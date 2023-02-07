Lily Mudge, 83, of Canyon, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Graveside services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Dreamland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 P.M on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Brooks Chapel. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors.Lily was born on September 19, 1939 in Belen, New Mexico to Florencio and Erlinda Jaramillo. She married Stanley Mudge on June 23, 1962 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He worked for A.T.S.F. Railroad and they traveled with his work living in foreman railcars, known as the Silver Fleet, until 1972 when they moved to Canyon. Stanley preceded her in death on July 10, 2005.

