Sales declined but prices jumped for previously owned houses in the Harrisburg area, according to the January sales report. In the three-county region, 389 homes sold last month, compared to 499 in January 2022, but the median sales price rose to $245,000 from $211,900 the prior year, according to the Greater Harrisburg Association of Realtors (GHAR).

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO