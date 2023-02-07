Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fresno: A City Built on Ambition and DeterminationInformed InsightFresno, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Hairstylist & Actress Indicted on Wild Multi-Million Dollar Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzFresno, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
CHP investigating incident on Avenue 12 in Madera County
An investigation is underway following an incident in Madera County on Sunday night.
Bakersfield Now
Small swarm of earthquakes shakes Fresno County
COALINGA, Calif. (FOX26) — A small swarm of earthquakes rattled near Coalinga in Fresno County early Thursday morning. The first was a magnitude 2.6 at 2:08 a.m. east of Coalinga. It was followed up by a 3.3m at 2:13, a 2.7m at 2:19, and a 2.7 at 2:46. The...
The Ugly Company based in Farmersville gets $9 million funding boost
A local company that saves ugly fruit has received a multi-million-dollar business boost to continue its mission of feeding a need.
Programs offer assistance for those struggling with rising gas prices
As people in and around the Central Valley experience increasing gas and electric bills, Governor Gavin Newsom is pushing the federal government to look into the high natural gas prices.
Investigation underway after a Southwest Fresno grocery store caught fire
Fresno fire investigators are looking into what sparked a commercial fire at the King Food Grocery Store in southwest Fresno.
FOX Reno
Man wanted for California murder arrested after hours-long standoff at Reno motel
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man wanted for a murder in central California was arrested in Reno after an hours-long standoff with police at a local motel. Hector Arreola, 35, was arrested after he barricaded himself inside a room at the Motel 6 off Wells Avenue late Thursday night.
Fresno County warns of crisis in hospital system
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County proclamation of a local emergency based on no bed capacity at local hospitals ends Tuesday, Feb. 7. The purpose of the proclamation on Jan. 3 included alerting the Federal and State government regarding the hospital crisis, according to Fresno County. Fresno County Board of Supervisors says they approved […]
One car flips over following crash in North Fresno, police say
One car was flipped over following a two-car crash on Shaw and Blackstone Avenues Saturday night.
16-year-old passenger killed in suspected DUI crash in Fresno County, CHP says
Officers say a 26-year-old driver believed to be under the influence crashed a truck, causing a 16-year-old passenger to be ejected.
KMPH.com
Woman killed after crashing into the back of a moving big rig trailer in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman died Thursday after CHP says she sped into the back of a tractor-trailer on Hwy. 63 in Visalia. CHP responded to the report of the crash around 6:50 p.m. on SR63, (N. Dinuba Blvd.) south of Friden Ave. When they arrived, they learned...
Man dead after shooting in central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead after a shooting in central Fresno early Thursday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say it happened around 1:30 a.m. near Clark and Grant avenues. Officers say they found a man in his 20s who was shot inside a home. The victim was taken to […]
Three big rigs catch fire in West Central Fresno
An investigator is working to figure out what sparked a fire that burned three big rigs in West Central Fresno.
Man shot and killed in central Fresno was sleeping on couch at time of shooting: PD
The man who was shot and killed in central Fresno Thursday morning has been identified.
IDENTIFIED: Driver killed after crash following traffic stop in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed following a crash that took place after a Fresno Police traffic stop was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Thursday. Officials say the driver – who was uninvolved in the initial traffic stop – was killed after the driver of the vehicle being stopped attempted to […]
4 teens suspected of stealing over $250K in alcohol from Rite Aid stores
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four teenagers were arrested on suspicion of stealing a quarter million dollars worth of alcohol from several Rite Aid stores in Kern County and in Central California, according to the California Highway Patrol. The four unidentified teenagers were arrested Wednesday morning in Bakersfield, CHP said. They are accused of shoplifting high-end […]
goldrushcam.com
Two Murder Suspects Arrested in Folsom for the Shooting Death of Monte Jordan in Fresno on August 27, 2022
February 9, 2023 – The Fresno Police Department reported that two subjects have been arrested for the 2022 murder of victim Monte Jordan. Shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, 20-year-old Monte Jordan was fatally shot in the parking lot of 4498 North Cornelia Avenue. Homicide detectives received tips on a vehicle involved in the murder. During the investigation, detectives served over twenty search warrants for residential, cell phone, and social media accounts. They also recovered the suspect vehicle used in the murder in Washington. Detectives identified 18-year-old Gerald Turner and his 18-year-old girlfriend, Marella Reid, as the suspects responsible for Jordan’s death. Investigators tracked the suspects to Folsom, California, where they were taken into custody with the assistance of the Sacramento Police Department.
DOJ: Fresno man sentenced for stealing mail, pandemic-related fraud
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man has been sentenced to two years in prison for mail fraud and possession of stolen mail, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Thursday. According to DOJ officials, between Aug. 2020 and Nov. 2020, 32-year-old Garrett Scott Wheelen of Fresno perpetrated a mail fraud scheme […]
goldrushcam.com
Man Arrested After Fight at Fresno Bar Results in Multiple Shots Fired Hitting Several Cars and a Business
February 10, 2023 – The Fresno Police Department reported on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at approximately 2:28 a.m., Northwest Officers were dispatched to the area of Shaw Avenue and Marks Avenue regarding shots fired. Officers arrived and discovered that several vehicles and a business had been struck by gunfire. Officers determined a disturbance had occurred in a nearby bar, which escalated outside. Luckily, no one was injured during the shooting.
Man's body found next to railroad tracks in central Fresno, police say
Fresno police are investigating after a man's body was discovered next to some railroad tracks in central Fresno.
KMPH.com
Arrest made after officers find guns next to small sleeping child in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man now finds himself behind bars after police say they found two firearms next to a small, sleeping child. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers were called to a home near Belmont Avenue and Fifth Street regarding a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived,...
Comments / 0