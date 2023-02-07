ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As defensive woes mount, frustration boils over for Rockets coach Stephen Silas

By Brian Barefield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

HOUSTON — When Rockets head coach Stephen Silas walked into the press conference room for a postgame interview, everyone knew he was upset after another woeful defensive effort by his team.

Gone was his usual friendly smile or upbeat mood, even in defeat.

This loss differed from the others; Silas could not keep his facial expressions or emotions from displaying it.

“The effort. The effort,” said Silas, who raised his voice an octave to display obvious displeasure with his team’s performance.

“It was getting into the body, getting over the screen, being in help, spreading the closeouts, doing what we’re supposed to do, acting as if it doesn’t matter,” Silas said. “It matters. Disappointing. These are the lessons we have to learn, I guess, and all that stuff. That’s not right. What we did tonight on that floor was not right. It’s not right.”

He was describing how the Rockets had given up 140 points in Monday’s loss to Sacramento. It was the second consecutive game that Houston has allowed at least 140 points after surrendering 153 to the Thunder (most in Oklahoma City history) on Saturday.

Houston looked out of synch on defense versus the Kings by allowing back-door cuts to the basket and wide open 3-point shots.

This season, a common theme with the Rockets has been allowing an opposing player to have a season or career-high in points.

On Monday night, it was no different. Kings rookie Keegan Murray scored a career-high 30 points, with 24 coming off eight made 3-point shots. In his previous three games, Murray had only hit one shot in 16 combined attempts from beyond the 3-point arc.

“This team (the Kings) can score,” Silas said. “They’re right at the top of the league. But just letting guys line up wide-open threes? Like, no, we don’t do that. We don’t do that. We’ve had a stretch of this season, these last couple of games, where this is not how we’re supposed to play, and it’s not doing all the things that we’ve been talking about all season long.”

Houston’s issue over its last two games has been an inability and lack of willingness to communicate with one another on the defensive end. Against the Kings, they were constantly in disarray, allowing their man to find comfortable, open spots on the floor to get uncontested shots. The only reason the Rockets stayed competitive for three quarters was that Sacramento went through cold stretches.

“They’re not giving the effort on the defensive end,” Silas said emphatically when asked about the lack of communication. “They’re not getting after it (Silas slams the table) like they’re supposed to. They’re not getting into their man and fighting over and helping each other. Not doing what they’re supposed to do.”

Rockets guard Jalen Green, who was making his second start after being out of the lineup with a calf contusion, agreed with Silas that the lack of effort was a massive issue for him and his teammates.

“He had every right to be angry,” Green said. “His message was just; basically, we got to play harder. That’s our second game giving up that many points. He was just saying we’ve got to play harder. We can’t come out like that. Have some type of pride for ourselves. He was saying we’re doing ourselves a disservice. So, I think everyone in the locker room agreed with him. We could have played harder, especially in the second half. We just have to learn from it.”

Houston (13-41), which owns the NBA’s worst record this season, will have a chance at some redemption Wednesday when they take on the Kings again at Toyota Center. Tipoff is at 7:00 p.m. Central.

Texans frontrunners to poach a defensive coach from the Browns

The Cleveland Browns could be set to lose their second defensive assistant coach this week. After passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach Jeff Howard left the Browns to become the new linebackers coach for the Los Angeles Chargers, the Houston Texans now have a target on their defensive line coach. According to NFL insider and KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson, the Texans are looking to hire Chris Kiffin to their defensive staff.
CLEVELAND, OH
Report: Warriors trade James Wiseman to Pistons in multi-team trade

After an up-and-down three-year run, James Wiseman’s era with the Golden State Warriors has reportedly come to an end. On the final day of the NBA trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors jumped into action with the trade of Wiseman. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Warriors are trading the former No. 2 overall pick to the Detroit Pistons for Saddiq Bey.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Lakers reportedly looked at Russell Westbrook as a 'vampire' in their locker room and that's so messed up

Russell Westbrook is not a player without his warts. He’s too ball dominant and he’s never been a good defender. But one thing that you’ll never hear his peers say about him is that he was a bad teammate during the times they’ve played together. They normally swear by him. There’s a whole list of folks — Steven Adams, Bradley Beal, Rui Hachimura. The list goes on.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Notre Dame loses freshman for spring football

Freshman safety Adon Shuler’s first journey through spring football is over before it really ever began. Just a month after arriving on Notre Dame’s campus as he enrolled early after signing with the 2023 recruiting class. Shuler underwent shoulder surgery and will be out for the spring months according to a report by Irish Sports Daily.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Everything the Tigers said after their loss to Alabama

It was a close matchup for most of Auburn’s matchup against its biggest rival. Unfortunately for head coach Bruce Pearl and his squad, it wasn’t quite enough. The Tigers dropped another SEC matchup on Saturday, this time in a 77-69 contest to the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide. The game was tied at halftime, but Alabama was able to pull away toward the end of the game and end the night eight points ahead. Despite the loss, Wendell Green Jr. had a particularly impressive showing — he put up 24 points on the night and shot 44% from three.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Jalen McDaniels reacts to his debut after Sixers beat Nets on the road

NEW YORK–Caught up in everything that comes with a Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets matchup was the debut of Jalen McDaniels for the Sixers at Barclays Center. McDaniels played 15:40 and had five points and four rebounds off the bench. He definitely looked a bit out of place on a lot of defensive possessions and even on the offensive end of the floor, he seemed out of it, but he found a way to contribute and was able to help Philadelphia escape with a 101-98 win over the Nets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Celtics' 2023 NBA trade deadline gets a solid 'A' from Bleacher Report

It might not have been the sort of sexy mega-deal fans of the Boston Celtics would have called fireworks, but it was just what the doctor ordered in terms of what the ball club needed. The Celtics’ decision to swap Justin Jackson and two second round picks for Oklahoma City Thunder center Mike Muscala earned high marks from Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale in a recent article.
BOSTON, MA
