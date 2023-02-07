ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
atozsports.com

NFL writer says Cowboys star doesn’t need to be on the team anymore

With free agency and the NFL draft approaching, the Dallas Cowboys have to make some tough decisions about several roster spots. Maybe the most intriguing one is what they’re going to do with running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott has been with the Cowboys for seven seasons, but the last...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Cowboys snag big need in the first round of latest mock draft

One of the positions of need when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason is strengthening their cornerback room. Trevon Diggs had another Pro Bowl year in 2022, and rookie DaRon Bland far exceeded expectations by leading the team with five interceptions. But Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis suffered season-ending injuries, and the former is an unrestricted free agent, while the latter will be in the same boat next year.
MARYLAND STATE
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols true freshman is going to be a problem in the SEC in 2023

The Tennessee Vols have a true freshman that could be a major problem for opposing defenses in the SEC. Four-star athlete Cam Seldon signed with Tennessee this past December as the No. 76 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class. Seldon, 6-foot-1/210 lbs from Heathsville, VA, was rated as the...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Buccaneers’ best bet at QB isn’t being talked about enough

When it comes to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offseason, there’s one gigantic-ly obvious hole on the roster: the quarterback position. It’s not just because the Buccaneers will have one QB under contract when the 2023 season starts on March 15. It’s also due to the fact that the subsequent signal-caller will succeed the best quarterback of all-time in seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

A.J. Brown is still talking about the Titans

It has been almost ten months since the Tennessee Titans traded A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. Since then, we have seen the general manager who made the trade fired, and now Brown is getting ready to play in his first Super Bowl. Since the trade, it has not been...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Cowboys rookie is officially on future Hall of Famer’s radar

The Dallas Cowboys have done a nice job filling up their tight end room. Dalton Schultz gets most of the praise, and rightfully so, but one rookie has caught the eye of the best tight end in the NFL. Tavis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs is set to play...
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steve Spurrier comments on Florida's 2023 quarterback situation

If there’s one person whose opinion on the Florida Gators quarterback situation holds weight, it’s Steve Spurrier’s. On a recent episode of The Tailgate, the Head Ball Coach brought up a conversation he had with Shane Matthews, one of Spurrier’s former quarterbacks when he coached the Orange and Blue back in the 1990s. In that conversation, Matthews asked the HBC what he thought of the Gators’ quarterbacks room. His response was one only the most important figure in Florida football history could give.
GAINESVILLE, FL
atozsports.com

Eagles: Yet another mic-drop moment for Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles are a show you can’t miss. This whole year, they have been the team to beat, while also putting on a show. They have been one of the most explosive teams this season, on both sides of the ball. And, they have personalities. But, there isn’t...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Latest report reveals Chiefs coach could land with AFC rival

The Kansas City Chiefs are putting a bow on their preparations to secure a Super Bowl title versus the Philadelphia Eagles. They are focused on that. That being said, one of their assistants has been in line for a potential promotion or move for multiple years now. That’s offensive coordinator...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Super Bowl Watch: 2 Eagles’ free agents Cowboys must target

The Dallas Cowboys won’t be playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday, unfortunately. But Cowboys Nation is already thinking about ways the front office can improve the team via free agency. In a previous article, I listed two players from the Kansas City Chiefs that the Cowboys should target...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

