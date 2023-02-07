ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsburg, CA

Bakersfield Now

Small swarm of earthquakes shakes Fresno County

COALINGA, Calif. (FOX26) — A small swarm of earthquakes rattled near Coalinga in Fresno County early Thursday morning. The first was a magnitude 2.6 at 2:08 a.m. east of Coalinga. It was followed up by a 3.3m at 2:13, a 2.7m at 2:19, and a 2.7 at 2:46. The...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County warns of crisis in hospital system

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  A Fresno County proclamation of a local emergency based on no bed capacity at local hospitals ends Tuesday, Feb. 7.  The purpose of the proclamation on Jan. 3 included alerting the Federal and State government regarding the hospital crisis, according to Fresno County. Fresno County Board of Supervisors says they approved […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man dead after shooting in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead after a shooting in central Fresno early Thursday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say it happened around 1:30 a.m. near Clark and Grant avenues. Officers say they found a man in his 20s who was shot inside a home. The victim was taken to […]
FRESNO, CA
KGET

4 teens suspected of stealing over $250K in alcohol from Rite Aid stores

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four teenagers were arrested on suspicion of stealing a quarter million dollars worth of alcohol from several Rite Aid stores in Kern County and in Central California, according to the California Highway Patrol. The four unidentified teenagers were arrested Wednesday morning in Bakersfield, CHP said. They are accused of shoplifting high-end […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Two Murder Suspects Arrested in Folsom for the Shooting Death of Monte Jordan in Fresno on August 27, 2022

February 9, 2023 – The Fresno Police Department reported that two subjects have been arrested for the 2022 murder of victim Monte Jordan. Shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, 20-year-old Monte Jordan was fatally shot in the parking lot of 4498 North Cornelia Avenue. Homicide detectives received tips on a vehicle involved in the murder. During the investigation, detectives served over twenty search warrants for residential, cell phone, and social media accounts. They also recovered the suspect vehicle used in the murder in Washington. Detectives identified 18-year-old Gerald Turner and his 18-year-old girlfriend, Marella Reid, as the suspects responsible for Jordan’s death. Investigators tracked the suspects to Folsom, California, where they were taken into custody with the assistance of the Sacramento Police Department.
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Man Arrested After Fight at Fresno Bar Results in Multiple Shots Fired Hitting Several Cars and a Business

February 10, 2023 – The Fresno Police Department reported on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at approximately 2:28 a.m., Northwest Officers were dispatched to the area of Shaw Avenue and Marks Avenue regarding shots fired. Officers arrived and discovered that several vehicles and a business had been struck by gunfire. Officers determined a disturbance had occurred in a nearby bar, which escalated outside. Luckily, no one was injured during the shooting.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Arrest made after officers find guns next to small sleeping child in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man now finds himself behind bars after police say they found two firearms next to a small, sleeping child. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers were called to a home near Belmont Avenue and Fifth Street regarding a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived,...
FRESNO, CA

