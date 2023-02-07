ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
coinjournal.net

Binance to suspend USD deposits and withdrawals

Binance is reportedly set to suspend all US dollar (USD) deposits and withdrawals. According to a crypto news report on the matter, the suspension starts on 8 February 2023. Binance will reportedly continue to support all other payment methods, including bank transfers in another currently supported fiat currency. Binance will...
Benzinga

Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years

A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
Benzinga

18M FTX Users Debt Tokens Burned, Says Justin Sun: '10x Return For All Holders'

Huobi Global founder H.E. Justin Sun said 18 million FTX Users Debt (FUD) tokens have now been fully burned, resulting in a tenfold return for all holders. What Happened: After listing the token on Sunday, Huobi Exchange and Debtao announced that 18 million FUD tokens (amounting to 90% of the current token supply) would be irreversibly burned.
investing.com

Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst

© Reuters. Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst. A crypto analyst said XRP would cross $23 by June this year. The crypto community disagrees, making fun of the analyst’s prediction. Last year, Crypto Bull said XRP would hit $4.7, but it never happened.
dailyhodl.com

Polygon (MATIC) Gaming Altcoin Surges After Coinbase Quickly Adds Crypto Asset to Lineup

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a low-cap gaming altcoin, spurring a price surge for the token. VOXEL, the native altcoin of the tactical RPG game Voxie Tactics, is up more than 36% than this week, thanks largely to a sizeable price jump after the Coinbase announced it was considering adding the coin to its trading lineup.
cryptoslate.com

NEO price breaks out, posting 25 week high to $10.70

A strong performance sees NEO touch $10.73 for the first time since August 2022. The chart below shows since the start of the new year, NEO’s price performance has largely matched that of the market leader, Bitcoin. However, a noticeable difference lies in NEO’s continuation of form. From Feb....
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Predicts New All-Time High for One Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Updates Outlook on BTC and ETH

A popular crypto analyst says one under-the-radar Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin is about to go on a massive run. The pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 220,200 Twitter followers that Mask Network (MASK) is setting up for a surge following a correction, after forming a three-wave pattern labeled as the A-B-C wave of the Elliott Wave theory.

