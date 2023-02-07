Read full article on original website
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
atozsports.com
How the entire country is disrespecting Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ahead of Super Bowl LVII
The entire country — really the entire world — is majorly disrespecting Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ahead of Super Bowl LVII. (Just ask the mayor of Cincinnati.) The over/under for Mahomes’ interceptions in the Super Bowl — via BetMGM — is set at 0.5....
atozsports.com
NFL writer says Cowboys star doesn’t need to be on the team anymore
With free agency and the NFL draft approaching, the Dallas Cowboys have to make some tough decisions about several roster spots. Maybe the most intriguing one is what they’re going to do with running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott has been with the Cowboys for seven seasons, but the last...
atozsports.com
Cowboys snag big need in the first round of latest mock draft
One of the positions of need when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason is strengthening their cornerback room. Trevon Diggs had another Pro Bowl year in 2022, and rookie DaRon Bland far exceeded expectations by leading the team with five interceptions. But Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis suffered season-ending injuries, and the former is an unrestricted free agent, while the latter will be in the same boat next year.
Charlie Strong decides to leave Miami Hurricanes over DC snub
University of Miami assistant coach Charlie Strong told ESPN on Thursday that he would not return to the Hurricanes' staff in 2023 after being passed over for the defensive coordinator job.
Football Fans Are Losing It As Kelly Clarkson Announces She’s Hosting NFL Honors: ‘Give Her Her Own Halftime Show Already!
Back in December, Kelly Clarkson, 40, revealed that even though she has a busy schedule coaching on The Voice and hosting her own daytime television variety talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, she was selected to be the presenter for the 2023 NFL Hon...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols true freshman is going to be a problem in the SEC in 2023
The Tennessee Vols have a true freshman that could be a major problem for opposing defenses in the SEC. Four-star athlete Cam Seldon signed with Tennessee this past December as the No. 76 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class. Seldon, 6-foot-1/210 lbs from Heathsville, VA, was rated as the...
atozsports.com
Buccaneers’ best bet at QB isn’t being talked about enough
When it comes to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offseason, there’s one gigantic-ly obvious hole on the roster: the quarterback position. It’s not just because the Buccaneers will have one QB under contract when the 2023 season starts on March 15. It’s also due to the fact that the subsequent signal-caller will succeed the best quarterback of all-time in seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.
atozsports.com
A.J. Brown is still talking about the Titans
It has been almost ten months since the Tennessee Titans traded A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. Since then, we have seen the general manager who made the trade fired, and now Brown is getting ready to play in his first Super Bowl. Since the trade, it has not been...
atozsports.com
Cowboys rookie is officially on future Hall of Famer’s radar
The Dallas Cowboys have done a nice job filling up their tight end room. Dalton Schultz gets most of the praise, and rightfully so, but one rookie has caught the eye of the best tight end in the NFL. Tavis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs is set to play...
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Steve Spurrier comments on Florida's 2023 quarterback situation
If there’s one person whose opinion on the Florida Gators quarterback situation holds weight, it’s Steve Spurrier’s. On a recent episode of The Tailgate, the Head Ball Coach brought up a conversation he had with Shane Matthews, one of Spurrier’s former quarterbacks when he coached the Orange and Blue back in the 1990s. In that conversation, Matthews asked the HBC what he thought of the Gators’ quarterbacks room. His response was one only the most important figure in Florida football history could give.
atozsports.com
NFL analyst makes foolish claim about Jalen Hurts’ ability ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Quarterback Jalen Hurts hasn’t exactly racked up huge passing yard totals in the NFL playoffs. With the way the Philadelphia Eagles have been running the ball, he hasn’t needed to. But that doesn’t stop Fox Sports’ lead NFL analyst Greg Olsen from claiming that to beat the Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs need to force Hurts to throw the ball deep.
atozsports.com
NFL analyst says something else people should be worried about other than Mahomes’ ankle
There has been, I guess you could say a narrative, that Patrick Mahomes ankle will very well keep this team from showing exactly what they can do in the Super Bowl. There is a feeling that without a fully healthy Mahomes, the Chiefs have no shot. Yes, those are real...
atozsports.com
Eagles: Yet another mic-drop moment for Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles are a show you can’t miss. This whole year, they have been the team to beat, while also putting on a show. They have been one of the most explosive teams this season, on both sides of the ball. And, they have personalities. But, there isn’t...
atozsports.com
Chiefs fans are making the same mistake as the Bengals and it could haunt them
Kansas City Chiefs fans must not have learned anything from the Cincinnati Bengals a couple of weeks ago. The Bengals and their fans talked a lot of trash before playing the Chiefs. And that included the mayor of Cincinnati taking a shot at Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes. All of...
atozsports.com
Patrick Mahomes latest Tweet should have Chiefs’ fans fired up for the Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs fan base doesn’t need much to get them excited. I mean, they have gotten to watch this team go to five straight AFC Championships, and now three Super Bowls in four years, with one won, and potentially two after Sunday. This franchise has done a...
atozsports.com
Lane Kiffin is tweeting about Tennessee again but this time it’ll make Vols fans smile
Lane Kiffin can’t help himself. The man simply can’t go more than a week or so without tweeting about the Tennessee Vols. Maybe he misses Knoxville. Or maybe he enjoys trolling Tennessee. Whatever the case, he seemingly always has the Vols on his mind. But I think that’s...
atozsports.com
Latest report reveals Chiefs coach could land with AFC rival
The Kansas City Chiefs are putting a bow on their preparations to secure a Super Bowl title versus the Philadelphia Eagles. They are focused on that. That being said, one of their assistants has been in line for a potential promotion or move for multiple years now. That’s offensive coordinator...
atozsports.com
Super Bowl Watch: 2 Eagles’ free agents Cowboys must target
The Dallas Cowboys won’t be playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday, unfortunately. But Cowboys Nation is already thinking about ways the front office can improve the team via free agency. In a previous article, I listed two players from the Kansas City Chiefs that the Cowboys should target...
