "Rihanna spray painted 'F*** Donald Trump' on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo. She's made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets. Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!," Jackson tweeted.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Notre Dame closing in on offensive coordinator hire

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish continue to seek a replacement for offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who left South Bend for Alabama earlier this month. It now appears they have settled on a potential favorite: Andy Ludwig. Ludwig arrived on campus on Friday afternoon, joining head coach Marcus Freeman and tight...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Yardbarker

Steelers Hiring Pep Hamilton Is Absolutely The Right Move For 2023 And Beyond

With coaches being let go all over the league, the Pittsburgh Steelers need to bring in one particular offensive mind to help Kenny Pickett develop, and that would be the mind of Pep Hamilton. He was recently let go by DeMeco Ryans while searching for his new staff with the Houston Texans. Even though the Steelers have Matt Canada at offensive coordinator and Mike Sullivan at QB coach, Hamilton can be a key piece to this coaching staff and develop Pickett into a high-quality starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Texans Hire Jerrod Johnson as Coach - Pep OUT

Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans is putting together an impressive staff. The Texans have hired Jerrod Johnson as quarterbacks coach, as first reported by NFL Network. Johnson is coming to the Texans after one season as an assistant quarterbacks coach of the Minnesota Vikings during the 2022 campaign. Quarterback Kirk...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Former Patriots All-Pro bashes HC Bill Belichick

Asante Samuel spent the first five seasons of his 11-year NFL career with the New England Patriots, where he was an All-Pro cornerback as part of two Super Bowl championship teams. While Samuel says he learned a lot in New England, he doesn't have fond memories of working under head...
Yardbarker

Dodgers add former All-Star closer to their stacked bullpen

Reyes, who missed the 2022 season with a shoulder injury, is likely to miss the first few months of the 2023 season as he continues to rehab from shoulder surgery. Joining a bullpen in Los Angeles that already has Alex Vesia, Evan Phillips and Brusdar Graterol, they can afford to let Reyes take his time to heal. When healthy, he is an explosive arm, and he can make an already-dominant bullpen even better.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs Make Roster Move At Wide Receiver Before Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs revealed their final roster elevations for the Super Bowl. The Chiefs will head into the game with several players on offense dealing with injuries. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play through a high-ankle sprain. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney had no injury designation for Sunday’s game, so that they will play Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Commanders to release Carson Wentz after failed one-year run

Quarterback Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders are sitting at home watching the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles take part in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. Washington closed up shop on an average 8-8-1 season just over a month ago and seems to be several tiers behind Philadelphia in the NFC East right now.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

New Front Runner In Colts Head Coach Search Emerges

The Indianapolis Colts are still searching for their head coach. While taking time isn’t necessarily a bad thing, other teams have already made hires and are scooping up candidates for other positions. Many wondered what Jim Irsay and the team would do after firing Frank Reich and giving the interim job to Jeff Saturday. Many viewed Saturday as a front runner but now it seems there is a new favorite in the Colts head coach search.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Doubles Down: Russell Wilson's Private QB Coach is Out

On the heels of his introductory press conference as Denver Broncos head coach, Sean Payton was pulled aside for an auxiliary audience with local media. Some might call it a scrum. According to Payton, Broncos PR czar Patrick Smyth calls it a "gaggle." It didn't take long for someone to...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Report: Justin Fields Plans To Reach Out To Rival In Offseason

Justin Fields has had an interesting media campaign during Super Bowl week. Fields, who was denied by general manager Ryan Poles the opportunity to earn the single-season quarterback rushing record, has been on an apologist tour for his passing struggles in recent interviews. Fields said earlier this week that he...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

49ers' Nick Bosa chooses QB1 between Brock Purdy, Trey Lance

Add newly crowned NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa to the list of San Francisco 49ers players who think Brock Purdy has earned the right to start over Trey Lance. "Oh my God, I mean, for [Purdy] to come in as a rookie, the last pick in the draft and lead a team like us — just the confidence, the moxie, I guess you call it," Bosa told NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan (h/t Angelina Martin). "He's got it, and I'm glad he's on our team."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

The Clear Cut Undeniable Truth The Steelers Need To Buy Into To Be Competitive In 2023 And Beyond

How do the Pittsburgh Steelers become more of a force in the AFC with so many talented, polished teams around them? The Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills have already made their marks as steady contenders, while teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers have plenty of fire power as well. The method for winning in Pittsburgh has always been defense and while these franchises are good enough on that side to get by, it is their offenses that have allowed them to generate some buzz throughout the league. Recently retained offensive coordinator, Matt Canada needs to take a lesson.
PITTSBURGH, PA

