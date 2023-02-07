Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Florida Horse Positive for EEE
A 14-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lake City, Florida, was euthanized after contracting Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). The mare experienced acute onset of neurological signs on January 29. This is the first case of EEE in Florida in 2023. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes...
specialtycropindustry.com
Blueberry Management Tips for February
Florida blueberry growers are just a few weeks away from harvest season. University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences offers growers management tips for this point in the season. Producers should monitor for botrytis and apply control measures as needed. Any applications of fungicides prior to a need...
WCJB
North Central Florida rural communities slated to receive COX fiber-optic internet
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - COX is bringing high-speed broadband service to more rural areas in North Central Florida. Parts of Alachua, Gilchrist, Marion, and Putnam counties will be receiving all-fiber networks, reaching around 7,000 homes in the area. COX is investing $20 million, in addition to $16 million in state...
WALB 10
Major changes, improvements coming to Valdosta Regional Airport
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Regional Airport could have some improvements to their airport and air crafts coming soon. Valdosta Regional Airport is issuing a 60-day public notice to the community for improvements they say are needed. They want to bring four future projects to the regional airport to replace some things that are over 70 years old.
Bargain Hunting: These 5 Florida Counties Have the Cheapest Home Sales Values
Florida - the nation's fastest-growing state - has been called a microcosm of the United States as a whole. Wide-ranging demographics, wealth, geography, and real estate prices make Florida one of the nation's more varied and diverse states. It's no wonder, then, that so many people are looking to move there.
WALB 10
Part of Lowndes/Echols County State Route 7 closed due to water levels
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Portions of State Route 7 in Lowndes County, Echols County and parts of Florida are closed due to water on the road, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT). The main area affected will be State Route 7 in Lowndes and Echols County between Lakepark,...
WCTV
Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 84
UPDATE - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 have now reopened. THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 between Thomasville and Boston are closed at this hour after a head-on collision. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said two...
valdostatoday.com
Bossa Novas restaurant to open in the Valdosta Mall
VALDOSTA – The restaurant Bossa Novas will be opening soon becoming a new addition to the Valdosta Mall’s retail mix. Valdosta Mall is pleased to announce a new addition to the mall’s retail mix with Bossa Novas, opening in mid-February 2023. Arlin Bleclic, owner and chef, says...
WALB 10
Same car thieves hitting several South Ga. counties; suspects likely from Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police Chief Michael Persley says they are finding a lot of the stolen vehicles that are from other places throughout South Georgia. Earlier in February, the agency investigated an incident in the central part of Albany and discovered a vehicle that was linked to Riverdale, Georgia.
WCJB
FDLE investigates deadly trooper-involved shooting at Busy Bee in Suwannee County, keeps details private
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement agencies are tight-lipped about a deadly trooper-involved shooting at a gas station in Suwannee County as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates. Florida Highway Patrol officials confirm a state trooper shot and killed a man at the Busy Bee gas station on...
WCJB
Columbia High School on lockdown after report of an armed person on campus
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia High School is on lockdown after reports of an armed person on campus Thursday morning. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Law enforcement is on campus, and there are no injuries reported. CCSO is securing the campus and ask that you avoid...
WCJB
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for luring, enticing child at Dollar General
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County deputies arrested a man Wednesday afternoon for luring and enticing a child under the age of 12 in an incident near Fort White. According to CCSO, 86-year-old Ronald Arnold, a registered sex offender, was caught handing out his address and phone number to a child at a Dollar General in Fort White on Jan. 29.
riverbendnews.org
Shooter killed by FHP trooper at Live Oak Busy Bee
On Tuesday, Feb. 7, between 4:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a shooting at the diesel pumps at the Live Oak Busy Bee. A witness states a heavy-set caucasian male, who had pulled his semi-truck up to the diesel pumps, began causing a disturbance by firing a weapon at an FHP trooper. Shots were exchanged between the two, which resulted in the man being shot and killed. The trooper, however, was not injured.
WCJB
Gainesville police investigating suicide at student housing complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers are investigating a death at an apartment complex in Gainesville. GPD officials say at around 5:40 p.m on Thursday evening, they responded to Varsity House Apartments on SW 37th street, where they found one person dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
greenepublishing.com
Madison man walks into log truck
In the afternoon hours of Thursday, Feb. 2, a Madison man was injured when he crossed the path of a log truck. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a log truck, driven by a Greenville man was traveling west on U.S. Hwy. 90. The truck made a right turn into the parking lot of Johnson and Johnson, Inc. and continued north within the parking lot. A pedestrian from Madison was walking in the same parking lot, in a northeasterly direction and approaching the truck. The pedestrian waved at the driver and the two made eye contact. Soon after, the pedestrian collided with the left side of the log truck's trailer. The truck came to a controlled stop, still in the parking lot, facing a northern direction. After colliding with the trailer, the pedestrian fell to the ground.
valdostatoday.com
Woman arrested in Valdosta after lying on road
VALDOSTA – A 39-year-old Madison, FL resident was arrested after she laid on N. Troup Street, impeding traffic. Arrested: Barbara Roberson, African American female, 39 years of age, Madison, Fl resident. On February 7, 2023, at approximately 1:42 pm., a Valdosta Police Officer was traveling in the 800 block...
WCJB
Suwannee County man killed in officer-involved shooting
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Suwannee County. FHP troopers say the shooting happened at the Busy Bee convenience store on U.S. 129, north of I-10, at around 5:30 on Tuesday evening. The trooper involved was not injured and has been place...
WCJB
One person is dead after a semi tractor trailer crash in Suwannee County
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A semi tractor trailer crash in Suwannee County left one dead. The semi tractor trailer was headed southbound on I75 near mile marker 441 Sunday afternoon. The semi rear ended another semi tractor trailer headed in the same direction. Both semi’s came to final rest...
Human remains found in wooded area in Suwannee County now linked to 2018 cold case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office says John Frank Carlisle was last seen in the Ranchettes area of Suwannee County on April 24, 2018. He was possibly spotted at the Keg Room on SR-247 two nights later, but that has not been confirmed by officials. Investigator Chris Frost says Carlisle went to the Keg Room bar frequently.
UPDATE: One man dead following shooting involving FHP trooper in Live Oak
An officer involved shooting has occurred this evening in Live Oak, according to Suwannee County Sheriff's Office.
Comments / 0