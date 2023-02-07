Read full article on original website
Tenants of 100 York organize to address ongoing building issues
Tenants of the 100 York apartment complex in Abington Township have brought forth concerns regarding dysfunctional HVAC systems, elevators, water, infrastructure, infestations, electrical wiring, parking, and fire alarms. “We’re turning into a community through this situation,” Sarah Love Heuges, a tenant, said. “We don’t want to move, we just want...
Parents sue West Shore School District over character building program
With the assistance of the Trump-aligned America First Legal Foundation and activists from Moms for Liberty, a group of parents is suing the West Shore School District over the “Character Strong” social skills curriculum. The case, filed in the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas, brings into focus...
Harrisburg businesses hope for boost from state workers coming back to office
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's administration recently announced it wants many state workers back in the office on a regular basis. It comes after the pandemic led to many government staffers working from home. And now that around 2,300 workers will be required to come to the...
Harrisburg Mall owners propose demolition, redevelopment
Harrisburg Mall owners propose demolition, redevelopment. Harrisburg Mall owners propose demolition, redevelopment. Prom held to give those with special needs a ‘Night …. Prom held to give those with special needs a ‘Night to Shine’. A tribute to Jerry Baum. Veteran serving his community with his dog alongside.
Former School District of Lancaster superintendent reacts to Pennsylvania school funding ruling
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A landmark school funding decision was reached Tuesday after a judge ruled Pennsylvania has not fulfilled its obligations to properly fund public schools, especially those in less fortunate communities. The School District of Lancaster was one of six districts to bring the lawsuit, and former...
Traffic stops planned on Centerville Road in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that traffic stops are scheduled during the early morning hours starting on Tuesday, Feb. 14 along Centerville Road in Lancaster County. There will be multiple stops of up to 15 minutes between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. between Columbia Avenue, also...
Goodman announces candidacy for Harrisburg City Council
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County Democratic Party Vice Chair Cole Goodman has announced his candidacy for Harrisburg City Council. Goodman, who also serves as a state committee member of the Pennsylvania State Democratic Party, is a graduate of Penn State Harrisburg and coach of the Harrisburg High Boys’ Soccer team.
Meeting held on proposed York County warehouse construction
CARROL TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Concerns surrounding the construction of new warehouses along Route 15 in York County were discussed at a meeting in Dillsburg on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 7. Many questions were proposed by residents after the Carrol Township Board of Supervisors proposed a...
Men charged in York City shooting, victim hospitalized
Men charged in York City shooting, victim hospitalized. Men charged in York City shooting, victim hospitalized. Family, police search for answers after hit-and-run Family, police search for answers after hit-and-run Prom held to give those with special needs a ‘Night …. Prom held to give those with special needs...
Colonial Park Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
Colonial Park Mall is a shopping mall in Lower Paxton Township, Pennsylvania, about 3 miles (4.8 km) NE of Harrisburg. Located at the northeast corner of U.S. Route 22 and Colonial Road in the Colonial Park CDP just east of Interstate 83 and south of Interstate 81, it serves the eastern and northern suburbs of the Harrisburg metropolitan area.
New Cumberland police warn public of counterfeit money
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Borough Police Department wants to warn the public about counterfeit bills being used. abc27 spoke with a local business owner who took one of those bills as payment. On Thursday, Feb. 9, at around 1:00 p.m., the owner of Moss Creek...
Fleet feet opens new store in Dauphin County
A sneaker store has opened its doors on the East Shore. Shelby and Fred Joslyn opened a Fleet Feet store on the West Shore in 2015. And on Thursday, the couple opened Fleet Feet Harrisburg on the East Shore in the High Pointe Commons shopping center at 4640 High Pointe Blvd. in Swatara Township. The Joslyns, originally from New York, moved to the area eight years ago to open their first Fleet Feet store.
State Treasury Department announces upcoming changes to unemployment debit card provider
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Treasury Department on Thursday announced the beginning of a transition period to a new prepaid debit card provider for Unemployment Compensation and State Workers’ Insurance Fund claimants. Those with claims in either program are strongly encouraged to verify that they have their correct...
Local pastor holds a vigil after the Columbia homicide
For about an hour community members were brought together to pray and comfort one another about today's tragic events. A local pastor organized tonight’s event with the goal of inspiring community members to support each other in these times. “We rely upon our faith in times like this as...
Lebanon County Job Listings: February 10, 2023
Service Technician (BHM Farm Equipment, Inc.) BHM Farm Equipment is seeking a Service Technician to work at its family owned and operated business in Annville. Work authorization is required, and at least one year of diesel engine repair experience is preferred. Three years prior experience recommended. This is a full-time job with 10-hour shifts that pays $20-25 per hour. Benefits include: Health insurance, Paid time off, Retirement plan, and Vision insurance. Apply here.
Midstate police department in need of new officers
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — There is a need for more police officers, and one Midstate township is hoping you will sign up and answer the call. The Swatara Township Police Department is in need of officers, like many departments locally and nationally. Fewer people are applying for the positions,
Cumberland County winery tapping into local fruit, large family to grow its fan base
Located at 1925 McClure’s Gap Road, about a 15-minute drive northwest of Carlisle, The Winery at the Long Shot Farm is housed in a remodeled historic barn, surrounded by vineyards, a large pond and a gorgeous view of Blue Mountain. Tina and Jeff Weyant opened the place in 2018,...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 3 new store closures in Pa., including this Cumberland County location
Bed Bath & Beyond has been announcing the closure of hundreds of its stores recently, and now a West Shore location has been added to the list. The home goods retailer is closing its store at the Silver Spring Commons shopping center at 6416 Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township.
One transported to the hospital after shooting in York City
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in the city that happened earlier Friday. According to emergency dispatch, York City Police Department are on the scene of a shooting that happened on the 600 block of East Market St. at around 1:34 p.m. Officials say one...
Crispus Attucks to build history and culture center in York
YORK, Pa. — As part of Black History Month, WGAL is committed to telling the stories of those making an impact in our communities. A new history and culture center coming to York, and it will tell the stories of African-Americans in this area for generations. "This history center...
