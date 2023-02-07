ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theburgnews.com

Burg Review: Threads of life unravel in Theatre Harrisburg’s deeply layered “Pieces”

From Theatre Harrisburg’s Krevsky Center, local playwright Paul Hood and Director Francesca Amendolia bring to the stage “Pieces,” a dramatic, slice-of-life family story, pieced together like a jigsaw puzzle of dysfunctional generational dynamics and tragedy. We meet husband Phil Blakeny (Andrew “Sarge” Dixon) and wife Kes Blakeny...
theburgnews.com

Head to Toe: TheBurg Podcast, February 2023

Harrisburg’s health, from head to toe: February’s guests explore health from lots of fascinating angles. And just in time for Valentine’s Day, we even talk about the heart of the city via residents’ healthy civic engagement. Guests include:. Jelissa Gilmore explains how her women-focused fitness studio,...
theburgnews.com

Home sales dropped as prices rose in Harrisburg area in January

Sales declined but prices jumped for previously owned houses in the Harrisburg area, according to the January sales report. In the three-county region, 389 homes sold last month, compared to 499 in January 2022, but the median sales price rose to $245,000 from $211,900 the prior year, according to the Greater Harrisburg Association of Realtors (GHAR).
