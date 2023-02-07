ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
glensidelocal.com

Tenants of 100 York organize to address ongoing building issues

Tenants of the 100 York apartment complex in Abington Township have brought forth concerns regarding dysfunctional HVAC systems, elevators, water, infrastructure, infestations, electrical wiring, parking, and fire alarms. “We’re turning into a community through this situation,” Sarah Love Heuges, a tenant, said. “We don’t want to move, we just want...
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
pahomepage.com

Harrisburg Mall owners propose demolition, redevelopment

Harrisburg Mall owners propose demolition, redevelopment. Harrisburg Mall owners propose demolition, redevelopment. Prom held to give those with special needs a ‘Night …. Prom held to give those with special needs a ‘Night to Shine’. A tribute to Jerry Baum. Veteran serving his community with his dog alongside.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Traffic stops planned on Centerville Road in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that traffic stops are scheduled during the early morning hours starting on Tuesday, Feb. 14 along Centerville Road in Lancaster County. There will be multiple stops of up to 15 minutes between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. between Columbia Avenue, also...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Goodman announces candidacy for Harrisburg City Council

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County Democratic Party Vice Chair Cole Goodman has announced his candidacy for Harrisburg City Council. Goodman, who also serves as a state committee member of the Pennsylvania State Democratic Party, is a graduate of Penn State Harrisburg and coach of the Harrisburg High Boys’ Soccer team.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Meeting held on proposed York County warehouse construction

CARROL TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Concerns surrounding the construction of new warehouses along Route 15 in York County were discussed at a meeting in Dillsburg on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 7. Many questions were proposed by residents after the Carrol Township Board of Supervisors proposed a...
YORK COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Men charged in York City shooting, victim hospitalized

Men charged in York City shooting, victim hospitalized. Men charged in York City shooting, victim hospitalized. Family, police search for answers after hit-and-run Family, police search for answers after hit-and-run Prom held to give those with special needs a ‘Night …. Prom held to give those with special needs...
YORK, PA
tourcounsel.com

Colonial Park Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

Colonial Park Mall is a shopping mall in Lower Paxton Township, Pennsylvania, about 3 miles (4.8 km) NE of Harrisburg. Located at the northeast corner of U.S. Route 22 and Colonial Road in the Colonial Park CDP just east of Interstate 83 and south of Interstate 81, it serves the eastern and northern suburbs of the Harrisburg metropolitan area.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

New Cumberland police warn public of counterfeit money

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Borough Police Department wants to warn the public about counterfeit bills being used. abc27 spoke with a local business owner who took one of those bills as payment. On Thursday, Feb. 9, at around 1:00 p.m., the owner of Moss Creek...
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
PennLive.com

Fleet feet opens new store in Dauphin County

A sneaker store has opened its doors on the East Shore. Shelby and Fred Joslyn opened a Fleet Feet store on the West Shore in 2015. And on Thursday, the couple opened Fleet Feet Harrisburg on the East Shore in the High Pointe Commons shopping center at 4640 High Pointe Blvd. in Swatara Township. The Joslyns, originally from New York, moved to the area eight years ago to open their first Fleet Feet store.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Local pastor holds a vigil after the Columbia homicide

For about an hour community members were brought together to pray and comfort one another about today's tragic events. A local pastor organized tonight’s event with the goal of inspiring community members to support each other in these times. “We rely upon our faith in times like this as...
COLUMBIA, PA
lebtown.com

Lebanon County Job Listings: February 10, 2023

Service Technician (BHM Farm Equipment, Inc.) BHM Farm Equipment is seeking a Service Technician to work at its family owned and operated business in Annville. Work authorization is required, and at least one year of diesel engine repair experience is preferred. Three years prior experience recommended. This is a full-time job with 10-hour shifts that pays $20-25 per hour. Benefits include: Health insurance, Paid time off, Retirement plan, and Vision insurance. Apply here.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Midstate police department in need of new officers

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — There is a need for more police officers, and one Midstate township is hoping you will sign up and answer the call. The Swatara Township Police Department is in need of officers, like many departments locally and nationally. Fewer people are applying for the positions,
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
local21news.com

One transported to the hospital after shooting in York City

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in the city that happened earlier Friday. According to emergency dispatch, York City Police Department are on the scene of a shooting that happened on the 600 block of East Market St. at around 1:34 p.m. Officials say one...
WGAL

Crispus Attucks to build history and culture center in York

YORK, Pa. — As part of Black History Month, WGAL is committed to telling the stories of those making an impact in our communities. A new history and culture center coming to York, and it will tell the stories of African-Americans in this area for generations. "This history center...
YORK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy