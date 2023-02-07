ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix Independent

Women on quarters: Who they are and why it matters

Phoenix Independent
Phoenix Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47qG90_0kfNlkaA00

Pool // Getty Images

Modern U.S. currency is sadly lacking in diversity, and until recently, women and people of color were almost entirely absent. The nation's money has traditionally depicted a static set of Founding Fathers, presidents, national memorials, and government buildings. But as Smithsonian Institution curator Ellen Feingold pointed out in an op-ed for Politico , who shows up on our currency sends a message about which U.S. figures we respect and remember for their contributions.

Commemorating the ratification of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote, the United States Mint launched the American Women Quarters Program . The program celebrates the contributions made by women in the U.S. by putting them on quarters between 2022 through 2025. Listed below in order of issuance are the first 10 honorees: five from the first round of quarters in 2022 and five from the second round in 2023.

But who are those women on your quarters? Stacker explores the fascinating lives of the 10 remarkable women celebrated by the American Women Quarters Program halfway through its four-year run. While this is a welcome change, it's by no means a pioneering one. Many other countries have long had women figures on their currency, from Australia to Sweden to New Zealand. It's also worth recognizing that the Mint uses a binary understanding of sex and gender, which presently excludes nonbinary people from the program.

However, the women listed on quarters so far lived extraordinary, progressive lives worth learning more about now. From Maya Angelou to Maria Tallchief, meet the women on your quarters—and learn why they matter.

You may also like: Popular fads from the year you were born

Maya Angelou

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SliFe_0kfNlkaA00

Larry Morris / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Writer, performer, and activist Maya Angelou begins the Mint's roster and makes history as the first Black woman to appear on a U.S. quarter . She rose to prominence following the publication of her classic 1969 autobiography "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings."

She published over 30 other works, including memorable poems like "Still I Rise" and "On the Pulse of Morning"; she read the latter at President Bill Clinton's 1992 inauguration. Angelou is also remembered for her civil rights work , in which she organized alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and worked on the staff of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. In 2010, President Barack Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Sally Ride

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bPAbr_0kfNlkaA00

Bettmann // Getty Images

A pioneer in space exploration, Dr. Sally Ride became the first American woman to walk in space and the first American woman to make two trips to space. First, Ride served as a mission specialist during the 1983 Space Shuttle Challenger STS-7 mission, in which she helped retrieve two communications satellites and conducted scientific experiments.

In 1984, she completed her second mission aboard the Challenger, using the shuttle's robotic arm to release the Earth Radiation Budget Satellite. After resigning from NASA in 1987, she focused on breaking down barriers for young women in STEM with her own company, Sally Ride Science. The company created immersive educational science programs for elementary and middle school students, encouraging more women to reach for the stars.

Wilma Mankiller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0enTBB_0kfNlkaA00

Peter Turnley // Getty Images

In 1985, Wilma Mankiller became the first woman elected principal chief of the Cherokee Nation. Before her election, she founded the Cherokee Nation's Community Development Department, overseeing the creation of community water systems and the rehabilitation of houses.

Mankiller tripled membership in the Cherokee Nation during her time as chief, saw lowered infant mortality rates, and doubled Cherokee employment. She also worked with the federal government to pioneer a self-government agreement between the Cherokee Nation and the Environmental Protection Agency. Mankiller was inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame in 1993 and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1998.

Nina Otero-Warren

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yk5RZ_0kfNlkaA00

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

Nina Otero-Warren became the first Hispanic woman to run for U.S. Congress and led the New Mexico women's suffrage movement. The first female superintendent of public schools in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Otero-Warren emphasized the importance of using Spanish to make the suffrage movement accessible to Hispanic women.

In her education work, she promoted bicultural education, citing the importance of preserving Hispanic and Native American cultures within New Mexico. Her legacy is still timely today as activists work to offer ballots in more languages and culture wars attempt to prevent minority history and culture from being taught in schools.

Anna May Wong

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KM6Vw_0kfNlkaA00

John Kobal Foundation // Getty Images

Anna May Wong became the first Asian American to appear on U.S. currency thanks to this quarters program. She is Hollywood's first Asian American movie star , appearing in silent films, theater productions, and on television. Wong dealt with racism and harassment throughout her Hollywood career, eventually prompting her to go to Europe and star in several English, German, and French films.

Wong's legacy can be felt in the #OscarsSoWhite and #TimesUp movements of the present day, which advocate for more conscious, authentic diversity in film and urge holding people accountable for perpetrating gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment or assault in the workplace and beyond.

You may also like: Pop culture history from the year you were born

Bessie Coleman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04M7ND_0kfNlkaA00

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

A talented pilot, Bessie Coleman also made history as the first African American and first Native American woman pilot and the first African American to earn an international pilot's license. After being refused admission into U.S. flying schools, Coleman traveled to Paris and eventually received her international pilot's license from France's Fédération Aéronautique Internationale.

She became known for her daring feats at air shows, performing "loop-the-loops" and making a figure 8. As her fame grew, Coleman toured the United States giving flight lessons and encouraging young African Americans and women to pursue aviation. Her legacy remains an important example, given the meager 8.4% of U.S. pilots who are women today, according to 2020 Federal Aviation Administration data.

Edith Kanakaʻole

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fqMHZ_0kfNlkaA00

Frank Salmoiraghi // Wikimedia Commons

Throughout her life, Hawaiian composer, chanter, educator, and Kuma Hula Edith Kanakaʻole was dedicated to celebrating and promoting the preservation of native Hawaiian culture. Kanakaʻole did this by composing oli (Hawaiian chants), choreographing hula dances, and teaching these skills to others. She also worked to help create the first Hawaiian language program for public school students.

She created college courses and seminars in the 1970s on under-taught subjects like Hawaiian chant and mythology, ethnobotany, and Polynesian history. During a time when the importance of teaching about Indigenous culture and history was still being debated in the mainstream, Kanakaʻole's efforts were ahead of her time.

Eleanor Roosevelt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J1Aoc_0kfNlkaA00

Bettmann // Getty Images

Eleanor Roosevelt held many titles: first lady, writer, and chairperson of the United Nations Human Rights Commission, just to name a few. Roosevelt became active in politics in the 1920s, promoting women's political engagement through organizations like the Women's Trade Union League and the League of Women Voters.

As first lady, she was known for her hands-on approach , visiting relief projects across the country to lend her support. She remained politically active later in life, notably when former President Harry Truman appointed her to the United Nations. Roosevelt worked on drafting the Universal Declaration of Human Rights , which the U.N. General Assembly adopted in 1948.

Jovita Idar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LaHfR_0kfNlkaA00

General Photograph Collection/UTSA Libraries Special Collections // Wikimedia Commons

Mexican American journalist, activist, teacher, and suffragist Jovita Idár used her writing and organizing efforts to fight for a better future for her fellow Latin Americans. Idár was exposed to the power of journalism from a young age. Her parents ran the progressive, Spanish-language newspaper La Crónica , which exposed injustices toward Mexican Texans in the early 20th century. This encouraged her to pursue activism.

She helped organize the First Mexican Congress in 1911 (which launched Mexican Americans' civil rights movement). She founded the League of Mexican Women (one of the first Latina feminist organizations) and became its first president. Idár was also passionate about education, launching El Etudiante , a weekly bilingual education newspaper for teachers, encouraging them to help bilingual students preserve their cultures. Idár used journalism to speak on behalf of Latin Americans in several other publications , including El Progreso, El Eco del Golfo, and La Luz.

Maria Tallchief

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46OrY6_0kfNlkaA00

Bettmann // Getty Images

Part of the Osage Tribe, Maria Tallchief is widely recognized as America's first prima ballerina . Throughout her career, Tallchief danced and worked for prestigious companies like the New York City Ballet and the Chicago City Ballet. Even as she gained acclaim, she refused to erase her heritage, keeping the Tallchief name in the spotlight rather than changing it to a seemingly more prestigious Russian-sounding name valued in the ballet world.

After retiring from dancing full-time, Tallchief sought to empower Native Americans by speaking to them and others about Native arts and education. She also helped raise funds for the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian. Her legacy lives on in the ballet dancers of color in the U.S., though the art form continues to battle its " ballet blanc " problem.

You may also like: Artists who found fame after death

Comments / 0

Related
WOMEN - Wild Orchid Media and Education Network, Inc.

Debunking Biden’s State of the Union Address – We Examine 15 of the Most Egregious Fabrications of the Night | Opinion

The list is long, but we will look at each one and demonstrate why each one is a less than an honest depiction of the facts. Early in the day on Wednesday, just hours before Joe Biden made his second state of the Union speech in the House chamber, White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre appeared on to MSNBC's Morning Joe to praise Biden's economic accomplishments, particularly what she considers to be ‘record wage and job growth.’
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Daily News Now

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Gizmodo

FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon

We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
The US Sun

US launches Minuteman III missile from Vandenberg base in show of nuclear force days after Chinese spy balloon shot down

THE United States Air Force has launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean in a reported show of nuclear force. Air Force officials blasted the test ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California, on Thursday evening amid rising tensions between China and North Korea.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
coinchapter.com

Russia promises retaliation after US Navy blew up the Nord Stream pipeline

A new investigative report claims US President Joe Biden was behind the Nord Stream Pipeline blast. US Republican Senator Mike Lee does not rule out that the Bidden Administration ordered the operation. Russia has promised to retaliate against Biden Administration's sabotage. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh...
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Experts criticise Trump administration as book reveals Melania sat in situation room for major military operation

Experts have criticised the Trump administration after a new book has revealed that former First Lady Melania Trump sat in the Situation Room during a major military operation in October 2019. Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller’s memoir Soldier Secretary: Warnings from the Battlefield & the Pentagon about America’s Most Dangerous Enemies was published on Tuesday. Ms Trump was sitting in the Situation Room during the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and subsequently nudged the administration to boost the participation of a dog that took part in the operation, The Hill noted. Mr Miller was the...
Salon

"New George Santos just dropped": MAGA Republican's claims about her background in dispute

This story has been revised and updated since its original publication. It now includes a statement from Luna's office and corrections to the original Washington Post reporting. As originally published, this article reflected the Post's report that Anna Paulina Luna was registered as a Democrat in Washington state in 2017. That was incorrect: Washington only requires voters to declare a party affiliation when they vote in a presidential primary. The Post further reported that it could find no record that Luna's father, George Mayerhofer, had been incarcerated for criminal offenses in California. A representative for Luna has supplied records of Mayerhofer's criminal convictions to both the Post and Salon.
FLORIDA STATE
Phoenix Independent

Phoenix Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to covering Phoenix, the fifth-largest city in the U.S. Focused on the people, places and events that make the city and the region among the top growth spots in the country.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/phoenix-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy