Nashville, TN

The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw's Postgame Remark

Terry Bradshaw is trending for what he said during his Super Bowl postgame ceremony. The former NFL quarterback turned FOX broadcaster told Chiefs head coach Andy Reid to "waddle" over to him. "Big guy... let me get the big guy in here. Come on, waddle over here." "Have a cheeseburger on us." ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight

Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
GLENDALE, AZ
atozsports.com

A.J. Brown is still talking about the Titans

It has been almost ten months since the Tennessee Titans traded A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. Since then, we have seen the general manager who made the trade fired, and now Brown is getting ready to play in his first Super Bowl. Since the trade, it has not been...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

Steelers legend turned down a trade just before his career ended

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a rich tradition of all-time great players in their franchise. One of the most respected over the last two decades has been Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis who spent 10 seasons in Pittsburgh (1996-2005). There was an interesting nugget that came out about Bettis...
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

Cam Jordan gives strong take on Saints’ quarterback situation

The New Orleans Saints are in the market for a new quarterback. There’s plenty of directions that the team could go. A rookie could make sense while either rolling with Jameis Winston as the starter or bringing in another veteran. Making a move for an experienced QB with more upside like Derek Carr could be on the table, too.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
atozsports.com

Butch Jones made one brilliant decision as a coach and it’ll be on display in Super Bowl LVII

Former Tennessee Vols head coach Butch Jones has been heavily criticized throughout his career for misusing players. From Alvin Kamara at Tennessee to JJ Watt at Central Michigan (Jones famously wanted Watt to be an offensive tackle so Watt transferred to Wisconsin as a walk-on so he could play defensive end and now he’s destined for the Hall of Fame), there have been plenty of missteps from Jones over the years.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

A.J. Brown sends an incredible gift to Titans assistant before Super Bowl

Former Tennessee Titans and current Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown owes a lot of his NFL success to Titans wide receivers coach Rob Moore. Moore, a former 10-year NFL veteran and All-Pro wideout, has been the wide receivers coach in Tennessee since 2018 when he was brought onto the staff after Mike Vrabel was hired.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

The Chiefs will be chasing one unique Tom Brady record in Super Bowl LVII

For the Kansas City Chiefs, it all starts with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. By now, you’ve probably read all there is to read about Super Bowl LVII. You know the match-ups, you know the keys to the game. All of it. But at the end of the day, for the Chiefs offense, it all comes down to those two names.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WYSH AM 1380

Mr., Miss Basketball Finalists announced

(Submitted, TSSAA) The Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in six classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU on Monday, March 13 at 5:00 p.m. The event will be open to the public.
TENNESSEE STATE

