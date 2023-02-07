ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

Get Two Wireless Chargers for Just $19.99

By Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wnb3V_0kfNmX1O00

The National Association of Productivity and Organizing found that 91% of workers reported they would feel more efficient if their workspaces were less cluttered. While some desktop clutter, like computer power cables, may be hard to avoid, you could help your workers clean up their spaces by providing wireless chargers. Get rid of the cable clutter starting with this two-pack of Polaroid Fast Wireless Charging Stands for $19.99.

They have a simple, low-impact design and broad compatibility. Attach any Qi-enabled device for fast wireless charging by placing them on the stand. The slim, angled design allows for limited wasted space while keeping phones available for use. If your employees need consistent access to their work phones, these chargers will enable them to keep their batteries full while their phones remain on display.

The anti-slip bottom helps to keep attached phones safe and secure. The tilted display is a convenient viewing stand for web conference calls or video chats with clients . Your employees may even appreciate a modern amenity that improves the look and feel of their work area .

Client and customer-facing roles could especially benefit from more ways to keep their visible area clean and clear. Cables may not be a hazard, but an excess of clutter could appear unprofessional and cost you business.

Providing employees with a clutter-free and organized workspace may lead to increased efficiency around the office . Don't let clutter negatively impact your employees and business. Get a two-pack of Polaroid Fast Wireless Charging Stands for only $19.99 (reg. $79) — that's 75% off!

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
Android Authority

YouTube could soon become your free cable operator

Heating up competition with the likes of Roku, Pluto TV, and more. YouTube could soon offer a new hub of free, ad-supported TV channels. The company is currently testing it with a subset of users. It is expected to roll out widely later this year. YouTube is reportedly testing a...
CNET

Apple's 10th-Gen iPad Returns to Record Low Price With $50 Off at These Retailers

Apple makes some of the best tablets on the market, but they aren't the cheapest options around so it's usually well worth hopping on an iPad deal if you see one. One such deal applies to Apple's latest entry-level iPad right now with a variety of retailers taking $50 off its regular price. The 10th-gen iPad is down to just $399 for the 64GB model at Amazon, Best Buy and Target. Other configurations, including higher-capacity models and cellular-equipped variants, are also seeing the huge savings.
CNET

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Review: It's a Lot -- in a Good Way

This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. Samsung wants the Galaxy S23 Ultra to be the go-to camera for cinematographers and photographers. I'm certainly not a professional filmmaker, nor do I consider myself to be a shutterbug. But after using the Galaxy S23 Ultra for several days, it's clear the new camera upholds the areas in which Samsung already excels -- like low-light photography -- and pushes those strengths a little further.
yankodesign.com

Top 10 Apple Watch Accessories that every smartwatch enthusiast needs

The Apple Watch is probably one of the most popular smartwatches globally, and it’s not much of a shocker when you consider the number of people you see walking or jogging on the street with their Apple Watch wrapped around their wrists. Apple is constantly innovating on the go, and its Apple Watch Ultra is the latest addition to its arsenal of techy goodies. And, we’ve curated a collection of innovative and nifty accessories to perfectly complement your Apple Watch Ultra, and its predecessors as well. From the Elago W3 Stand that will teleport users onto a nostalgic journey of time and functionality, to the smallest Apple Watch fast charger – these innovative accessories are a must-have for Apple Watch fanatics!
ZDNet

Bose TV speaker, soundbar just dropped to less than $200 on Amazon

The Super Bowl is nearly here, and with the major sporting event, you might want to improve your home entertainment system at the last minute. If a new TV soundbar is what you're looking for, we have a budget-friendly option for you. Currently on sale at Amazon, Bose's TV speaker, a soundbar that will slot neatly under your TV, is available for a 29% discount. You would normally expect to pay $279, but with a price reduction of $80, the sale price is now $199.
CNET

SanDisk's Extreme Pro 2TB SSD Is Down to Its Best-Ever Price Today Only

Keeping an up to date backup of your data is crucial, whether you're working on a big project or simply holding on to a few important pictures. If you've been shopping for external storage, you won't want to miss this one-day deal at Best Buy on the SanDisk Extreme Pro 2TB SSD. It's discounted by $95 right now, meaning you'll pay just $200 to bring home this pocket-sized external hard drive. But this deal will expire tonight, so be sure to get your order in soon if you want to snag one at this all-time low price. Amazon is also matching the deal.
Interesting Engineering

8 ultra-cool gadgets that will leave you lost for words

The best thing about having cool gadgets at your fingertips is how they help us enjoy our lives to the fullest. They also instantly attract attention and bring us praise for our tech-savvy choices. Honestly, it'd be no surprise if you're thanking the Lord Almighty for being born into the...
The Verge

240W fast charging will charge this smartphone fully in under 10 minutes

This is getting ridiculous. Realme has just announced a new smartphone, the Realme GT Neo 5, that supports up to 240W fast charging. According to GSMArena, that will make it the fastest charging smartphone on the market, faster than the 210W offered by the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition, and almost 100W faster than the 150W charging offered by OnePlus devices like the 10T. 240W is in line with the latest USB power spec announced by the USB-IF in 2021.
MotorTrend Magazine

Blackfire PAC1000 1,500-Watt Portable Power Station Review: Kick the Generator to the Curb

Whether we're ready or not, times keep changing. Technology has infiltrated nearly every aspect of our lives, including how we relax. There used to be a time when folks would venture off into the woods in search of solitude, a quiet time communing with nature. Though that's still the case, to some degree anyway, but today our packs are often loaded with power-hungry electronics. This holds especially true for the overlanding trailer/glamping crowds.
Digital Trends

Save $400 on a Dell XPS 15 laptop with 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD

The Dell XPS 15, a powerful laptop that will be able to keep up with the most demanding tasks, is currently available from Dell with a $400 discount that brings its price down to $1,749 from its original price of $2,149. This is one of the best laptop deals that you can buy right now if you’re looking for a reliable machine for work or school, but you need to hurry if you want to take advantage of the offer because it may disappear at any moment.
Consumer Reports.org

Best TVs of 2023

With the holidays now in the rearview mirror, this can be an exciting time to go shopping for a new TV. Retailers’ shelves are stocked with a wide selection of 2022 sets, many at their all-time lowest prices as dealers look to start clearing out models to make room for 2023 sets, which could start arriving soon.
People

The 100 Best Early Presidents Day Sales We Found at Amazon

Score savings on Ugg, Apple, and The North Face Presidents Day is still days away, but you can already score massive savings at Amazon ahead of the holiday weekend.   Amazon's early Presidents Day sale just kicked off with can't-miss deals in just about every category, including tech, home, kitchen, fashion, and beauty. You'll find discounts on Ugg, Apple, The North Face, Keurig, iRobot, and more popular brands. And right now, prices are slashed by up to 85 percent, so it's a good idea to get a head start...
ZDNet

Upgrade your viewing experience for the big game with the best QLED TVs

When you need a superior TV, a QLED TV fits the bill. Made up of quantum dots, QLED technology can offer brighter and more vivid colors. As a result, it gives you an incredible picture that far exceeds normal viewing and brings out the fine details of your program. But...
ETOnline.com

Save Up to $3,500 On Samsung's Best Neo QLED 8K TVs Ahead of The Super Bowl This Sunday

If you are looking for the ultimate experience to watch the Super Bowl from home this year, Samsung has incredible deals on its range of top-rated Neo QLED 8K TVs. You can head into Super Bowl Sunday with a better TV setup and save up to $3,500 in the process. While the Super Bowl won’t be aired in 8K this year, these Samsung TVs can brilliantly upscale the picture so it looks nearly as good as full 8K.
CNET

The Secret Power Hiding in Your Computer Mouse's Scroll Wheel

I've been using a desktop computer for decades, and I'm still discovering new productivity tricks and hidden features. There are so many ways to save a keystroke here and a mouse click there. Those few milliseconds can actually add up to big time savings (or at least less annoyance) over the course of a week, especially if your job is primarily done online.
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

87K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy