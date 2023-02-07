Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
SUPERBOWL SUNDAY ON THE RADIO
So you can’t be in front of the TV to watch the Super Bowl?. Then listen to WGMD’s 92.7 and 98.5 FM, on the air, streaming at WGMD.com and on the WGMD app. Pre-Game begins at 2 pm, kick-off is about 6:30 pm.
NFL World Is Furious With Tonight's Super Bowl Ending
The Chiefs and the Eagles played a classic in the Super Bowl on Sunday night. Until the final minute, that is. A questionable penalty called on the Eagles secondary led to the game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. NFL fans are pretty furious. "Classic NFL. Two powers. Great games. Elite, ...
