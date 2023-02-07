Read full article on original website
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Bryan Kohberger's neighbor says the murder suspect once told him the Idaho killings seemed like a 'crime of passion'
The neighbor told CBS Mornings that Bryan Kohberger told him that serial killers are "rare" when talking about Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer miniseries.
Idaho student murders: Suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted he had 'crazy thoughts' online
University of Idaho quadruple homicide suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly wrote on an online forum years ago that he was having "crazy thoughts" and "delusions of grandeur."
Idaho suspect Bryan Kohberger repeatedly messaged victim weeks before murders: report
Accused University of Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger slid into one of the girl’s direct messages on Instagram just weeks before the four students were killed in their beds, a report said Tuesday. An Instagram account that belonged to Kohberger repeatedly sent Instagram messages to one of the college students found dead — but she never returned his advances, an investigator close to the case told PEOPLE. “He slid into one of the girls’ DMs several times but she didn’t respond,” the anonymous source said. “Basically, it was just him saying, ‘Hey, how are you?’ But he did it again and again.” The message...
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger made ‘every mistake’ a murderer could make, former FBI investigator says
Fox Nation's Mark Fuhrman converges with law enforcement experts to break down the key details emerging from the Idaho murders case.
Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket
Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
Utah Man Accused of Killing Entire Family Given 'Gross' Obituary
A tribute for Michael Haight, who police say murdered his 5 children, his wife and her mother, before killing himself, said he "excelled at everything he did."
Man who killed three in Washington state shoots himself dead: police
A gunman who killed three people, in what US police said was a random attack, telephoned his mother and then shot himself dead Tuesday in the state of Washington. "It appears to be a random situation," Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray said early Tuesday.
Idaho murders victim’s father reveals what he did when he learned of Bryan Kohberger’s arrest
The devastated father of slain University of Idaho student Madison Mogen has revealed that he just “broke down and cried” when he learned that his daughter’s accused killer had been taken into custody by police.Ben Mogen had been clinging onto hope that the murderer who violently stabbed his daughter to death alongside her friends Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin would be brought to justice.Finally, seven weeks on from the 13 November slayings, an investigator broke the news to him that a suspect – Bryan Kohberger – had finally been arrested and charged with their murders.Mr Mogen spoke...
Kidnapped teen girl is rescued using SafeUT app, police say
Jonathan David-Epp Simonji, 26, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with kidnapping, a second-degree felony.
Who is George Alan Kelly? Arizona Rancher Charged With Murdering Mexican
Kelly, 73, was arrested in the killing in Nogales, Arizona, and charged with first-degree murder.
Idaho murders: How does criminology student leave crime scene with blood-dripping knife?
The Ka-Bar knife sheath found next to Madison Mogen's remains at the Moscow, Idaho, crime scene could have been left intentionally in a bid to mislead police.
Kaylee Goncalves’ family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders
A University of Idaho student stabbed to death in her sleep may have called her ex-boyfriend on the night of her murder to rekindle their relationship, her family believes. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed during a 13 November attack in the small college town of Moscow. The murders gripped the nation and a secretive investigation by the FBI, Moscow Police, and Idaho State Police eventually materialised into the 30 December arrest of Washington State University PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger. Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been...
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger trades intensity for fear in 2nd court appearance: body language expert
University of Idaho quadruple stabbing suspect Bryan Kohberger's body language in court analyzed by expert on mannerisms and deception Susan Constantine.
Police May Have Missed Crucial Detail in Idaho Murder Case: Attorney
Earlier this week, a judge in Washington ordered the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger's Washington State University apartment to remain sealed.
Louisiana mom arrested for attaching recording device to daughter’s wheelchair over mistreatment concerns sues school district
A Louisiana woman who was arrested for allegedly attaching a listening device to her daughter’s wheelchair to record what she said was ongoing mistreatment is suing local law enforcement and school officials. Amanda Carter says that Livingston Parish Public Schools discriminated against her daughter, a minor identified in the...
Idaho murders – update: Bryan Kohberger attorney reveals why college stabbings case can be ‘attacked’ in court
The attorney who represented Bryan Kohberger before his extradition from Pennsylvania has voiced his belief that the case against the murder suspect could be “attacked”.Jason LaBar told local outlet WFMZ that he believes the circumstantial evidence against the 28-year-old PhD student is “strong” but “individually taken, the evidence could be attacked”.The attorney, who no longer represents Mr Kohberger now he is back in Idaho facing murder charges, added that he told his client not to divulge any details about the case to him.Mr Kohberger is next scheduled to appear in court on 26 June, for a preliminary hearing on...
Gabby Petito’s Parents, Lawyers Release New Photo of Her Bruised Face Before Utah Police Stop
Attorney Brian Stewart, who represents Gabby Petito’s parents, has released a previously unseen photo of the travel blogger with bruises on her face moments before her and Brian Laundrie’s encounter with Utah police. The new picture comes as her parents continue to build a case against the Moab Police Department for failing to protect their late daughter.
Bryan Kohberger ‘vanished’ for hours while under surveillance in Idaho murders case
Bryan Kohberger appeared to vanish for several hours while he was under surveillance by police investigating the University of Idaho murders, it has been revealed. Surveillance teams had been tasked with keeping eyes on the 28-year-old criminology PhD student after he became a “person of interest” in the 13 November murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho.But, in the early morning of 13 December, when he set off on a cross-country drive with his father from his apartment at Washington State University (WSU) to his family home in Pennsylvania for the holidays,...
Wanted Oregon ‘Predator’ Accused Of Kidnapping, Torturing Woman Dead After Police Standoff
Benjamin Foster, 36, was spotted walking a small dog shortly before he holed up in a home’s crawl space, beginning an hours-long standoff with police. An Oregon man, who police aggressively pursued in recent days for allegedly kidnapping and torturing a woman, killed himself following a standoff with police, according to reports.
International manhunt followed Idaho woman’s 2015 shooting death. Now there’s a guilty plea
Amparo Godinez Sanchez was killed in front of her two children in 2015, and her then-partner escaped to Mexico.
